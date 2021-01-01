« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 200792 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 07:27:26 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
Come on, this kind of argument should be extinct by now. Like, if I went to the field now and misses some chances for Liverpool, I'd come as good as Salah?

They are all wingers who do other stuff as well. Had way way more credits in the bank. Nunez is a striker who has one job. He's not great with passing, dribbling, or linking up play. I heard his finish is good. Shouldn't he be good at the only thing he's supposed to be good?

If you got on the field you'd miss no chances, because you'd lack the ability to find yourself in the position to score.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 09:12:25 am »
Thought he done all the right things bar score....and he will score if given minutes then lets see how he goes.

Expectation is now any signing should be brilliant from the off which is bollocks. We've had a couple of exceptional impact signings..but most need time to bed in and he arrives when were spluttering.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 09:13:48 am »
Thought the reaction from the BT commentary team to when he stopped Rangers taking the quick free kick early on was absurd by the way.

You'd swear he threw a punch.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 09:23:19 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:13:48 am
Thought the reaction from the BT commentary team to when he stopped Rangers taking the quick free kick early on was absurd by the way.

You'd swear he threw a punch.

Yeah this, when I heard their reaction I made sure to watch the replay to see what he had done..... Nothing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 10:11:11 am »
Was desperate for him to get a goal last night. Think these things, as is often said, give players a massive confidence boost.

Hope the lad comes good  before the WC break, as pointed out, his ability to carry the ball or make precision passes is not his prime function, to finish his chances is. Less than 15 goals in a season would be very disappointing.

All said, it is still early days, though £65m is a lot to pay for a 23 year old rough diamond work-in-progress project, you would think.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 10:13:08 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:13:48 am
Thought the reaction from the BT commentary team to when he stopped Rangers taking the quick free kick early on was absurd by the way.

You'd swear he threw a punch.

That was my first thought hearing the over reaction of BT. He kept his cool and hopefully has learnt his lesson.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 10:26:26 am »
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 09:23:19 am
Yeah this, when I heard their reaction I made sure to watch the replay to see what he had done..... Nothing.

Players stop the opposition taking a quick free kick all the time, why were they fuming so bad at Darwin? >:(
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 10:40:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:54:39 am
Ian Rush didnt score in his first 10 games for Liverpool. So I guess Nunez is ahead of him so far.
In terms of goals? Of course he is. And I'd love it if he's still ahead of Rush after 100 games. But come on.

Make no mistake I was dreading for one of his shots going in yesterday. None did. So it wasn't a bad performance but I honestly don't see how a striker gets praises for missing chances.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 10:44:26 am »
I don't see how a striker can get praise for missing chances either, not like any previous manager has said something like "Yes, Roger Hunt misses a few, but he gets in the right place to miss them."
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 10:46:57 am »
He played well but you have to remember the opposition was Sunday League level.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 11:10:23 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:13:48 am
Thought the reaction from the BT commentary team to when he stopped Rangers taking the quick free kick early on was absurd by the way.

You'd swear he threw a punch.

That was McManaman. "Absolutely no need for this, no need to get involved from Nunez" when they showed the replay, was it Jota who was having a word with one of their players ?  Then McManaman doubles down. "see, blocking the ball, why are you doing that you're 1-0 up, Jurgen wont like that"
I didn't see it was reading something, lifted my head waiting for Nunez to have his head in someones face or something.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 11:28:35 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:44:26 am
I don't see how a striker can get praise for missing chances either, not like any previous manager has said something like "Yes, Roger Hunt misses a few, but he gets in the right place to miss them."

Suarez missed a lot of sitters for us in his first year.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:46:57 am
He played well but you have to remember the opposition was Sunday League level.

How can an Europa league finalist be Sunday league level ? I'm critical of the team but yesterday we played well and we made them look Sunday league level.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 11:43:01 am »
I think it's fair to say Rangers were a bit shite, but at the same time they played a fairly low block and looked to stay compact which is hard to break down. But Nunez was still able to get in behind on at least three occassions (Henderson over the top, Salah slid him down the side and the Jota through ball) which is quite an achievement givent he lack of space. He also looked the most likely of the front four to score from open play.
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 11:47:25 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:29:55 am
How can an Europa league finalist be Sunday league level ? I'm critical of the team but yesterday we played well and we made them look Sunday league level.

Europa League is Sunday League level.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 11:51:50 am »
I wouldn't be critical of him for not scoring. None of the chances were sitters were they?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 01:01:34 pm »
Movement and positioning was excellent. I really hope he can sort the finishing and start to bang then in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 01:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 11:51:50 am
I wouldn't be critical of him for not scoring. None of the chances were sitters were they?

He had generous space for some of them, but not really time. All the shots needed to be placed without much thinking.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 01:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 09:13:48 am
Thought the reaction from the BT commentary team to when he stopped Rangers taking the quick free kick early on was absurd by the way.

You'd swear he threw a punch.

They need to create a narrative for clicks, it's their job. It's why i watch games with the sound down now.


Thought he was excellent last night to be honest, did everything but score.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 01:18:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:12:25 am
Thought he done all the right things bar score....and he will score if given minutes then lets see how he goes.

Expectation is now any signing should be brilliant from the off which is bollocks. We've had a couple of exceptional impact signings..but most need time to bed in and he arrives when were spluttering.

Im in no doubt he's a 20 goals a season striker if he's given the minutes.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 01:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:44:26 am
I don't see how a striker can get praise for missing chances either, not like any previous manager has said something like "Yes, Roger Hunt misses a few, but he gets in the right place to miss them."

There is truth to what you're saying but the problem with any comparisons to what Hunt, Rush, Suarez or Torres done for us assumes there is a guarantee that Nunez will go on to be as impactful. He might, but we don't know it until he does.

Each individual player is different and comes with different circumstances. We're going to have to be even more patient with Nunez because although we've got a lot of games this month, he won't play in all of them and then we've got the World Cup. So, it could well be very stop-start with him. As long as the other lads up top contribute then I'm alright with that.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm »
More worrying if he starts going missing. Just a typical striker when not banging them in, trying to be too precise. It'll come, he looked pretty good last night, apart from finding the net.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm »
This man can just as easily be a Milan Baros as he can be a Torres. So far he seems a very busy player who absolutely hates having the ball at his feet. Hopefully he finds his scoring boots as that is all he will be judged on. In the same way nobody cares that Haaland probably could not do 10 keepie ups and has the grace of a dying hippo as long as he bangs them in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 02:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:33:44 pm
This man can just as easily be a Milan Baros as he can be a Torres. So far he seems a very busy player who absolutely hates having the ball at his feet. Hopefully he finds his scoring boots as that is all he will be judged on. In the same way nobody cares that Haaland probably could not do 10 keepie ups and has the grace of a dying hippo as long as he bangs them in.

Not sure that's fair, sound a bit like a slight hyperbole. He's not Thiago, but he's not Djimi Traore.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 02:49:34 pm »
Not every player settles and scores loads immediately. There's countless examples in all of the top leagues of players who take a while to adjust, so it's bizarre people would expect Nunez to automatically be an instant hit (regardless of the fee). The likes of Suarez, Mane and Mo were 25/26 when joining us (and were just approaching their peak), so any comparisons are pointless.

I think Nunez is playing percentages at the moment - just trying to hit the target instead of aiming for the corners or taking risks. When players are lacking a bit of confidence they generally take the safe option and play their way into form, such as making simple passes, keeping possession, and generally being risk-averse. Once he gets a decent run in the side, has scored a few, and heard the roar of the Kop as he's celebrating, I think he'll be fine.

He got himself in all the right positions last night, and if anyone is questioning his ball control, just watch that looping high pass over the defence from Henderson which he kills dead with one touch, giving himself the chance to score. If any other player does that, we'd be purring.

Also, I'm sure if anyone on here went to do their job in another country, in a different team, a different organisation, with a new manager, new colleagues, new systems, and in a new language, it might also take them a little while to adapt? Especially a team struggling for fitness and form and missing several key players for the first 2 months.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 03:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:33:44 pm
This man can just as easily be a Milan Baros as he can be a Torres. So far he seems a very busy player who absolutely hates having the ball at his feet. Hopefully he finds his scoring boots as that is all he will be judged on. In the same way nobody cares that Haaland probably could not do 10 keepie ups and has the grace of a dying hippo as long as he bangs them in.

Baros had one season in his entire career when he managed to score 20 goals or more in all comps. Nunez scored 34 on 41 games last season. He is a completely different beast to Baros who barely managed to get double figures most seasons.

As for hating having the ball at his feet he got 12 assists in his first season at Benfica.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 03:31:35 pm »
Whilst he did not look like scoring he was more often on target than not last night (peskie having a keeper there), that suggests a marginal improvement will reap it's rewards. He seems to be a bright boy and once he understands what Jurgen is on about I am sure that Klopp magic will start to work.


Meanwhile Roberto can fill in until then.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Very good game by him. For his only second start with us, he looked much more comfortable with the team and the movement around him was like the forward line were expecting his positions already. The goals will come.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:49:34 pm
Not every player settles and scores loads immediately. There's countless examples in all of the top leagues of players who take a while to adjust, so it's bizarre people would expect Nunez to automatically be an instant hit (regardless of the fee). The likes of Suarez, Mane and Mo were 25/26 when joining us (and were just approaching their peak), so any comparisons are pointless.

I think Nunez is playing percentages at the moment - just trying to hit the target instead of aiming for the corners or taking risks. When players are lacking a bit of confidence they generally take the safe option and play their way into form, such as making simple passes, keeping possession, and generally being risk-averse. Once he gets a decent run in the side, has scored a few, and heard the roar of the Kop as he's celebrating, I think he'll be fine.

He got himself in all the right positions last night, and if anyone is questioning his ball control, just watch that looping high pass over the defence from Henderson which he kills dead with one touch, giving himself the chance to score. If any other player does that, we'd be purring.

Also, I'm sure if anyone on here went to do their job in another country, in a different team, a different organisation, with a new manager, new colleagues, new systems, and in a new language, it might also take them a little while to adapt? Especially a team struggling for fitness and form and missing several key players for the first 2 months.

Exactly this.

He looked much more comfortable than his other start in the derby for us. Better hold up play, better link up etc. He generally just looked more comfortable. His movement is excellent, he's never just stood still. Seems like he's always on the half turn. I personally think he should get a start against Arsenal. Seems to gel very well with Diogo and Diaz.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2709 on: Today at 04:05:46 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:49:34 pm
Not every player settles and scores loads immediately. There's countless examples in all of the top leagues of players who take a while to adjust, so it's bizarre people would expect Nunez to automatically be an instant hit (regardless of the fee). The likes of Suarez, Mane and Mo were 25/26 when joining us (and were just approaching their peak), so any comparisons are pointless.

I think Nunez is playing percentages at the moment - just trying to hit the target instead of aiming for the corners or taking risks. When players are lacking a bit of confidence they generally take the safe option and play their way into form, such as making simple passes, keeping possession, and generally being risk-averse. Once he gets a decent run in the side, has scored a few, and heard the roar of the Kop as he's celebrating, I think he'll be fine.

He got himself in all the right positions last night, and if anyone is questioning his ball control, just watch that looping high pass over the defence from Henderson which he kills dead with one touch, giving himself the chance to score. If any other player does that, we'd be purring.

Also, I'm sure if anyone on here went to do their job in another country, in a different team, a different organisation, with a new manager, new colleagues, new systems, and in a new language, it might also take them a little while to adapt? Especially a team struggling for fitness and form and missing several key players for the first 2 months.

Agreed. His technique is very, very good when he is instinctively setting himself to shoot or make a first-time cross. His build up play is lacking somewhat, but probably only because we are accustomed to a false 9 now in his position. He needs a strike partner to fill that role. I thought he and Jota looked dangerous together.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2710 on: Today at 04:26:17 pm »
Still not concerned. We have the attacking options if he is not performing to the levels we need him to. He is putting up elite shot numbers and is getting into good positions, just can't find the back of the net. Our season has started off worse than probably any of us can imagine, so it's not a surprise that he's struggling.
« Reply #2711 on: Today at 04:30:28 pm »
Minus a goal or two, felt like a pretty typical Darwin kind of night. Elite movement coupled with being a nuisance and shooting machine in the box who loves playing off the last defender and is quite poor with his link up play and the ball at his feet.

Rangers are shite so nothing to get too excited about but promising signs at least. Still feels like he's rushing things. Once he settles down and gains some confidence, hopefully the goals start to come and the ball starts to stick to his boots a little more.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2712 on: Today at 04:31:07 pm »
It's worth watching the highlights again, most of his shots had to be taken very quickly and at least one produced a very good/lucky save. It's not like he was routinely one on one with the keeper and smashing them into his midriff.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QHL-LDymIYA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QHL-LDymIYA</a>
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2713 on: Today at 04:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:26:17 pm
Still not concerned. We have the attacking options if he is not performing to the levels we need him to. He is putting up elite shot numbers and is getting into good positions, just can't find the back of the net. Our season has started off worse than probably any of us can imagine, so it's not a surprise that he's struggling.
Yep, I think we have to look at the context here. Nunez hasn't set the world alight in terms of putting the ball in the net, as yet, but none of the team have been firing on all cylinders either. If the team were on fire but Nunez was really struggling individually then it might be more of a problem, but facts are we've been off the boil as a squad so far.

He's also had some dreadful bad luck since arriving. If things had run for him he'd already be sitting on a handsome goals total and the narrative around him would be totally different. That one he had tipped onto the bar by T-Rex was sublime. He gets plenty of shots away. Once his luck turns, and it will, he'll bag plenty of goals and his confidence will rise accordingly. He'll then be more instinctive rather than overthinking it and trying too hard. He'll be slotting them in more naturally then.
