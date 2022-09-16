As ever, people wildly overrate things like first touch, technique, finishing ability (judging finishing from a small sample is basically pointless) and massively underrate the value of consistently getting high value chances. You can name loads of strikers in the top 5 leagues who on the face of it seem to have a better touch/passing ability than Nunez. How many can you name that have his ability to get shots off from high xG positions? A handful.



Some simple truths: xG is a better predictor of future goals than goals.



If Nunez continues to get shots off from the same locations he has been/at a similar volume he will score tonnes of goals.



Getting high xG chances on a regular basis is a more valuable/tangible skill than being a 'great finisher' - let's not forget that many people were proclaiming him to be a natural finisher just off the basis of one season where he overperformed his xG. We simply don't have a big enough sample at the moment to know how good a finisher he is. Maybe he's a Son/Mahrez level finisher but it's very unlikely, maybe he's a Benteke level finisher but again it seems unlikely. Like most players, he'll probably end up being an around average finisher and given the number of high xG chances he gets that's absolutely fine by me.



