Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 203001 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
I said earlier that with Nunez, a lot of our fans are rattled. They want him to prove that he is a success as quickly as possible.

I thought he was good yesterday but he has a long way to go still. We may never see the best of him this season but the fact is that we dont sign players like this often, so he will get plenty of time and we dont sign duds so he will no doubt go onto to be a fantastic player.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Before we compare him with the likes of Rush and Suarez, first he needs to prove that he's better than Origi Iago Aspas Eirik Meijer.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
I said earlier that with Nunez, a lot of our fans are rattled. They want him to prove that he is a success as quickly as possible.

I thought he was good yesterday but he has a long way to go still. We may never see the best of him this season but the fact is that we dont sign players like this often, so he will get plenty of time and we dont sign duds so he will no doubt go onto to be a fantastic player.

A lot of our fans are in the desperation stage. That laboratory-made freak down the M62 isn't helping with that. But any little touch or save he makes an opposition goalie make is being applauded like you wouldn't believe. It is a little bit cringey.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm »
The lad just needs time and to keep his head down and work hard as he is. The chances will continue to come, a goal or two will ease the current pressure and he wont feel so desperate to score, snatching at shots.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Before we compare him with the likes of Rush and Suarez, first he needs to prove that he's better than Origi.
He already has. It's not even really debatable either.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm
A lot of our fans are in the desperation stage. That laboratory-made freak down the M62 isn't helping with that. But any little touch or save he makes an opposition goalie make is being applauded like you wouldn't believe. It is a little bit cringey.

You absolutely loathe the lad, we get it. Weird to get super annoyed by supporters supporting a player but each to their own.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm
He already has. It's not even really debatable either.

Origi >> Nunez
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
You absolutely loathe the lad, we get it. Weird to get super annoyed by supporters supporting a player but each to their own.

 ;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

If we lost ground on teams other than City it sure as shit isn't solely down to buying Nunez.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
If we lost ground on teams other than City it sure as shit isn't solely down to buying Nunez.

Correct, too many inured and/or off form and difficult to integrate  in these circs.  Realistically how many of our players are at the level they should be.  One or two maybe?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

You Fuckin' Liar! You've got a Darwin voodoo doll.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
You Fuckin' Liar! You've got a Darwin voodoo doll.
Fiasco last night...




 ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
If we lost ground on teams other than City it sure as shit isn't solely down to buying Nunez.

You'd make a great politician. Nowhere did I say it is solely down to Nunez. But implementing a striker we singed for big money hasn't been as smooth as we want it to be. I don't think that is controversial, nor is it pointing the finger at one player.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 12:43:11 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

How disappointed were you with our forwards  that  couldn't even test the 40 year old goalkeeper?

Linking him to our losing ground on City and other teams is bizarre.  We scored  three on Saturday  and lost ground without him playing. We've defended like shite all season and been out run and had less high intensity sprints than most of our opposition.  We keep conceding the first goal in games.
The simplistic answer  is  the signing of Nunez and leaving  (struggling) Mane go.

He was dumb to headbutt someone  but no dumber than the people who try to link our slump with his signing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 01:36:35 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm
You'd make a great politician. Nowhere did I say it is solely down to Nunez. But implementing a striker we singed for big money hasn't been as smooth as we want it to be. I don't think that is controversial, nor is it pointing the finger at one player.

He's played 177 out of 630 possible league minutes which is 28%. I don't know how you can say things haven't been smooth on the season and then say it's because we're integrating a player that hasn't played more than a third of it. Obviously you're welcome to your opinion but it's not one I would agree with.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 02:02:02 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:36:35 am
He's played 177 out of 630 possible league minutes which is 28%. I don't know how you can say things haven't been smooth on the season and then say it's because we're integrating a player that hasn't played more than a third of it. Obviously you're welcome to your opinion but it's not one I would agree with.
Well 270 of those were forced due to his stupidity, but I don't mind a bit of passion and nastiness if you channel it the right way. It isn't just integrating him like-for-like with someone else. He hasn't started every game when available either, which indicates he's not fully up to speed and/or Klopp trusts players he's worked with more. Not bedding in a player perfectly doesn't mean every aspect is on the pitch; our training and tactics will have to adapt, what we do in certain situations will have to change, we haven't just got rid of a Nunez-like player and are doing the things we always did. We look a shadow of ourselves this season on the whole and we've also signed a player for a vital position who is very different to what we usually have. There is a correlation there to a degree. That is not his fault, it just happens sometimes and it is amplified when most of the team are not performing as well.

And didi, your point about our other strikers not testing their goalkeeper doesn't match up when you are talking about Salah, whose done it for us for 5 years now, and Diaz, who is still relatively new and maybe isn't an out-and-out goalscorer like other players (but did actually get a real assist in the game, not an expected one). Jota is on a bad run but his minutes to goal ratio for us is really good in the main. So a lot of our players have got credit in the bank in that regard, it isn't quite comparing apples with oranges but it isn't the same completely.
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 02:31:58 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:02:02 am
Well 270 of those were forced due to his stupidity, but I don't mind a bit of passion and nastiness if you channel it the right way. It isn't just integrating him like-for-like with someone else. He hasn't started every game when available either, which indicates he's not fully up to speed and/or Klopp trusts players he's worked with more. Not bedding in a player perfectly doesn't mean every aspect is on the pitch; our training and tactics will have to adapt, what we do in certain situations will have to change, we haven't just got rid of a Nunez-like player and are doing the things we always did. We look a shadow of ourselves this season on the whole and we've also signed a player for a vital position who is very different to what we usually have. There is a correlation there to a degree. That is not his fault, it just happens sometimes and it is amplified when most of the team are not performing as well.

And didi, your point about our other strikers not testing their goalkeeper doesn't match up when you are talking about Salah, whose done it for us for 5 years now, and Diaz, who is still relatively new and maybe isn't an out-and-out goalscorer like other players (but did actually get a real assist in the game, not an expected one). Jota is on a bad run but his minutes to goal ratio for us is really good in the main. So a lot of our players have got credit in the bank in that regard, it isn't quite comparing apples with oranges but it isn't the same completely.

So just a bunch of feelings and thoughts with no real evidence to support anything you say. Got it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 04:21:23 am »
He's a lot faster than i expected which is a positive.

In the Premier League it doesn't really take much to be a good goalscorer as long as your excellent physical attributes get you in dangerous positions

I didn't mention it before but you could tell from day one he looked like a bag of nerves so anxiety obviously plays a part in his slow start. Dude can't even speak english either which doesn't help at all.

His technical level is quite inconsistent, but obviously his role in the team will require him to take as few touches as possible seeing as he'll be high up the final third in finishing positions.

He'll be one of those strikers who score regularly because they're inevitably in dangerous positions consistently.

I'm convinced that if the team wasn't so painfully tired from a quadruple charge + lack of squad turnover, playing to the heights of 2017-2020/2022, he'd have scored a lot so far. This season doesn't reflect this team at all we all know they're much better than this.

Rambling on and on feels GOOD
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 04:31:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
If we lost ground on teams other than City it sure as shit isn't solely down to buying Nunez.

According to other threads, the main problem is we havent bought new players so its ironic that where we did splash out is given as the reason for a poor start
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 05:00:34 am »
The difference between Nunez and Haaland is KDB.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 05:39:50 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:00:34 am
The difference between Nunez and Haaland is KDB.

No, it's not, come on now. I'm all for supporting our own, but that's wild. Haaland is broken, he's basically a stronger, faster and more athletic Shearer if he keeps this up. Nunez has potential, there's no question, but we need to stop putting the two in the same sentence, Nunez needs to be given the chance to develop away from those comparisons.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 06:36:24 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:00:34 am
The difference between Nunez and Haaland is KDB.

Yeah, ok.

Its comments like that which shows that its not just the media and opposition desperate to compare the two but our own fans.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 08:03:09 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:00:34 am
The difference between Nunez and Haaland is KDB.

Erm ok :lmao

Haaland would have scored a hatttick with the chances Nunez had against Rangers.

Stop comparing the 2, Haaland is a generational talent
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 08:25:08 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

Not seen all the posts saying everything is so great or perfect now, just people saying he played really well. Perhaps they all got deleted.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 08:25:39 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:03:09 am


Stop comparing the 2, Haaland is a generational talent

Indeed, this is Darwin's thread so can the constant Haaland worshipping go elsewhere?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 08:42:39 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:25:39 am
Indeed, this is Darwin's thread so can the constant Haaland worshipping go elsewhere?

Just like Haaland in 2 years
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 09:23:11 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:25:39 am
Indeed, this is Darwin's thread so can the constant Haaland worshipping go elsewhere?

Absolutely mad that people keep bringing it up on repeat. Piss off with it for now. Go here (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.0) if you want to have a cream fiesta for the beautiful Norwegian.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 10:19:52 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:00:34 am
The difference between Nunez and Haaland is KDB.

Delusional.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 10:47:31 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:00:34 am
The difference between Nunez and Haaland is KDB.

The difference is that City are bang on form, and we aren't (to be fair, a lot of that has to do with KDB!).  I don't watch many City games but have seen a few of Haaland's goals for them, a lot of them are tap-ins or easy finishes, the kind of goals I think Nunez could easily score if he were in the same position.
