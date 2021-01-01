You absolutely loathe the lad, we get it. Weird to get super annoyed by supporters supporting a player but each to their own.



Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.