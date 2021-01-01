I don't need you to explain anything. And if you think scoring at Anfield against the man and club who go onto sign you isn't something tangible then I honestly don't know what to say. That is about as clear as you want it to be.

Quote

And so he scored more goals than the data suggested he would, so does that mean we shouldn't have signed him because ultimately he has to revert to the norm? That's what I've been told happens almost without fail.



It'll have been tangible but not conclusive. A bonus, if you like. No matter how well he played against us if his underlying numbers belied the events of that game he would not have been signed. And therefore, in the final anaysis, it would not have been particularly meaningful.Lots of players play well against us - esp goalkeepers, for some reason, it seems, but we don't go on to buy them. "Seems", I say, because I don't know whether the data support that common fan belief that opp keepers have worldies against us. You see how this works?No because his xG is already good. And with better coaching and training, playing at a better club, with better service, the hope and expectation will be that his xG will go up but also his aG. He'll take up better positions, refine his already excellent positioning and movement, and be assisted by world class players.And while he will usually tend towards whatever his xG is, he has shown, like Salah, and Jota, that he can run hot and exceed it at times, which is boss.Not sure why you have chosen to die on this hill, but it's all yours. Pick your spot and lie down.