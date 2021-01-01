It is a real conundrum just now with our attack. Firstly the ability to press high and attack aggressively and fluidly relies on a working midfield and 2 fullbacks bombing down the wings, which we sadly lack right now.
Only Bobby has been consistent in attack so far this season, seems to pop up at the right time, lucky for us. Salah has been given a good shot at attacking but is time to bench him for a game or 2 and give Darwin or Jota their chance at starting. Granted, Jota is just back from injury. Just in my opinion.
Trouble is we have not had a consistent and injury free team since the start of the season and as a result our performances have matched.