Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:54:33 pm
DelTrotter:
Hopefully he starts in the week though it's difficult with Diogo needing minutes too and Bobby playing well. Not a perfect balance but wouldn't mind seeing Luis, Darwin and Diogo front 3 for this one.

Agree with that.

Like to see him score too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:18:12 am
DelTrotter:
Hopefully he starts in the week though it's difficult with Diogo needing minutes too and Bobby playing well. Not a perfect balance but wouldn't mind seeing Luis, Darwin and Diogo front 3 for this one.

You could do a Diogo - Darwin - Salah front line and it should work pretty well assuming Thiago is playing the LCM role. Diaz has actually been our worst attacker recently.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:21:01 am
Dave McCoy:
You could do a Diogo - Darwin - Salah front line and it should work pretty well assuming Thiago is playing the LCM role. Diaz has actually been our worst attacker recently.

Whaaaaaat? Is this a joke?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:44:16 am
K-B-K:
Whaaaaaat? Is this a joke?

No its not. His numbers are down across the board from last season, small sample size and all that. That doesnt mean hes a bad attacker but seemingly if the only way we can win is with our attack at the moment then having an amazing attack even if its at Luiss expense is the price that has to be paid.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:38:04 am
Dave McCoy:
No its not. His numbers are down across the board from last season, small sample size and all that. That doesnt mean hes a bad attacker but seemingly if the only way we can win is with our attack at the moment then having an amazing attack even if its at Luiss expense is the price that has to be paid.

Jota hasn't played yet cus he's been injured, so he has no numbers, Nunez has 1 goal and is clearly not bedded in yet and Salah has been extremely inconsistent since before AFCON honestly. I don't think Diaz has been worse than anyone else, if anything I think he improved us when he came on against Brighton.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:01:44 am
Dave McCoy:
You could do a Diogo - Darwin - Salah front line and it should work pretty well assuming Thiago is playing the LCM role. Diaz has actually been our worst attacker recently.

Wasnt diaz one of our few Bright spots from the Brighton match? Carvalho was having little impact which forced the introduction of Diaz and immediately Brighton was put under pressure down that flank for the first time. Soon after he supplies the assist for firminho to equalise.  It is fair to suggest that without Diaz, we would have lost to Brighton at home.  If you drop Diaz, who is going to supply the width and the pace and dribbling to threaten other teams. Salah is not in good form currently and removing Diaz would also remove much of the danger we pose.  Jota is not able to supply what Diaz brings to the table and the proper attacker to be benched foe the rangers match is Jota. Nunez needs to be given the chance to play him into the goal scoring groove.
