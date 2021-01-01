Not every player settles and scores loads immediately. There's countless examples in all of the top leagues of players who take a while to adjust, so it's bizarre people would expect Nunez to automatically be an instant hit (regardless of the fee). The likes of Suarez, Mane and Mo were 25/26 when joining us (and were just approaching their peak), so any comparisons are pointless.



I think Nunez is playing percentages at the moment - just trying to hit the target instead of aiming for the corners or taking risks. When players are lacking a bit of confidence they generally take the safe option and play their way into form, such as making simple passes, keeping possession, and generally being risk-averse. Once he gets a decent run in the side, has scored a few, and heard the roar of the Kop as he's celebrating, I think he'll be fine.



He got himself in all the right positions last night, and if anyone is questioning his ball control, just watch that looping high pass over the defence from Henderson which he kills dead with one touch, giving himself the chance to score. If any other player does that, we'd be purring.



Also, I'm sure if anyone on here went to do their job in another country, in a different team, a different organisation, with a new manager, new colleagues, new systems, and in a new language, it might also take them a little while to adapt? Especially a team struggling for fitness and form and missing several key players for the first 2 months.