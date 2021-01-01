« previous next »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:38:41 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:47:31 pm
I'm sorry but did I just misread where you said I must be a multi-millionaire jackass that has never kicked a ball in my life? Otherwise you have this whole thing backwards and should probably step away from the keyboard for a while.

Well I didn't call you a jackass for a start, so perhaps stop lying about basic stuff before you shout your mouth off.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:31:28 pm
Agree. The race to a conclusion on Núñez is borderline thick.

That's it isn't it? Everyone wants a conclusion already. Not only does everyone want to be right, they want to be the first to be right as well. I suppose that's why I've been seeing a lot of 'I was saying this two years ago' comments a lot recently.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm
Klopp also said he is a good looking boy. Was that a factor too ? Stop indulging in vagaries when you were talking about tangibles.

I'll try to explain it again. We signed Salah despite Klopp wanting Brandt on the recommendation of our analytics based setup because he outperformed his xG at Roma the previous season, without raising any particular eyebrows.

Last season, analytics said only 3 strikers were better at xG than him (U-23). two of them played 9 more games. And he was supposed to score 15 goals. He scored 22 non penalty goals.

That is why we signed him.

I don't need you to explain anything. And if you think scoring at Anfield against the man and club who go onto sign you isn't something tangible then I honestly don't know what to say. That is about as clear as you want it to be. Was there more behind the signing? No doubt, tonnes more. But don't be naive to think what he done against us had no implication whatsoever .

And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:47:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm
That's it isn't it? Everyone wants a conclusion already. Not only does everyone want to be right, they want to be the first to be right as well. I suppose that's why I've been seeing a lot of 'I was saying this two years ago' comments a lot recently.
Yep that's exactly right. Everyone wants to declare a judgement and be the earliest to do so.

As I remarked several years ago
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:58:41 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm
Klopp also said he is a good looking boy. Was that a factor too ? Stop indulging in vagaries when you were talking about tangibles.

I'll try to explain it again. We signed Salah despite Klopp wanting Brandt on the recommendation of our analytics based setup because he outperformed his xG at Roma the previous season, without raising any particular eyebrows.

Last season, analytics said only 3 strikers were better at xG than him (U-23). two of them played 9 more games. And he was supposed to score 15 goals. He scored 22 non penalty goals.

That is why we signed him.

Considering it was really one season, could that not indicate that he was, as the stats nerds say running hot?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
I don't need you to explain anything. And if you think scoring at Anfield against the man and club who go onto sign you isn't something tangible then I honestly don't know what to say. That is about as clear as you want it to be. Was there more behind the signing? No doubt, tonnes more. But don't be naive to think what he done against us had no implication whatsoever .

And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.

For me one of the biggest things regarding xG is for a team to create the kind of chances that a player excels at converting. Nunez's two seasons at Benfica are interesting in that regard. His first season he played for others and often in wider positions. He scored only 6 League goals but provided 10 assists for teammates.

In his second season. The team adapted to his strengths and the ratio flipped completely. Nunez only created 4 assists but scored 26 League goals. Henry at Arsenal would be a good example of that. He struggled to score at first but then the team adapted to his strengths. They began to overload the left flank with Cole, Pires and Henry. That lead to Arsenal creating loads of chances for Henry to drift in from the left and bend shots into the far post.

Going back to Messi, he was an incredible talent at Barca but the whole team was setup to create the type of chances he loved. Not to mention their propensity to go down like flies around the opposition box which allowed Messi to score 47 free kicks. If Barca had setup to whip high crosses into the box then Messi would have ended up way behind xG. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:00:46 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
I don't need you to explain anything. And if you think scoring at Anfield against the man and club who go onto sign you isn't something tangible then I honestly don't know what to say. That is about as clear as you want it to be.
It'll have been tangible but not conclusive. A bonus, if you like. No matter how well he played against us if his underlying numbers belied the events of that game he would not have been signed. And therefore, in the final anaysis, it would not have been particularly meaningful.

Lots of players play well against us  - esp goalkeepers, for some reason, it seems, but we don't go on to buy them. "Seems", I say, because I don't know whether the data support that common fan belief that opp keepers have worldies against us. You see how this works?


Quote
And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.
No because his xG is already good. And with better coaching and training, playing at a better club, with better service, the hope and expectation will be that his xG will go up but also his aG. He'll take up better positions, refine his already excellent positioning and movement, and be assisted by world class players.

And while he will usually tend towards whatever his xG is, he has shown, like Salah, and Jota, that he can run hot and exceed it at times, which is boss.

Not sure why you have chosen to die on this hill, but it's all yours. Pick your spot and lie down.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:38:41 pm
Well I didn't call you a jackass for a start, so perhaps stop lying about basic stuff before you shout your mouth off.

What is it that you were describing then? A good person in your mind? Yeah, give me a break. You know what you were writing and how it would be taken so come off it. What I wrote in response was extremely tame in comparison.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:10:11 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm
What is it that you were describing then? A good person in your mind? Yeah, give me a break. You know what you were writing and how it would be taken so come off it. What I wrote in response was extremely tame in comparison.

Absolutely not. I was quite sincere. My assumption was that you are so sure that the data trumps everything that you must have invested in some sort of company that specialises in it, or perhaps some professional sports betting.

And I'd be delighted for you. But obviously that hasn't transpired.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm
This is all well and good but Id like to hear more about how Gegenpresser gets his hoes
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 09:10:11 pm
Absolutely not. I was quite sincere. My assumption was that you are so sure that the data trumps everything that you must have invested in some sort of company that specialises in it, or perhaps some professional sports betting.

And I'd be delighted for you. But obviously that hasn't transpired.

Comical.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
23 year old with years to be a great player for us, seen absolutely nothing that makes me think differently.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm
This is all well and good but Id like to hear more about how Gegenpresser gets his hoes
;D yea that really took a turn..!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm
This is all well and good but Id like to hear more about how Gegenpresser gets his hoes
And Fax them
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:49:16 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.

And you would be right, had he been around 27-28, which is where development is saturated and stats start to plateau. He is 23 and has joined a club with far better resources for potential development than Benfica. Only Mbappe beat him on relative numbers last season in his age group. Imagine the possibilities if he develops and reaches full potential.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:00:46 pm



 No because his xG is already good. And with better coaching and training, playing at a better club, with better service, the hope and expectation will be that his xG will go up but also his aG. He'll take up better positions, refine his already excellent positioning and movement, and be assisted by world class players.

And while he will usually tend towards whatever his xG is, he has shown, like Salah, and Jota, that he can run hot and exceed it at times, which is boss.

Not sure why you have chosen to die on this hill, but it's all yours. Pick your spot and lie down.

But I've already been told that it doesn't matter if he comes up against better defenders or better goalkeepers, the expected numbers don't change. So how contradictory is that? You're fine to expect improvement and better output from him by way of playing with better players and with better coaching, but you don't take into account that he's going to be coming up against better defenders and better goalkeepers, because the model doesn't include that? It simply doesn't make sense. You're also not taking into account that probably upwards of 90 percent of teams are happy to sit in a low block against us, therefore negating a key strength of his which seems to be running in behind and using his speed.


I'm happy to die on this hill because I'm happy to view football with my eyes, whilst also gathering opinions of others, judging whether we played well and if the opposition did, and believe it or not a little bit of data thrown in too. Believe it or not I seem happier that way and I find it hard to believe you actually enjoy football that much given everything is xG and data based.

But I'm happy to lie down, or indeed have a pint with you or anyone if you're ever at the game to talk about it and debate in person. I'd have no problem with discussing it at length.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm
This is all well and good but Id like to hear more about how Gegenpresser gets his hoes

I hear he's a fan of the D.E.N.N.I.S. System
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm
But I've already been told that it doesn't matter if he comes up against better defenders or better goalkeepers, the expected numbers don't change. So how contradictory is that? You're fine to expect improvement and better output from him by way of playing with better players and with better coaching, but you don't take into account that he's going to be coming up against better defenders and better goalkeepers, because the model doesn't include that? It simply doesn't make sense. You're also not taking into account that probably upwards of 90 percent of teams are happy to sit in a low block against us, therefore negating a key strength of his which seems to be running in behind and using his speed.


I'm happy to die on this hill because I'm happy to view football with my eyes, whilst also gathering opinions of others, judging whether we played well and if the opposition did, and believe it or not a little bit of data thrown in too. Believe it or not I seem happier that way and I find it hard to believe you actually enjoy football that much given everything is xG and data based.

But I'm happy to lie down, or indeed have a pint with you or anyone if you're ever at the game to talk about it and debate in person. I'd have no problem with discussing it at length.

The great coaches make the xG numbers change. So do the great players. That is why you have elite coaches and elite teams. Combine that with a player with a high ceiling and you usually get good things. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm
I hear he's a fan of the D.E.N.N.I.S. System

Get insta
Establish rating based on pics
Generate initial message
Endure wait for response
Neglect for response time x rating
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
The great coaches make the xG numbers change. So do the great players. That is why you have elite coaches and elite teams. Combine that with a player with a high ceiling and you usually get good things.

Aren't teams allowed to defend though? Or set up to negate things? Or goalkeepers are there just as snowmen in the desert to let everything go past?


I don't discount the idea but it surely goes both ways. A bit like a boxer who potentially has a fucking lethal 5 punch combination. He might have, but his opponent isn't going to just fucking stand there and let him land it for free.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:48:04 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm
Aren't teams allowed to defend though? Or set up to negate things? Or goalkeepers are there just as snowmen in the desert to let everything go past?


I don't discount the idea but it surely goes both ways. A bit like a boxer who potentially has a fucking lethal 5 punch combination. He might have, but his opponent isn't going to just fucking stand there and let him land it for free.

The thing is Nunez is signing for Liverpool a team that has the propensity to get high 90 points seasons and reach CL finals. We do that by playing to a players strengths. That is why Nunez is likely to hit his xG or exceed it. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:48:04 pm
The thing is Nunez is signing for Liverpool a team that has the propensity to get high 90 points seasons and reach CL finals. We do that by playing to a players strengths. That is why Nunez is likely to hit his xG or exceed it.

Of course, but this is where the footballing side of it seems to not matter. Nunez isn't really like any forward we've had under Klopp. We're a team in between styles and perhaps in the early stages of transition. Not every single signing will work out. Keita was absolutely nailed on by stats to be the best midfielder in the league. He's been a damp squib, injuries or not.

I think he'll be fine in time, so don't get it wrong. It is a risk though, incorporating a big money signing into a team in transition with a barely functioning midfield and with a few key players on the slide. Especially so on the back of one brilliant season, in a different league, against inferior opposition. More things need to go right than you think; it cannot always be absolutely seamless.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:05:42 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm
Of course, but this is where the footballing side of it seems to not matter. Nunez isn't really like any forward we've had under Klopp. We're a team in between styles and perhaps in the early stages of transition. Not every single signing will work out. Keita was absolutely nailed on by stats to be the best midfielder in the league. He's been a damp squib, injuries or not.

I think he'll be fine in time, so don't get it wrong. It is a risk though, incorporating a big money signing into a team in transition with a barely functioning midfield and with a few key players on the slide. Especially so on the back of one brilliant season, in a different league, against inferior opposition. More things need to go right than you think; it cannot always be absolutely seamless.




I agree with you completely, mate.

The thing is Nunez numbers are good and he has the knack of making things happen. Every game he makes things happen. That is what you pay the big money for.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:09:12 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:05:42 am
I agree with you completely, mate.

The thing is Nunez numbers are good and he has the knack of making things happen. Every game he makes things happen. That is what you pay the big money for.

The old adage of 'at least he's getting into positions to miss chances' has been taken over by the modern day 'he's performing below his xG' :D



You're right though, he's in the action, he wants to be involved, things just aren't clicking but they will sooner rather than later.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:12:09 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:09:12 am
The old adage of 'at least he's getting into positions to miss chances' has been taken over by the modern day 'he's performing below his xG' :D



You're right though, he's in the action, he wants to be involved, things just aren't clicking but they will sooner rather than later.

I am going to do what I said we shouldnt do which is compare him to Haaland and tonight Haaland hardly touched the ball but apart from his goal there were three moments where it took a last ditch bit of defending to stop him scoring more.

Nunez is no Haaland but he does have this knack of being part of the action.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:18:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:12:09 am
I am going to do what I said we shouldnt do which is compare him to Haaland and tonight Haaland hardly touched the ball but apart from his goal there were three moments where it took a last ditch bit of defending to stop him scoring more.

Nunez is no Haaland but he does have this knack of being part of the action.

I think we all know deep down that Haaland is a fucking monster. City can almost afford to carry him because they dominate the ball in a way that we don't. We're better than most I would say, but stylistically City are just a level above in how they move and keep the ball so they don't need Haaland to do too much other than score.

Occasionally when City have gone down to ten men they've still dominated possession. So Haaland being there and not engaging in the build up too much is nothing to miss for them. His hamstrings and knees might give out, so there is some hope yet.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:23:25 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:18:47 am
I think we all know deep down that Haaland is a fucking monster. City can almost afford to carry him because they dominate the ball in a way that we don't. We're better than most I would say, but stylistically City are just a level above in how they move and keep the ball so they don't need Haaland to do too much other than score.

Occasionally when City have gone down to ten men they've still dominated possession. So Haaland being there and not engaging in the build up too much is nothing to miss for them. His hamstrings and knees might give out, so there is some hope yet.

City are conceding way more goals though.

Is that sustainable. Haaland looks a good option in games they would win anyway. How will City do against the big boys. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:25:02 am
I also think the transition could be pretty difficult for both the kid and the team given hes never really played at this level before, but there's a lot to like here. Big fast strong willing and a sniper with both feet. At lot of his shaky looks are likely down to simply trying to hard, nerves if you will and a lack of continuous playing time.

Hes shown me lots albeit in fits and starts. potentially exceptional.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:25:51 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:23:25 am
City are conceding way more goals though.

Is that sustainable. Haaland looks a good option in games they would win anyway. How will City do against the big boys.

Spot on, he hasn't done anything they wouldn't have done anyway. He's been bought to get them big ears primarily.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:27:14 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:25:51 am
Spot on, he hasn't done anything they wouldn't have done anyway. He's been bought to get them big ears primarily.

His ears are pretty big, that's true.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:04:03 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm
Of course, but this is where the footballing side of it seems to not matter. Nunez isn't really like any forward we've had under Klopp. We're a team in between styles and perhaps in the early stages of transition. Not every single signing will work out. Keita was absolutely nailed on by stats to be the best midfielder in the league. He's been a damp squib, injuries or not.

I think he'll be fine in time, so don't get it wrong. It is a risk though, incorporating a big money signing into a team in transition with a barely functioning midfield and with a few key players on the slide. Especially so on the back of one brilliant season, in a different league, against inferior opposition. More things need to go right than you think; it cannot always be absolutely seamless.

Keitas been a damp squib, injuries or not
That's a terrible example to use to denigrate statistics. . Keitas been generally good to excellent according  to stats. Also to the eye test he's been good.

He's been a damp squib precisely because of injuries.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:09:45 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:04:03 am
Keitas been a damp squib, injuries or not
That's a terrible example to use to denigrate statistics. . Keitas been generally good to excellent according  to stats. Also to the eye test he's been good.

He's been a damp squib precisely because of injuries.
Indeed. The 'Keita Test' really seems to be a thing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:17:30 am
Not gonna bother even reading some of the stupidity being said in this thread

Ill say one thing

HES PLAYED 259 MINS OF COMPETITIVE PLAY FOR US AND HAS 3 G/A. He is averaging currently a goal contribution every 86 mins

Salah averaged a goal contribution every 84 mins last season

Is it a small sample size? Sure fucking is

But people are using that same small sample to write him off or call him a flop or shit, fucking mental considering he hasnt even played 3 full games worth of minutes yet for us

Judge him at the end of the season, if hes averaging goal contribution every 200mins+ then MAYBE you can say he wasnt worth the money, but again to even make that judgement after one season is NUTS. Also a G/A every 200mins would be about 20 G/A in a full season or around there
