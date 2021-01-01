« previous next »
Offline Al 666

  Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
After his performance today it wouldn't surprise me if we do a Robbie Keane with him.

He came on in the 89th minute.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 10:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
After his performance today it wouldn't surprise me if we do a Robbie Keane with him.

A hint of sarcasm maybe? 🤣
Offline paddysour

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
If our transfer team believe he is good enough, then he is good enough. He may of not started well but he will come good, because we dont sign dud players.

It could harm us in the short term but we need as many good players for the long term as possible.

The guy driving our transfer team has left. He notoriously didn't sign from Portugal after the Markovic flop, so I don't think we can rely on past performance of the strategy as an indicator going forward
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
After his performance today it wouldn't surprise me if we do a Robbie Keane with him.

Dyou think Benfica would have him back? Doubtful
Offline Agent99

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
Dyou think Benfica would have him back? Doubtful
Loan with an option to buy in the summer for whatever we can get.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
The guy driving our transfer team has left. He notoriously didn't sign from Portugal after the Markovic flop, so I don't think we can rely on past performance of the strategy as an indicator going forward

We signed Diaz and he has done well. Also Edwards didnt sign players on his own, he had a team working for him.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 08:14:10 pm
The Klopp bedding players in slowly thing is a bit of a myth.
It's not a myth; what's a myth is that the same thing applies to every player. It doesn't. Some need bedding in slowly; some don't. There's no one-size-fits all answer.  That so many have been able to start straight away testifies to the skill of those doing the recruiting:the very ones you're questioning over Darwin

Another myth is this obsession that the cost of a player is in any way meaningful. A player's cost is only tangentially related to his ability, worth to the squad or place in the squad. Cost has much more to do with the state of the market at that exact time, the selling club's demands, how flush we are feeling, how much other players have gone for around that time, whether we have just sold a key player (i.e Mané in this case) and much more.

Darwin's cost is nothing to do with him


EDIT: Here's what Klopp said after signing Diaz and being questioned on why he played straight away:

Klopp added: Our transfers have to hit the ground [running] because we cant make a £40m or £50m signing and say that if they are not playing then that is not important. As we say in Germany, it is not that we swim in money. Its a wealthy club, there are no problems here, but the policy is clear: we spend what we earn. It is very important that we have to do absolutely the right thing.
Nice try but his point here was about our need for financial prudence and need to buy 'the right player', not any old joe who happens to be available, and how each player needs to work out; we can't just take punts and say 'it doesn't matter' if they fail. In other words he is specifically, if obliquely, commenting on the way certain other teams can operate but we can't.

And if anything it supports the notion that they wouldn't have bought Darwin unless they were sure he would work out. So have some patience.
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
I find it unbelievable that with such little playing time fans are questioning whether we can flog the player!  Nunez will be a star - give him a run of games and you will see!  He has hardly played for goodness sake!
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm »
If he is earmarked as a "star" then we need to embed him as quickly as possible.

It's not as if results and performances without him are leading to good things so we may aswell give him every chance to settle in.

I have doubts about if Klopp ever even wanted him though. He's the polar opposite to everything weve done the last six years. He's a Conte/Mourinho striker more than a Klopp/Pep one.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm »
What was his xG?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 12:03:22 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
If he is earmarked as a "star" then we need to embed him as quickly as possible.
Lol, What is this shite? We don't 'earmark' players as 'stars' we buy players whom the manager and recruitment team think are the right ones to implement the manager's plans. You seem to be lost within the pages of Hello magazine.

I have doubts about if Klopp ever even wanted him though. He's the polar opposite to everything weve done the last six years. He's a Conte/Mourinho striker more than a Klopp/Pep one.
Now you're just making things up.

Are you really that incapable of dealing with adversity?
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 12:08:26 am »
Cant we all just wait until he gets a run of games together before we judge him? Cant we just get behind the lad. He needs minutes. Hes came into a (bizarrely) struggling team. Rival fans are taking the absolute piss out of him even though hes barely played. Dont give a fuck about what other teams fan say, we need to get behind him. Thats what we do with players, we take to them and they take to us.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:08:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:03:22 am
Lol, What is this shite? We don't 'earmark' players as 'stars' we buy players whom the manager and recruitment team think are the right ones to implement the manager's plans. You seem to be lost within the pages of Hello magazine.
Now you're just making things up.

Are you really that incapable of dealing with adversity?

They openly state they want us bought by an Oil State so we can buy our way to trophy's, so they can see us win regardless of the circumstances. So yes, yes they are.

I'll give them credit, they are at least honest about wanting that, unlike other people who want it but are too afraid to admit it
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 12:09:42 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:08:26 am
Cant we all just wait until he gets a run of games together before we judge him? Cant we just get behind the lad. He needs minutes. Hes came into a (bizarrely) struggling team. Rival fans are taking the absolute piss out of him even though hes barely played.

No.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 12:11:54 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:08:49 am
They openly state they want us bought by an Oil State so we can buy our way to trophy's, so they can see us win regardless of the circumstances. So yes, yes they are.

I'll give them credit, they are at least honest about wanting that, unlike other people who want it but are too afraid to admit it
Yes fair point. I suspect the calls will get louder over time, esp after Klopp leaves.

Football is about good times and bad times - at least when you are normally run club and not a state plaything. And the bad times often reveal more about us than the good.

Triumph and disaster -imposters both...
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 01:50:11 am »
Nunez is about the only forward in Europe who gets into good positions anywhere near haaland and is in the ball park of accuracy with his strikes as haaland. He is not as finished an article as haaland and for him to bed in at our team will take more learning and adaptation than it does for haaland where city has modified their way of playing to accommodate his singular abilities to give him the final ball. He is scoring a lot more also because other city players are scoring less than they would have. But to miss seeing nunez's virtues at this early stage is to give up prematurely - once he gets into the groove he will easily score more than 20 goals a season.
Offline redalways

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 02:23:12 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 06:54:05 pm
I don't think he's gonna stay with us next season if he keeps being 3rd choice to Firmino and Jota.

 >:( >:(
Offline him_15

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 05:54:59 am »
Please don't do a Andy Carroll, just don't...
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 06:28:47 am »
My worry is that he is even getting targeted by the officials after that ridiculous free kick given against him when he went to press the defender
Online Lad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 07:49:10 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:54:59 am
Please don't do a Andy Carroll, just don't...

It's posts like this which remind me why I stopped coming on here after a disappointing result.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 07:55:18 am »
People need to calm down. Im sure hell be ok for us eventually. Weird game yesterday so when should he have come on? Getting Diaz in at half time was absolutely the right move. Then Bobby scored twice. Could arguably have come on instead of Jota but can see why Jota got the nod first. Then at 3-2 youre not going to throw him on. Could arguably have come in a couple of minutes earlier at 3-3 but thats just splitting hairs.

Who cares what rival fans are saying at this stage. Im sure hell get chances soon and just takes a goal or two to get a run going. That red card against Palace is so frustrating because having scored against City and then on his League debut he looked set to kick on from there and that killed all momentum. Now with the whole team looking a bit disfunctional its much harder for him to just slot in.
