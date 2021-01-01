





No because his xG is already good. And with better coaching and training, playing at a better club, with better service, the hope and expectation will be that his xG will go up but also his aG. He'll take up better positions, refine his already excellent positioning and movement, and be assisted by world class players.



And while he will usually tend towards whatever his xG is, he has shown, like Salah, and Jota, that he can run hot and exceed it at times, which is boss.



Not sure why you have chosen to die on this hill, but it's all yours. Pick your spot and lie down.



But I've already been told that it doesn't matter if he comes up against better defenders or better goalkeepers, the expected numbers don't change. So how contradictory is that? You're fine to expect improvement and better output from him by way of playing with better players and with better coaching, but you don't take into account that he's going to be coming up against better defenders and better goalkeepers, because the model doesn't include that? It simply doesn't make sense. You're also not taking into account that probably upwards of 90 percent of teams are happy to sit in a low block against us, therefore negating a key strength of his which seems to be running in behind and using his speed.I'm happy to die on this hill because I'm happy to view football with my eyes, whilst also gathering opinions of others, judging whether we played well and if the opposition did, and believe it or not a little bit of data thrown in too. Believe it or not I seem happier that way and I find it hard to believe you actually enjoy football that much given everything is xG and data based.But I'm happy to lie down, or indeed have a pint with you or anyone if you're ever at the game to talk about it and debate in person. I'd have no problem with discussing it at length.