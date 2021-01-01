« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 170556 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,341
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 02:27:02 pm »
His best role might actually be off the left in a front 3
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 02:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 08:39:22 am
As ever, people wildly overrate things like first touch, technique, finishing ability (judging finishing from a small sample is basically pointless) and massively underrate the value of consistently getting high value chances. You can name loads of strikers in the top 5 leagues who on the face of it seem to have a better touch/passing ability than Nunez. How many can you name that have his ability to get shots off from high xG positions? A handful.

Some simple truths: xG is a better predictor of future goals than goals.

If Nunez continues to get shots off from the same locations he has been/at a similar volume he will score tonnes of goals.

Getting high xG chances on a regular basis is a more valuable/tangible skill than being a 'great finisher' - let's not forget that many people were proclaiming him to be a natural finisher just off the basis of one season where he overperformed  his xG. We simply don't have a big enough sample at the moment to know how good a finisher he is. Maybe he's a Son/Mahrez level finisher but it's very unlikely, maybe he's a Benteke level finisher but again it seems unlikely. Like most players, he'll probably end up being an around average finisher and given the number of high xG chances he gets that's absolutely fine by me.



Knives have been out for this guy from his first training session. Completely bizarre that some LFC fans seem happy to join in the pile-on. The main thing you I think we should realise about him is that he's more the Origi replacement than the Mané one (and even then, he's not that like Origi.)
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 02:56:08 pm »
If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally

When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+.   I can't think of many as  "old" as 23  yrld forward playing  for a top 4 club who suddenly  doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that.  I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:03 pm by markmywords »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,842
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 03:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:58:50 pm
His Wikipedia page said he scored loads last year [cetacean needed].

Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:45:16 pm
Knives have been out for this guy from his first training session. Completely bizarre that some LFC fans seem happy to join in the pile-on. The main thing you I think we should realise about him is that he's more the Origi replacement than the Mané one (and even then, he's not that like Origi.)

We did not spend 85m on a Origi replacement. Come on now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 