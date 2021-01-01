« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 193135 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,251
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 09:54:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Hopefully he starts in the week though it's difficult with Diogo needing minutes too and Bobby playing well. Not a perfect balance but wouldn't mind seeing Luis, Darwin and Diogo front 3 for this one.

Agree with that.

Like to see him score too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 02:18:12 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Hopefully he starts in the week though it's difficult with Diogo needing minutes too and Bobby playing well. Not a perfect balance but wouldn't mind seeing Luis, Darwin and Diogo front 3 for this one.

You could do a Diogo - Darwin - Salah front line and it should work pretty well assuming Thiago is playing the LCM role. Diaz has actually been our worst attacker recently.
Logged

Offline K-B-K

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 03:21:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:18:12 am
You could do a Diogo - Darwin - Salah front line and it should work pretty well assuming Thiago is playing the LCM role. Diaz has actually been our worst attacker recently.

Whaaaaaat? Is this a joke?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 03:44:16 am »
Quote from: K-B-K on Today at 03:21:01 am
Whaaaaaat? Is this a joke?

No its not. His numbers are down across the board from last season, small sample size and all that. That doesnt mean hes a bad attacker but seemingly if the only way we can win is with our attack at the moment then having an amazing attack even if its at Luiss expense is the price that has to be paid.
Logged

Offline K-B-K

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 04:38:04 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:44:16 am
No its not. His numbers are down across the board from last season, small sample size and all that. That doesnt mean hes a bad attacker but seemingly if the only way we can win is with our attack at the moment then having an amazing attack even if its at Luiss expense is the price that has to be paid.

Jota hasn't played yet cus he's been injured, so he has no numbers, Nunez has 1 goal and is clearly not bedded in yet and Salah has been extremely inconsistent since before AFCON honestly. I don't think Diaz has been worse than anyone else, if anything I think he improved us when he came on against Brighton.
Logged

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 05:01:44 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:18:12 am
You could do a Diogo - Darwin - Salah front line and it should work pretty well assuming Thiago is playing the LCM role. Diaz has actually been our worst attacker recently.

Wasnt diaz one of our few Bright spots from the Brighton match? Carvalho was having little impact which forced the introduction of Diaz and immediately Brighton was put under pressure down that flank for the first time. Soon after he supplies the assist for firminho to equalise.  It is fair to suggest that without Diaz, we would have lost to Brighton at home.  If you drop Diaz, who is going to supply the width and the pace and dribbling to threaten other teams. Salah is not in good form currently and removing Diaz would also remove much of the danger we pose.  Jota is not able to supply what Diaz brings to the table and the proper attacker to be benched foe the rangers match is Jota. Nunez needs to be given the chance to play him into the goal scoring groove.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,686
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 06:26:28 am »
Cannot believe how underrated Jota is. Amazing.

Drop him for what? Like I said our fans are rattled by the banter mob and want to force Nunez into playing because it seems that they want to show he is a good player more than us winning a match.
Logged

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:28 am
Cannot believe how underrated Jota is. Amazing.

Drop him for what? Like I said our fans are rattled by the banter mob and want to force Nunez into playing because it seems that they want to show he is a good player more than us winning a match.

Far from it, I don't want nunez to play because he is a good player. I want him to play because I genuinely believe he will score more goals than anyone else in our team, salah included.  With time and bedding in with the way the team plays, he will likely score a frightening number of goals.  And to score more goals is still one of the most likely ways we get the team to win more matches...
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 08:46:10 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Hopefully he starts in the week though it's difficult with Diogo needing minutes too and Bobby playing well. Not a perfect balance but wouldn't mind seeing Luis, Darwin and Diogo front 3 for this one.

Same here. And that's no shout out to Salah being bad. Just that right now the firepower we have up front is interesting, and we could afford our best forward to rest and try new things out.
Doesn't have to be Salah to get the rest, Jota - Nunez - Salah would also be interesting to try. Yeah I know Firmino is our top goal scorer...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 09:44:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:28 am
Cannot believe how underrated Jota is. Amazing.

Drop him for what? Like I said our fans are rattled by the banter mob and want to force Nunez into playing because it seems that they want to show he is a good player more than us winning a match.

It ain't about undervaluing Jota, but at some point as a part of bedding in Nunez has to play, so why not in some of the "easier" games.

It's a tough balancing act as Jota needs minutes as well. I wouldn't mind a Jota, Nunez, Diaz starting line up for an upcoming game, change things up a bit
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 