Turned out pretty well is sugar coating it. Our squad building since 2019 has been sub-par. We should have built on our success of winning the league and CL in 2019 and 2020 by continue winning major trophies in 2021 and 2022 to establish a Liverpool dynasty like the Man Utd of the 1990s and 2000s or the Liverpool of the 1970s and 1980s, yet we didn't win any major trophies at all (the two major trophies being the league and CL) in the last 2 seasons.

Even ignoring those disappointments, say we are content with the FA cup as consolation prize last season, focusing on the squad, we have let our squad age out by being too loyal to players who don't perform up to their wage. Whether that's through being injury prone (Ox, Keita, Hendo, Gomez), or through bad performances (Firmino, Milner), we have neglected in moving players on and replacing them with young hungry players.

I highlighted these issues two years ago in 2020, that we should move these sub par players on as soon as possible and replace them with fresh hungry young players,

else the future of our club will be in jepoardy, but posters like you were all like no we must appreciate them support them and retain them.

Well the future is here, and it's called the Napoli CL game where a 38 year old Milner got overran in midfield.

Ferguson and Paisley all were masters at ruthlessly moving on players and replacing them which is how they built dynasties, and that's what we need to do, rather than live in the past.

As for Nunez, I hope he performs sure, just saying that there is a lot for him to improve on that's all.



Btw just to clarify, I don't have malefic attentions. I just prefer that we do what is best for the club rather than what is best for the players, and that sometimes means moving on players and buying new players.



This is the very definition of a spoiled, entitled fan view. Disappointment and failure is a part of football. To be in with a chance to win the prize means being in with a chance to fail to win the prize. You can't have the former without the latter.After that the final outcome depends upon so many tiny almost uncontrollable factors as to be indistinguishable from good or bad fortune.We were closer than any team has ever got to winning all 4 major trophies in one season. That is an amazing achievement. In the final analysis it didn't quite come off but the fact that we were there shows what a fantatstic group of players and what peerless coaching we had. Fans with a modicum of perspective understand this, despite our disappointment.You, it seems, don't.Our squad issues have been discussed ad nauseum. As have the reasons for them. We aren't the club you want us to be. Our manager is not the manager you want him to be. Our owners are not the owners you want them to be. Of these the manager is sacrosanct, but the owners are fair game. If you think you can persuade them to change their ownership model then go ahead. Do something. Instead of just whinging and whinging about it. If you're successful you'll have the gratitude of all fans.Yes you did and that's when you were told that you're like an infant playing Football Manager. You can't just "move these sub par players on" by pressing a button as you seem to think. The players need to be willing to go; their agents need to be willing to advise them to go; some club needs to be willing to take them, and to pay the requiste wages. And that's even assuming that we'd be willing to let them go for free or a suboptimal fee.Remember when Rodgers tried to "move Henderson on"? To Fulham? He refused to go. He's still here. That one was played out in public. More often these things happen quietly. You have no idea what attempts have been made to "move on" certain players. Believe it or not despite your FM accomplishments and well known success with "chicks" online, the club don't routinely keep you in the loop about these things.Firstly I rarely tend to comment on whether a player should be kept or not. That's up to the manager. I have my own personal views, like anyone else, about individual players but I tend not to air them in public. Some of them might surprise you, but I tend to keep them to myself because I know my views make no difference and so why bring more negativity to the party?But yes, I do continuously contend that while they are here we should appreciate and support all our players, and I will continue to do so, proudly. That's what being a supporter means, to me. Compared to whatever you are.Is it orange as well? Does it wear shades?Ferguson and Paisley operated in a totally different environment. Back then the idea of seeing out your contract and signing for another club for a huge signing on fee and better wages, for example, was a rare if unknown event. Nowadays every player, and more importantly, every agent, has seen what happens when a player does that.Literally the environment is completely different to the one you are harking back to. Clubs have almost no power now compared to players when it comes to transfers. You can't 'sell' a player anymore, you can only allow him to go.Once again you can't just move players on at the touch of a button like a used car that you want to upgrade. It is a complex exercise and requires co-operation form many parties. It also affects incoming transfers. And each transfer in is another player whom it might be difficult to 'move on' if they don't work out. Which is another reason why a club like LFC needs to be cautious where a club like City doesn't.