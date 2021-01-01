« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Quote from: Dave McCoy
I'm sorry but did I just misread where you said I must be a multi-millionaire jackass that has never kicked a ball in my life? Otherwise you have this whole thing backwards and should probably step away from the keyboard for a while.

Well I didn't call you a jackass for a start, so perhaps stop lying about basic stuff before you shout your mouth off.
Quote from: Fitzy.
Agree. The race to a conclusion on Núñez is borderline thick.

That's it isn't it? Everyone wants a conclusion already. Not only does everyone want to be right, they want to be the first to be right as well. I suppose that's why I've been seeing a lot of 'I was saying this two years ago' comments a lot recently.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: NativityinBlack
Klopp also said he is a good looking boy. Was that a factor too ? Stop indulging in vagaries when you were talking about tangibles.

I'll try to explain it again. We signed Salah despite Klopp wanting Brandt on the recommendation of our analytics based setup because he outperformed his xG at Roma the previous season, without raising any particular eyebrows.

Last season, analytics said only 3 strikers were better at xG than him (U-23). two of them played 9 more games. And he was supposed to score 15 goals. He scored 22 non penalty goals.

That is why we signed him.

I don't need you to explain anything. And if you think scoring at Anfield against the man and club who go onto sign you isn't something tangible then I honestly don't know what to say. That is about as clear as you want it to be. Was there more behind the signing? No doubt, tonnes more. But don't be naive to think what he done against us had no implication whatsoever .

And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.
Quote from: Hazell
That's it isn't it? Everyone wants a conclusion already. Not only does everyone want to be right, they want to be the first to be right as well. I suppose that's why I've been seeing a lot of 'I was saying this two years ago' comments a lot recently.
Yep that's exactly right. Everyone wants to declare a judgement and be the earliest to do so.

As I remarked several years ago
Quote from: NativityinBlack
Klopp also said he is a good looking boy. Was that a factor too ? Stop indulging in vagaries when you were talking about tangibles.

I'll try to explain it again. We signed Salah despite Klopp wanting Brandt on the recommendation of our analytics based setup because he outperformed his xG at Roma the previous season, without raising any particular eyebrows.

dn" border="0


Last season, analytics said only 3 strikers were better at xG than him (U-23). two of them played 9 more games. And he was supposed to score 15 goals. He scored 22 non penalty goals.

That is why we signed him.

Considering it was really one season, could that not indicate that he was, as the stats nerds say running hot?
Quote from: Fiasco
I don't need you to explain anything. And if you think scoring at Anfield against the man and club who go onto sign you isn't something tangible then I honestly don't know what to say. That is about as clear as you want it to be. Was there more behind the signing? No doubt, tonnes more. But don't be naive to think what he done against us had no implication whatsoever .

And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.

For me one of the biggest things regarding xG is for a team to create the kind of chances that a player excels at converting. Nunez's two seasons at Benfica are interesting in that regard. His first season he played for others and often in wider positions. He scored only 6 League goals but provided 10 assists for teammates.

In his second season. The team adapted to his strengths and the ratio flipped completely. Nunez only created 4 assists but scored 26 League goals. Henry at Arsenal would be a good example of that. He struggled to score at first but then the team adapted to his strengths. They began to overload the left flank with Cole, Pires and Henry. That lead to Arsenal creating loads of chances for Henry to drift in from the left and bend shots into the far post.

Going back to Messi, he was an incredible talent at Barca but the whole team was setup to create the type of chances he loved. Not to mention their propensity to go down like flies around the opposition box which allowed Messi to score 47 free kicks. If Barca had setup to whip high crosses into the box then Messi would have ended up way behind xG. 
Quote from: Fiasco
I don't need you to explain anything. And if you think scoring at Anfield against the man and club who go onto sign you isn't something tangible then I honestly don't know what to say. That is about as clear as you want it to be.
It'll have been tangible but not conclusive. A bonus, if you like. No matter how well he played against us if his underlying numbers belied the events of that game he would not have been signed. And therefore, in the final anaysis, it would not have been particularly meaningful.

Lots of players play well against us  - esp goalkeepers, for some reason, it seems, but we don't go on to buy them. "Seems", I say, because I don't know whether the data support that common fan belief that opp keepers have worldies against us. You see how this works?


Quote
And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.
No because his xG is already good. And with better coaching and training, playing at a better club, with better service, the hope and expectation will be that his xG will go up but also his aG. He'll take up better positions, refine his already excellent positioning and movement, and be assisted by world class players.

And while he will usually tend towards whatever his xG is, he has shown, like Salah, and Jota, that he can run hot and exceed it at times, which is boss.

Not sure why you have chosen to die on this hill, but it's all yours. Pick your spot and lie down.
Quote from: Fiasco
Well I didn't call you a jackass for a start, so perhaps stop lying about basic stuff before you shout your mouth off.

What is it that you were describing then? A good person in your mind? Yeah, give me a break. You know what you were writing and how it would be taken so come off it. What I wrote in response was extremely tame in comparison.
Quote from: Dave McCoy
What is it that you were describing then? A good person in your mind? Yeah, give me a break. You know what you were writing and how it would be taken so come off it. What I wrote in response was extremely tame in comparison.

Absolutely not. I was quite sincere. My assumption was that you are so sure that the data trumps everything that you must have invested in some sort of company that specialises in it, or perhaps some professional sports betting.

And I'd be delighted for you. But obviously that hasn't transpired.
This is all well and good but Id like to hear more about how Gegenpresser gets his hoes
Quote from: Fiasco
Absolutely not. I was quite sincere. My assumption was that you are so sure that the data trumps everything that you must have invested in some sort of company that specialises in it, or perhaps some professional sports betting.

And I'd be delighted for you. But obviously that hasn't transpired.

Comical.
23 year old with years to be a great player for us, seen absolutely nothing that makes me think differently.

Quote from: El Lobo
This is all well and good but Id like to hear more about how Gegenpresser gets his hoes
;D yea that really took a turn..!
Quote from: El Lobo
This is all well and good but Id like to hear more about how Gegenpresser gets his hoes
And Fax them
Quote from: Fiasco
And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.

And you would be right, had he been around 27-28, which is where development is saturated and stats start to plateau. He is 23 and has joined a club with far better resources for potential development than Benfica. Only Mbappe beat him on relative numbers last season in his age group. Imagine the possibilities if he develops and reaches full potential.
