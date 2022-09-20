this continues to be quote an 'interesting' thread!
couple of pages ago it seemed like some people were sort of shouting 'xg! its the volume of shots that matter' at those who expressed anything not rose-tinted about early signals from his very small number of minutes.
but lately it seems like the new one is 'it's not about the number of goals, what matters most is who he scores against and when'. not entirely sure how that tallies with the interpretation of xg.
plus the smattering of people thinking they're defending nunez by saying anyone slightly critical of his start is only doing it because they're deluded/jealous/worried about banter (on the weirder end of spectrum) because of haalands start - saying 'noone should be comparing the two, it's not fair', only to then compare the two again (and sur others on to continue comparisons).
that's not even mentioning the more conspiratorial posters, implying there's some kind of media hearts and minds campaign that's succeeding in fooling us supporters into thinking he's not had a perfect start. all kinds of fun in here!