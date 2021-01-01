Cannot believe how underrated Jota is. Amazing.
Drop him for what? Like I said our fans are rattled by the banter mob and want to force Nunez into playing because it seems that they want to show he is a good player more than us winning a match.
It ain't about undervaluing Jota, but at some point as a part of bedding in Nunez has to play, so why not in some of the "easier" games.
It's a tough balancing act as Jota needs minutes as well. I wouldn't mind a Jota, Nunez, Diaz starting line up for an upcoming game, change things up a bit