Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
I said earlier that with Nunez, a lot of our fans are rattled. They want him to prove that he is a success as quickly as possible.

I thought he was good yesterday but he has a long way to go still. We may never see the best of him this season but the fact is that we dont sign players like this often, so he will get plenty of time and we dont sign duds so he will no doubt go onto to be a fantastic player.
Simplexity

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Before we compare him with the likes of Rush and Suarez, first he needs to prove that he's better than Origi Iago Aspas Eirik Meijer.
Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
I said earlier that with Nunez, a lot of our fans are rattled. They want him to prove that he is a success as quickly as possible.

I thought he was good yesterday but he has a long way to go still. We may never see the best of him this season but the fact is that we dont sign players like this often, so he will get plenty of time and we dont sign duds so he will no doubt go onto to be a fantastic player.

A lot of our fans are in the desperation stage. That laboratory-made freak down the M62 isn't helping with that. But any little touch or save he makes an opposition goalie make is being applauded like you wouldn't believe. It is a little bit cringey.

RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm
The lad just needs time and to keep his head down and work hard as he is. The chances will continue to come, a goal or two will ease the current pressure and he wont feel so desperate to score, snatching at shots.
Mr Dilkington

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm
Before we compare him with the likes of Rush and Suarez, first he needs to prove that he's better than Origi.
He already has. It's not even really debatable either.
DelTrotter

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm
A lot of our fans are in the desperation stage. That laboratory-made freak down the M62 isn't helping with that. But any little touch or save he makes an opposition goalie make is being applauded like you wouldn't believe. It is a little bit cringey.

You absolutely loathe the lad, we get it. Weird to get super annoyed by supporters supporting a player but each to their own.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm
He already has. It's not even really debatable either.

Origi >> Nunez
Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
You absolutely loathe the lad, we get it. Weird to get super annoyed by supporters supporting a player but each to their own.

 ;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

If we lost ground on teams other than City it sure as shit isn't solely down to buying Nunez.
andy07

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
If we lost ground on teams other than City it sure as shit isn't solely down to buying Nunez.

Correct, too many inured and/or off form and difficult to integrate  in these circs.  Realistically how many of our players are at the level they should be.  One or two maybe?
Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

You Fuckin' Liar! You've got a Darwin voodoo doll.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:35:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
You Fuckin' Liar! You've got a Darwin voodoo doll.
Fiasco last night...




 ;)
Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
If we lost ground on teams other than City it sure as shit isn't solely down to buying Nunez.

You'd make a great politician. Nowhere did I say it is solely down to Nunez. But implementing a striker we singed for big money hasn't been as smooth as we want it to be. I don't think that is controversial, nor is it pointing the finger at one player.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:43:11 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
;D


Couldn't be further from the truth. I wasn't even that mad at him for nutting the Palace defender. I think he's got a tonne of potential and he's something different which is interesting optically.

I just can't or won't get excited by him making 40 year old Rangers goalkeeper make a few decent saves. We've lost ground not only on City, but potentially on other teams who were comfortably below us for a few years. We've spent a lot of Nunez and I don't think we should have the bar so low as to say everything is so great because he got into good positions against Rangers and made their goalie work.

I support him just as much as any player in the team. I'd love nothing more than for him to go on a run and never look back. And I'd love nothing more than him to score goals in finals, or to score the goal that gets us back to the Ataturk next year among other things. A good showing against a poor side doesn't really get me too excited.

How disappointed were you with our forwards  that  couldn't even test the 40 year old goalkeeper?

Linking him to our losing ground on City and other teams is bizarre.  We scored  three on Saturday  and lost ground without him playing. We've defended like shite all season and been out run and had less high intensity sprints than most of our opposition.  We keep conceding the first goal in games.
The simplistic answer  is  the signing of Nunez and leaving  (struggling) Mane go.

He was dumb to headbutt someone  but no dumber than the people who try to link our slump with his signing.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:36:35 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm
You'd make a great politician. Nowhere did I say it is solely down to Nunez. But implementing a striker we singed for big money hasn't been as smooth as we want it to be. I don't think that is controversial, nor is it pointing the finger at one player.

He's played 177 out of 630 possible league minutes which is 28%. I don't know how you can say things haven't been smooth on the season and then say it's because we're integrating a player that hasn't played more than a third of it. Obviously you're welcome to your opinion but it's not one I would agree with.
