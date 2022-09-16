« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 170307 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2200 on: September 16, 2022, 09:32:37 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on September 16, 2022, 06:45:34 am
Its far too early . However there are some warning signs :

1. We dont tend to pay these types of fees. Vvd was far more established when we bought him.


VVD and Alisson, the other comparitor, were not really established i would argue.

VVD had played two years in England and a handful of games in the CL for Celtic. He wasnt didnt even have that many Holland caps at that point. He grew at Southampton to being one of the best in the league and was the best really when he joined us to his injury. Alisson on the otherhand had one senior season behind him in Italy before we paid top dollar for him.

I think we pay the money for the players we are certain on rather than estabilished per se,  and maybe we are on Nunez as well..

The only estabilished player we have bought is Thiago really
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2201 on: September 16, 2022, 09:59:44 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on September 16, 2022, 09:32:37 am
VVD and Alisson, the other comparitor, were not really established i would argue.

VVD had played two years in England and a handful of games in the CL for Celtic. He wasnt didnt even have that many Holland caps at that point. He grew at Southampton to being one of the best in the league and was the best really when he joined us to his injury. Alisson on the otherhand had one senior season behind him in Italy before we paid top dollar for him.

I think we pay the money for the players we are certain on rather than estabilished per se,  and maybe we are on Nunez as well..

The only estabilished player we have bought is Thiago really

They both were established and had bigger profiles than Nunez, also both were pretty much the perfect two we could get in terms of physical and technical attributes and how they would instantly mesh in with how we play.

Nunez is a far far bigger question mark, for one he has doubts over his technical ability which both VVD and Alisson never had, there are a handful of Cbs with better on the ball quality than VVD and same in regards to goalkeepers and Alisson.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2202 on: September 16, 2022, 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on September 16, 2022, 09:59:44 am
They both were established and had bigger profiles than Nunez, also both were pretty much the perfect two we could get in terms of physical and technical attributes and how they would instantly mesh in with how we play.

Nunez is a far far bigger question mark, for one he has doubts over his technical ability which both VVD and Alisson never had, there are a handful of Cbs with better on the ball quality than VVD and same in regards to goalkeepers and Alisson.

You only have to compare their relative ages to see the difference. And which leagues they were playing in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2203 on: September 16, 2022, 10:06:37 am »
My only criticism with him at the moment is that he's trying too hard. He needs to be calmer in his play, and stop snatching at shots and trying to do too much.

He has the tools to be a success, but we need time for 1) the team to settle and recover from a bad start and 2) the team to learn how to use him effectively.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2204 on: September 16, 2022, 10:08:51 am »
his name is Darwin

OF COURSE HE'S GONNA EVOLVE
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2205 on: September 16, 2022, 10:16:49 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on September 16, 2022, 09:32:37 am
VVD and Alisson, the other comparitor, were not really established i would argue.

VVD had played two years in England and a handful of games in the CL for Celtic. He wasnt didnt even have that many Holland caps at that point. He grew at Southampton to being one of the best in the league and was the best really when he joined us to his injury. Alisson on the otherhand had one senior season behind him in Italy before we paid top dollar for him.

I think we pay the money for the players we are certain on rather than estabilished per se,  and maybe we are on Nunez as well..

The only estabilished player we have bought is Thiago really

I didn't watch that many Roma games so I don't remember Alisson's level when there but I watched a lot of Southampton games and Van Dijk was absolutely class when he was there. When we were linked with him I was delighted and I recall that day when we thought we had blown the transfer and that we were pulling out of the deal and I don't think I have ever been as distraught about missing out on a signing as I was at that moment.

Anybody who watched him knew he was quality and those questioning whether he was in anyway good enough clearly didnt. He was as close to a sure thing as you were going to get, same with Salah.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2206 on: September 16, 2022, 11:08:05 am »
We've witnessed the talent first hand ...but he's a young lad in new surroundings and low on confidence...with that in mind, I loved his geeing up the crowd moment...would like to see more of that from him, as the energy would be reciprocated and directed back at him from the stands....a bit of Joey Jones'esque air-punching cult status in tandem with a bounceable song would bring his settling in period along leaps and bounds...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2207 on: September 16, 2022, 11:14:12 am »
Our most promising striker and poster boy since Torres.. Struggling to find the current gerrard though..
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2208 on: September 16, 2022, 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 16, 2022, 11:14:12 am
Our most promising striker and poster boy since Torres.. Struggling to find the current gerrard though..

A little bit ridiculous but alright.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2209 on: September 16, 2022, 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 16, 2022, 11:08:05 am
We've witnessed the talent first hand ...but he's a young lad in new surroundings and low on confidence...with that in mind, I loved his geeing up the crowd moment...would like to see more of that from him, as the energy would be reciprocated and directed back at him from the stands....a bit of Joey Jones'esque air-punching cult status in tandem with a bounceable song would bring his settling in period along leaps and bounds...

Imagine the fume from Senegal Twitter when he gets a proper song
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2210 on: September 16, 2022, 01:15:35 pm »
The lack of regular football in recent weeks mixed with indifferent form has sent lots of people crazy. This thread, along with the Arthur stuff, is an interesting study in how folk fill the void with 'insights' based on virtually no evidence.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2211 on: September 16, 2022, 02:30:19 pm »
Give the lad a chance, he's only been here five minutes and already has had a (self inflicted) absence from the team.

Many of our great players weren't instant superstars.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2212 on: September 16, 2022, 05:02:07 pm »
"how folk fill the void with 'insights' based on virtually no evidence". Also known as the Spanish and Italian sports media.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2213 on: September 16, 2022, 05:07:41 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on September 16, 2022, 05:02:07 pm
"how folk fill the void with 'insights' based on virtually no evidence". Also known as the Spanish and Italian sports media.

And the Body Language Intelligensia.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2214 on: September 16, 2022, 11:36:28 pm »
What makes me laugh is you can watch Haaland play and he looks even worse except for some prenatural ability to arrive at the ball right in front of the goal. If he had signed for us instead of Nunez and all of his odd angled foot shots shanked or skimmed wide I don't doubt that this thread would be much different. Just a bunch of people posting stuff that has no relation to reality in my mind.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2215 on: Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 16, 2022, 05:07:41 pm
And the Body Language Intelligensia.

Didi Hamann and Steve Nichol are big fans of that so it's not just the "Intelligensia".
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2216 on: Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm
Didi Hamann and Steve Nichol are big fans of that so it's not just the "Intelligensia".
Interesting notion. What's the opposite of intelligensia? Thickiensia? Moronsia? Didiensia? Agbonlahensia?

We already know that the opposite of genius is Jenas
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2217 on: Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 16, 2022, 11:36:28 pm
What makes me laugh is you can watch Haaland play and he looks even worse except for some prenatural ability to arrive at the ball right in front of the goal. If he had signed for us instead of Nunez and all of his odd angled foot shots shanked or skimmed wide I don't doubt that this thread would be much different. Just a bunch of people posting stuff that has no relation to reality in my mind.
Yep, reality was everybody was desperate for Nunez and Haaland to fail. Remember all that crap about Haaland after the charity sheild, Nunez will soon enough silence his critics. The lad has everything he needs to flourish here.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2218 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm


We already know that the opposite of genius is Jenas
👍🤣
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 08:39:22 am »
As ever, people wildly overrate things like first touch, technique, finishing ability (judging finishing from a small sample is basically pointless) and massively underrate the value of consistently getting high value chances. You can name loads of strikers in the top 5 leagues who on the face of it seem to have a better touch/passing ability than Nunez. How many can you name that have his ability to get shots off from high xG positions? A handful.

Some simple truths: xG is a better predictor of future goals than goals.

If Nunez continues to get shots off from the same locations he has been/at a similar volume he will score tonnes of goals.

Getting high xG chances on a regular basis is a more valuable/tangible skill than being a 'great finisher' - let's not forget that many people were proclaiming him to be a natural finisher just off the basis of one season where he overperformed  his xG. We simply don't have a big enough sample at the moment to know how good a finisher he is. Maybe he's a Son/Mahrez level finisher but it's very unlikely, maybe he's a Benteke level finisher but again it seems unlikely. Like most players, he'll probably end up being an around average finisher and given the number of high xG chances he gets that's absolutely fine by me.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 09:14:40 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 08:39:22 am
As ever, people wildly overrate things like first touch, technique, finishing ability (judging finishing from a small sample is basically pointless) and massively underrate the value of consistently getting high value chances. You can name loads of strikers in the top 5 leagues who on the face of it seem to have a better touch/passing ability than Nunez. How many can you name that have his ability to get shots off from high xG positions? A handful.

Some simple truths: xG is a better predictor of future goals than goals.

If Nunez continues to get shots off from the same locations he has been/at a similar volume he will score tonnes of goals.

Getting high xG chances on a regular basis is a more valuable/tangible skill than being a 'great finisher' - let's not forget that many people were proclaiming him to be a natural finisher just off the basis of one season where he overperformed  his xG. We simply don't have a big enough sample at the moment to know how good a finisher he is. Maybe he's a Son/Mahrez level finisher but it's very unlikely, maybe he's a Benteke level finisher but again it seems unlikely. Like most players, he'll probably end up being an around average finisher and given the number of high xG chances he gets that's absolutely fine by me.

whats an acceptable outcome for you by the end of the season in terms of league goals scored?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 09:33:54 am »
Think 15 would be a good start
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 09:50:46 am »
20 goals in all comps would be a solid return in his first season, but I reckon he'll easily beat that.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 09:59:43 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:14:40 am
whats an acceptable outcome for you by the end of the season in terms of league goals scored?
It really depends on how many minutes he plays. Reasonable to assume Jota will play a lot of minutes at 9.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 10:01:58 am »
Far to early to judge him. He hasn't played enough and is trying too hard. He looks scruffy but so does Salah at times and indeed Mane even more so. As long as he gets goals then it will be money well spent
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 10:04:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:50:46 am
20 goals in all comps would be a solid return in his first season, but I reckon he'll easily beat that.

He will given the game time and if he stays fit i'm sure. It's more difficult if he's in and out the side all season and getting 20 minutes off the bench.

Jota scored 21 last season and Mane 23. Jota in 55 appearances and 3,754 minutes and Mane 51 appearances in 3,939 minutes (and missed a month).

Nunez played 2,778 minutes last season for Benfica. 259 minutes so far this season which is nothing really. Of course it's up to the player to earn the shirt as well.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 11:11:37 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:50:46 am
20 goals in all comps would be a solid return in his first season, but I reckon he'll easily beat that.

Would be some ask that. 20 goals is a lot of goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:11:37 am
Would be some ask that. 20 goals is a lot of goals.

Across all competitions though, so he should bang in a few against cup teams.  Think he'll do it no problem.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 11:28:57 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:22:05 am
Across all competitions though, so he should bang in a few against cup teams.  Think he'll do it no problem.

That would make him a proper success especially after his first season. Considering Id have Jota start over him, a target of 15 would be suitable.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 11:44:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:57 am
That would make him a proper success especially after his first season. Considering Id have Jota start over him, a target of 15 would be suitable.
Yeah I think 20 is a big ask too, would have to imagine it's been a very successful season (including in three cups) to have a shot at that I reckon - in the context of him being eased into games as he tries to adapt to learn how to play how we want to in the front three.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 11:49:27 am »
20 would be a solid first season. Even then though he'll be compared against Haaland knocking in 60+.

Needs to get on a run as well. That's where Jota tends to get the bulk of his goals, in streaks.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 11:52:19 am »
I'll be interested to see him play when we have a functioning midfield again...
Been way off this season for whatever reason.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 11:53:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:49:27 am
20 would be a solid first season. Even then though he'll be compared against Haaland knocking in 60+.

Needs to get on a run as well. That's where Jota tends to get the bulk of his goals, in streaks.

20 would be more than solid, it would be really incredible in my opinion especially from now where he looks incredibly raw and not in tune with much of our play.

In terms of Haaland I dont think he will be compared to by the end.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
Why do people keep saying "solid" to describe a debut season scoring 20 goals despite being eased into the lineup and already missing 3 games.

Solid to me sounds like par for golf. I'd say solid describes something like 12-15.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm »
Jota will be starting more games than Nunez so I'd be happy with 10 goals considering his game time will be limited. Even then if he isn't getting goals, maybe he just makes a nuisance so we can scramble one home.

It's just good to have an option there off the bench for now while he has the freedom to develop and improve in training because he does need to and at least he's working with the best in Jurgen to try and develop.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 12:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:01:23 pm
Why do people keep saying "solid" to describe a debut season scoring 20 goals despite being eased into the lineup and already missing 3 games.

Solid to me sounds like par for golf. I'd say solid describes something like 12-15.

Bobby scored 11 last season and didn't feature that much and wasn't much of a goal threat.

If you're the main striker in a top team you'd expect to score 20 in all comps if you're playing around 50 games. The main challenge Nunez has at the moment is to be that main striker and keep his place. If he's not starting regularly then 20 goals isn't realistic, it is if he does.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2236 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:01:23 pm
Why do people keep saying "solid" to describe a debut season scoring 20 goals despite being eased into the lineup and already missing 3 games.

Solid to me sounds like par for golf. I'd say solid describes something like 12-15.

Solid post...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2237 on: Today at 12:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 15, 2022, 10:46:43 pm
Yeah I heard that in a recent podcast

His Wikipedia page said he scored loads last year [cetacean needed].
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2238 on: Today at 01:04:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:43:49 pm
Solid post...
;D

will take that, am usually posting bogies all over
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2239 on: Today at 01:31:38 pm »
wow judging a player that has only been with us five mins ?? i often wonder if they are trolls not fans ??
