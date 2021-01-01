The Klopp bedding players in slowly thing is a bit of a myth.

Quote



EDIT: Here's what Klopp said after signing Diaz and being questioned on why he played straight away:



Klopp added: Our transfers have to hit the ground [running] because we cant make a £40m or £50m signing and say that if they are not playing then that is not important. As we say in Germany, it is not that we swim in money. Its a wealthy club, there are no problems here, but the policy is clear: we spend what we earn. It is very important that we have to do absolutely the right thing.



It's not a myth; what's a myth is that the same thing applies to every player. It doesn't. Some need bedding in slowly; some don't. There's no one-size-fits all answer. That so many have been able to start straight away testifies to the skill of those doing the recruiting:the very ones you're questioning over DarwinAnother myth is this obsession that the cost of a player is in any way meaningful. A player's cost is only tangentially related to his ability, worth to the squad or place in the squad. Cost has much more to do with the state of the market at that exact time, the selling club's demands, how flush we are feeling, how much other players have gone for around that time, whether we have just sold a key player (i.e Mané in this case) and much more.Darwin's cost is nothing to do with himNice try but his point here was about our need for financial prudence and need to buy 'the right player', not any old joe who happens to be available, and how each player needs to work out; we can't just take punts and say 'it doesn't matter' if they fail. In other words he is specifically, if obliquely, commenting on the way certain other teams can operate but we can't.And if anything it supports the notion that they wouldn't have bought Darwin unless they were sure he would work out. So have some patience.