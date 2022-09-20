« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 10:55:39 am
Quote from: El Lobo on September 20, 2022, 10:17:59 am
Not necessarily. He'll be judged on how he performs and how the team performs. Drogba averaged 12 league goals a season at Chelsea, no-one would call him anything but a major success though. If he's a pest who doesn't score a vast amount for a striker but causes a load of shit for other players to shine and help us be successful, then who cares if he's not scoring 25 goals a season.

The bit in bold is peak Fromola. Never change, you're unique in a very special way.

True.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 12:00:42 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September 20, 2022, 10:17:59 am


The bit in bold is peak Fromola. Never change, you're unique in a very special way.

Peak implies positivity, though.

Maybe "abyssal" Fromola would be more appropriate...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 01:01:35 pm

it's unreasonable for a striker to come in to this league and expect them to score 20 goals in the first season, I'd say 12-15 of league goals and 20 in all comps is a fair target, 12-15 is on the high side but he is our record signing so the expectation is that he can deliver, second season he should be close to 20 league goals

The issue with him playing on the left is that is also the best position of Diaz and if we have to choose between one if them I'd select Diaz, could try a 4-2-3-1 with Diaz in the 10 with Jota on the left and Salah on the right but we just don't have the legs in midfield to accomodate them all.



Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 02:28:19 pm

Personally I think the plan was to rebuild the midfield first then bring him but because how crazy the transfer market is and English clubs throwing money at players so we had to do it earlier. It's difficult for a top experienced striker if your midfield is struggling let alone a young one so we need to be patient and ignore the media comparing him and Haaland. Haaland has a settled attacking creative midfield behind him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 02:37:40 pm
Quote from: Asam on September 20, 2022, 01:01:35 pm
it's unreasonable for a striker to come in to this league and expect them to score 20 goals in the first season, I'd say 12-15 of league goals and 20 in all comps is a fair target, 12-15 is on the high side but he is our record signing so the expectation is that he can deliver, second season he should be close to 20 league goals

The issue with him playing on the left is that is also the best position of Diaz and if we have to choose between one if them I'd select Diaz, could try a 4-2-3-1 with Diaz in the 10 with Jota on the left and Salah on the right but we just don't have the legs in midfield to accomodate them all.

The all comps part is key which has been my point. 20 league goals is too much to expect in 30 odd games in his first season (unless he blitzed it from the start like Torres did or Haaland is). 20 goals in 50 odd games is achievable for your main striker. Jota and Mane both achieved this last season. He's not a cheap punt like Minamino to grab a few goals here and there, he's our record buy which comes with expectations.

Incidentally Torres's first season at Liverpool is the only season in his career he scored 20 league goals, so it's longevity that you want from Nunez as well. One season at Chelsea Torres scored 22 goals as well but in 64 appearances and only 8 in the league. 20 goals in a season target is different if you're playing 55-60 games. Michael Owen never scored 20 league goals in his career. In 5 different seasons with us he did top 20 goals though in all comps.

It eases the burden a lot if Mo and Jota score regularly but the problem he'll have then is getting in the team over Jota. Without Mane or a productive midfield we do need whoever is playing through the middle to knock the goals in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 04:39:53 pm
this continues to be quote an 'interesting' thread! ;D

couple of pages ago it seemed like some people were sort of shouting 'xg! its the volume of shots that matter' at those who expressed anything not rose-tinted about early signals from his very small number of minutes.

but lately it seems like the new one is 'it's not about the number of goals, what matters most is who he scores against and when'. not entirely sure how that tallies with the interpretation of xg.

plus the smattering of people thinking they're defending nunez by saying anyone slightly critical of his start is only doing it because they're deluded/jealous/worried about banter (on the weirder end of spectrum) because of haalands start - saying 'noone should be comparing the two, it's not fair', only to then compare the two again (and sur others on to continue comparisons).

that's not even mentioning the more conspiratorial posters, implying there's some kind of media hearts and minds campaign that's succeeding in fooling us supporters into thinking he's not had a perfect start. all kinds of fun in here!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 04:43:26 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 20, 2022, 04:39:53 pm
this continues to be quote an 'interesting' thread! ;D

couple of pages ago it seemed like some people were sort of shouting 'xg! its the volume of shots that matter' at those who expressed anything not rose-tinted about early signals from his very small number of minutes.

but lately it seems like the new one is 'it's not about the number of goals, what matters most is who he scores against and when'. not entirely sure how that tallies with the interpretation of xg.

plus the smattering of people thinking they're defending nunez by saying anyone slightly critical of his start is only doing it because they're deluded/jealous/worried about banter (on the weirder end of spectrum) because of haalands start - saying 'noone should be comparing the two, it's not fair', only to then compare the two again (and sur others on to continue comparisons).

that's not even mentioning the more conspiratorial posters, implying there's some kind of media hearts and minds campaign that's succeeding in fooling us supporters into thinking he's not had a perfect start. all kinds of fun in here!

And now of course the must not question anyone being negative police :)

Always welcome, always welcome.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 04:46:12 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 20, 2022, 04:39:53 pm
this continues to be quote an 'interesting' thread! ;D

couple of pages ago it seemed like some people were sort of shouting 'xg! its the volume of shots that matter' at those who expressed anything not rose-tinted about early signals from his very small number of minutes.

but lately it seems like the new one is 'it's not about the number of goals, what matters most is who he scores against and when'. not entirely sure how that tallies with the interpretation of xg.

plus the smattering of people thinking they're defending nunez by saying anyone slightly critical of his start is only doing it because they're deluded/jealous/worried about banter (on the weirder end of spectrum) because of haalands start - saying 'noone should be comparing the two, it's not fair', only to then compare the two again (and sur others on to continue comparisons).

that's not even mentioning the more conspiratorial posters, implying there's some kind of media hearts and minds campaign that's succeeding in fooling us supporters into thinking he's not had a perfect start. all kinds of fun in here!
Surely you aren't suggesting there might be a wide range of opinion on a public forum?  ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 04:58:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 20, 2022, 04:46:12 pm
Surely you aren't suggesting there might be a wide range of opinion on a public forum?  ;)
Oh I am! It's great, I love rawk!

some of the arguing has been a bit daft as has some of the (at-times factional) incredulity about posts sharing a view on one of our footballers, but the 'don't compare him to haaland because haaland [insert comparison here]' stuff is a highlight and very funny
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
September 20, 2022, 07:54:02 pm
Aye, that lad seems like a good footballerjust like Linudden. He's a legendary one.

Strewth!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 05:59:27 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on September 19, 2022, 09:28:50 am
Based on his games for Benfica, particularly against us last season.

There's a few issues I see with that though. For one, I'll admit, I don't watch Benfica games, outside of the ones he had against us, I've done the usual player investigation that goes on when you first sign a new player. We play a high line, and Nunez is quick, he can exploit those high lines well, which he did against us in that 2nd half at Anfield, but that's not what we are facing, we have slowed our play down significantly as the seasons have gone on, and we tend to be playing against the deep block. We can rarely exploit the pace of our forwards, there's obviously situations where we can but for most of the game we are trying to break down a deep defence. If we can get him space in behind then he's an asset anywhere along that line, but against those deep blocks I don't think he has the dribbling ability or the creativity to play out wide. I'm not saying he has no ability in those areas, but not enough for width to be his primary position. He needs to be in the middle causing problems and using his height and strength in my opinion. We know he can finish and we know he is athletic, I feel we just need to get him into those positions and hope with some confidence he will start banging them in.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 08:51:38 am
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 05:59:27 pm
There's a few issues I see with that though. For one, I'll admit, I don't watch Benfica games, outside of the ones he had against us, I've done the usual player investigation that goes on when you first sign a new player. We play a high line, and Nunez is quick, he can exploit those high lines well, which he did against us in that 2nd half at Anfield, but that's not what we are facing, we have slowed our play down significantly as the seasons have gone on, and we tend to be playing against the deep block. We can rarely exploit the pace of our forwards, there's obviously situations where we can but for most of the game we are trying to break down a deep defence. If we can get him space in behind then he's an asset anywhere along that line, but against those deep blocks I don't think he has the dribbling ability or the creativity to play out wide. I'm not saying he has no ability in those areas, but not enough for width to be his primary position. He needs to be in the middle causing problems and using his height and strength in my opinion. We know he can finish and we know he is athletic, I feel we just need to get him into those positions and hope with some confidence he will start banging them in.

I assumed that's a big part of why we signed him though?  To help breakdown deep defences as we mix it up more. Particularly after those three scoreless finals and games like the Spurs one which proved costly. As you say though you'd expect that to mean he needs to play through the middle.

We'd be well aware when assessing him he's not going to be playing against high lines, other than the odd opponent like City.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 09:16:57 am
He's also another type of threat for our endless crosses into the box with his height and strength(?)
