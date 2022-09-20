Based on his games for Benfica, particularly against us last season.



There's a few issues I see with that though. For one, I'll admit, I don't watch Benfica games, outside of the ones he had against us, I've done the usual player investigation that goes on when you first sign a new player. We play a high line, and Nunez is quick, he can exploit those high lines well, which he did against us in that 2nd half at Anfield, but that's not what we are facing, we have slowed our play down significantly as the seasons have gone on, and we tend to be playing against the deep block. We can rarely exploit the pace of our forwards, there's obviously situations where we can but for most of the game we are trying to break down a deep defence. If we can get him space in behind then he's an asset anywhere along that line, but against those deep blocks I don't think he has the dribbling ability or the creativity to play out wide. I'm not saying he has no ability in those areas, but not enough for width to be his primary position. He needs to be in the middle causing problems and using his height and strength in my opinion. We know he can finish and we know he is athletic, I feel we just need to get him into those positions and hope with some confidence he will start banging them in.