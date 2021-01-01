If Nunez only scores 12 - 15 goals, I would be disappointed, personally



When we decided we would spend big money on him, we expected more IMO, probably 30 gls all comps. if Nunez only plays half the games, it is due to klopp not thinking, he is good enough to do it, as jota is unlikely to get 30+. I can't think of many as "old" as 23 yrld forward playing for a top 4 club who suddenly doulbled his goal scoring thereafter, for the same club and maintained that. I still have high hopes for nunez this yr, very few goal scorers have an averge 1st season and come great in their 2nd yr