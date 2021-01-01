« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Scottymuser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:41:13 pm
I didn't say it was less effective. I said you might as well not watch the player in person given there is seemingly unlimited amounts of data, and it is never ever wrong. If the data doesn't match up to what the player is supposed to do, it is the player whose norms are wrong and the data is always right. In that case, why ever watch a player?

We signed Minamino partly because of how good he looked against us. Do you think Klopp and the players went in at half time and after the game and asked for his key stats on the iPad? They didn't have to; they had just watched him in person be brilliant against us. Now Taki didn't truly work out here but he done a good job for the money we paid. We have 2 cups in the cabinet with a lot to thank him for.

I've watched Nunez score some corkers, you don't need to patronise me into showing me goals. I like him as I've made clear but you can't ignore what you see. I've watched him score some scruffy goals too, goals that better goalkeepers over here would save, how does that impact his xG? He might not get the chance to take many penalties over here either, he score about half a dozen last year I believe. A lot comes into it. I have no issue in giving him time, I have no issue in letting him bed in and improve. I just can't ignore that in key positions - so far at least - he doesn't look the most comfortable or natural.

Quick point - the quality of a goalkeeper, or league, has *zero* to do with xG - so your question about how does coming up against better keepers impact his xG - the answer is it doesn't, at all.  What it will impact is whether he *over* or *under* performs his xG - i.e. does he over a season, score more Goals than his xG suggests he should, or fewer.  Over the past 3 seasons, Salah and Jota for us have scored more than they should have; Firmino and especially Mane scored fewer. 

And going by your eye test - and watching how he runs, passes and shoots - I could make hours long videos on youtube of Mane mis-controlling, running funnily, missing passes, shooting scruffily, just from the past 2 seasons.  So presumably he would also have failed your eye test by cherry picking them
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:24:30 pm
And to be fair to the lad he was a key player for the trophy's last year, we got a profit, and in all he was a great success for the fee paid


He was.
Fitzy.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 04:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:38:48 pm
Turned out pretty well is sugar coating it. Our squad building since 2019 has been sub-par. We should have built on our success of winning the league and CL in 2019 and 2020 by continue winning major trophies in 2021 and 2022 to establish a Liverpool dynasty like the Man Utd of the 1990s and 2000s or the Liverpool of the 1970s and 1980s, yet we didn't win any major trophies at all (the two major trophies being the league and CL) in the last 2 seasons.

 
I think it's a bad faith argument when you suggest we didn't win a major trophy last season. Firstly, we obviously won two. But more importantly, it was a hair's breadth from winning four. In fact, last season was evidence of the mature squad built o well over a period of time. It was, in many ways, peaking into the spring - out performing pretty much any side on the continent in games won.

This doesn't mean you settle for the domestic cups and laud it as a huge achievement, but pushing for four trophies in May has never been done. Coming up short happens.

As for 'building a dynasty' Like Manchester United. United stopped dominating the football landscape the moment petrostates joined the league. No way would Ferguson have won so much in this current era. Dynasties are a nonsense. Klopp ability to keep up with these billionaire juggernauts is a by-product of an incredible squad build.
Fitzy.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 04:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:41:39 pm
Usually the higher a player is priced, the more instant an impact you would expect them to have.
Usually but not always and not with how Liverpool have operated - hence the very solid Fabinho example.
Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 04:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:58:17 pm
Quick point - the quality of a goalkeeper, or league, has *zero* to do with xG - so your question about how does coming up against better keepers impact his xG - the answer is it doesn't, at all.  What it will impact is whether he *over* or *under* performs his xG - i.e. does he over a season, score more Goals than his xG suggests he should, or fewer.  Over the past 3 seasons, Salah and Jota for us have scored more than they should have; Firmino and especially Mane scored fewer. 

And going by your eye test - and watching how he runs, passes and shoots - I could make hours long videos on youtube of Mane mis-controlling, running funnily, missing passes, shooting scruffily, just from the past 2 seasons.  So presumably he would also have failed your eye test by cherry picking them

Again though, that's just nonsense and not how football works in reality. You can't come up against a poor goalkeeper every week (in theory) and say that has no impact on how many goals you think a player should score by data. I just can't be arsed getting into that argument because it isn't really how football operates.

The word 'should' have in terms how many goals someone was 'expected' to score just doesn't convince me and never will. Call me a neanderthal or a dolt or whatever, I don't really care. Football takes place on a pitch with real people and a real ball; go and simulate a 38 game season with all the data you have and then you'll have the real champions at the end of it. And in terms of Mane, that is a player who has won everything with us over a period of time. Comparing him to Nunez who kindly hasn't done anything of note in his career just doesn't compute. Mane has credit in the bank for any mishaps, missed chances or bad touches. Nunez doesn't - yet.

El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 04:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:52:10 pm
Man's gotta have a strategy yanno. Esp at these tough times. Like there was this Liverpool supporting fit chick I really wanted to get with as it'd be nice to have a bird to talk Liverpool with and to watch games with. But then she went for a lad that was taller than me, handsomer than me, richer than me, and with a better job than me (he was a doctor) and who also supported Liverpool. So that sucked heaps. Which is why these strategies gotta exist and be improved on.

markmywords

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 04:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:00:54 pm


As for 'building a dynasty' Like Manchester United. United stopped dominating the football landscape the moment petrostates joined the league. No way would Ferguson have won so much in this current era. Dynasties are a nonsense. Klopp ability to keep up with these billionaire juggernauts is a by-product of an incredible squad build.

Unfortunately not so, United won 3 titles in a row 2007-9, when Roman was spending like crazy pre FFP.  You may not consider them a petro state, but even then they won 2 titles in 3 yrs 2011 - 2013, after city had established themselves.

Whether he could have competed with Guardiola +cash, is questionable.

But I think most LFC fans would have been surprised and disappointed if you told them post winning the league by 18 points in 2020, in the next 2 seasons we would win 2 domestic cups, considering the squad we had and the ages of the players in that team. Still Klopp and co can build a new great team, that's even better
SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm »
The only thing that worries me about Nunez is the lack of service to him.

Trent's assists have dried up recently, Harvey looks threatening assists wise but it's not happening yet.

We have signed a no.9 who depends on service but forgot our midfield wasn't really creative in the first place.

If we get a few wins on the bounce it's gonna be easier for Darwin to adapt to a confident team rather than the one that lost it's way a bit.

MD1990

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 05:21:02 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:19:57 pm
The only thing that worries me about Nunez is the lack of service to him.

Trent's assists have dried up recently, Harvey looks threatening assists wise but it's not happening yet.

We have signed a no.9 who depends on service but forgot our midfield wasn't really creative in the first place.

If we get a few wins on the bounce it's gonna be easier for Darwin to adapt to a confident team rather than the one that lost it's way a bit.
We created 3.00 XG last night scored 9 vs Bournemouth I think we & Nunez will be fine in attack
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 05:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:08:14 pm
Again though, that's just nonsense and not how football works in reality. You can't come up against a poor goalkeeper every week (in theory) and say that has no impact on how many goals you think a player should score by data. I just can't be arsed getting into that argument because it isn't really how football operates.

The word 'should' have in terms how many goals someone was 'expected' to score just doesn't convince me and never will. Call me a neanderthal or a dolt or whatever, I don't really care. Football takes place on a pitch with real people and a real ball; go and simulate a 38 game season with all the data you have and then you'll have the real champions at the end of it. And in terms of Mane, that is a player who has won everything with us over a period of time. Comparing him to Nunez who kindly hasn't done anything of note in his career just doesn't compute. Mane has credit in the bank for any mishaps, missed chances or bad touches. Nunez doesn't - yet.

This is like some of the global warming arguments where you're just saying whatever is happening doesn't fit with your world view and evidence be damned you don't care to change it. Football does work like that because it actually happened and is still happening. If you analyze 25,000 shots in 10 different leagues over a decade and the evidence says that generally X shot location should score Y% of the time regardless of any other factor then that's how the sport works. And we see that because the sport has actually changed in the last decade with shots from outside the box generally going away because of how bad they are or a rise in set piece coaches or throw-in coaches or all types of specialization because that's what the numbers indicate has value. That then leads to better performances and on and on. Facts matter.

Now does that mean there aren't other factors at play? Of course not, the ball is round and bounces in funny ways and why it makes for an interesting sport because unexpected shit happens. But that's just part of the context and not a reason to override what is actually factual.
Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 06:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:59:12 pm
This is like some of the global warming arguments where you're just saying whatever is happening doesn't fit with your world view and evidence be damned you don't care to change it. Football does work like that because it actually happened and is still happening. If you analyze 25,000 shots in 10 different leagues over a decade and the evidence says that generally X shot location should score Y% of the time regardless of any other factor then that's how the sport works. And we see that because the sport has actually changed in the last decade with shots from outside the box generally going away because of how bad they are or a rise in set piece coaches or throw-in coaches or all types of specialization because that's what the numbers indicate has value. That then leads to better performances and on and on. Facts matter.

Now does that mean there aren't other factors at play? Of course not, the ball is round and bounces in funny ways and why it makes for an interesting sport because unexpected shit happens. But that's just part of the context and not a reason to override what is actually factual.

I don't discredit data completely. I never said it doesn't point to a pattern or doesn't give you a better overall picture. I know it has usefulness and I've never said otherwise. I just don't agree it sits above any other metric of judging things. Football does not work like that because football is real and tangible. As I said, if you rely on it and trust it so much, go and be a multi-millionaire by stats alone, go and simulate your football games and don't bother attending or don't bother watching it. You all want it to be completely sterile.


If a player underperforms his xG, the xG is right but the player isn't performing. If the player outperforms his xG, his base xG is right he's just doing better than expected. And if the xG matches up, then the xG is obviously correct. So, the conclusion is, xG is never actually wrong, it just fluctuates depending on what happens on the pitch... which makes the word 'expected' absolutely fucking pointless, because nothing can truly be expected in a game with unlimited different scenarios.





EDIT: And just one more point on the '25,000' shots thing', with that you are assuming that every single player who takes a shot is at an equal level of ability. I assure you, they are absolutely not.

Hazell

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 06:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:03:57 pm
Usually but not always and not with how Liverpool have operated - hence the very solid Fabinho example.

The comments about Fabinho prompted me to have a look at his thread from his first season and everyone knows he wasn't regular at all during his first few months here but a significant number weren't bowled over by his early performances when he did play:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340309.2240

It's easy to write Nunez off after a few appearances, be it because his 'direct rival' Haaland has scored more goals, because of impatience or, heaven forbid, you don't want your Man Utd mates to take the piss but it'd be great if we gave him a bit of time to settle, despite some of our instant successes in recent, not every player or journey is the same and that's part of what makes football fun. Specifically for Nunez, it's exciting to see how a player with his skillset develops under our coaching, I'm looking forward to it.

It feels mad to be even talking about it as well, given he's only played a handful of games and scored a couple, got an assist and hit the woodwork in the derby.
Gegenpresser101

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:51:10 pm
Unfortunately not so, United won 3 titles in a row 2007-9, when Roman was spending like crazy pre FFP.  You may not consider them a petro state, but even then they won 2 titles in 3 yrs 2011 - 2013, after city had established themselves.

Whether he could have competed with Guardiola +cash, is questionable.

But I think most LFC fans would have been surprised and disappointed if you told them post winning the league by 18 points in 2020, in the next 2 seasons we would win 2 domestic cups, considering the squad we had and the ages of the players in that team. Still Klopp and co can build a new great team, that's even better
Yeh this post is basically my perspective, with additional projection from 2023-2025.

If you compare how much it cost for us to build our initial winning team, to how much it cost for City, Utd, Chelsea to build their winning teams,it would be evident that we spent 3 or 4 times less than them to build a winning team. (Too lazy to pull all the exact numbers).

What does this tell us? It tells us that we are much more efficient at utilizing resources when squad building. And that's why I disagree with the cries that we can't compete with the big money clubs, because our squad building is 3 or 4 times cheaper/more efficient than City, which is how we compete, through increased efficiency when operating in the transfer market.

However what irks me is that FSG takes advantage of this efficiency that we have, and seek to do the absolute bare minimum by having a net spend of a relegation level club. If we just had more funds from FSG, we could compete better because of our inbuilt operating efficiency in the transfer market. The amount of money doesn't even need to be on the level of Man Utd or Man City, just has to be more than the bare minimum (that FSG is currently giving). FSG is basically taking advantage of Klopp's propensity to perform miracles on a budget, and looking to exploit it to the max.       
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:21:19 pm
Yeh this post is basically my perspective,
with additional projection from 2023-2025.

If you compare how much it cost for us to build our initial winning team, to how much it cost for City, Utd, Chelsea to build their winning teams,it would be evident that we spent 3 or 4 times less than them to build a winning team. (Too lazy to pull all the exact numbers).

What does this tell us? It tells us that we are much more efficient at utilizing resources when squad building. And that's why I disagree with the cries that we can't compete with the big money clubs, because our squad building is 3 or 4 times cheaper/more efficient than City, which is how we compete, through increased efficiency when operating in the transfer market.

However what irks me is that FSG takes advantage of this efficiency that we have, and seek to do the absolute bare minimum by having a net spend of a relegation level club. If we just had more funds from FSG, we could compete better because of our inbuilt operating efficiency in the transfer market. The amount of money doesn't even need to be on the level of Man Utd or Man City, just has to be more than the bare minimum (that FSG is currently giving). FSG is basically taking advantage of Klopp's propensity to perform miracles on a budget, and looking to exploit it to the max.
Oh we know.
Fitzy.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:51:10 pm
Unfortunately not so, United won 3 titles in a row 2007-9, when Roman was spending like crazy pre FFP.  You may not consider them a petro state, but even then they won 2 titles in 3 yrs 2011 - 2013, after city had established themselves.

Whether he could have competed with Guardiola +cash, is questionable.

But I think most LFC fans would have been surprised and disappointed if you told them post winning the league by 18 points in 2020, in the next 2 seasons we would win 2 domestic cups, considering the squad we had and the ages of the players in that team. Still Klopp and co can build a new great team, that's even better
They went 3 years without the league until he rebuilt. The point is that it wasnt just season after season.

If Liverpool had been scrapping for 3rd your next bit would be valid. 92 points and CL Final indicates having a squad fit for purpose and ready to win big trophies. Obsessing over coming up short doesnt embolden the notion that Liverpool regressed after 2020. Last season was remarkable.
Fitzy.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:16:34 pm
The comments about Fabinho prompted me to have a look at his thread from his first season and everyone knows he wasn't regular at all during his first few months here but a significant number weren't bowled over by his early performances when he did play:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340309.2240

It's easy to write Nunez off after a few appearances, be it because his 'direct rival' Haaland has scored more goals, because of impatience or, heaven forbid, you don't want your Man Utd mates to take the piss but it'd be great if we gave him a bit of time to settle, despite some of our instant successes in recent, not every player or journey is the same and that's part of what makes football fun. Specifically for Nunez, it's exciting to see how a player with his skillset develops under our coaching, I'm looking forward to it.

It feels mad to be even talking about it as well, given he's only played a handful of games and scored a couple, got an assist and hit the woodwork in the derby.
Agree. The race to a conclusion on Núñez is borderline thick.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:07:24 pm
I don't discredit data completely. I never said it doesn't point to a pattern or doesn't give you a better overall picture. I know it has usefulness and I've never said otherwise. I just don't agree it sits above any other metric of judging things. Football does not work like that because football is real and tangible. As I said, if you rely on it and trust it so much, go and be a multi-millionaire by stats alone, go and simulate your football games and don't bother attending or don't bother watching it. You all want it to be completely sterile.


If a player underperforms his xG, the xG is right but the player isn't performing. If the player outperforms his xG, his base xG is right he's just doing better than expected. And if the xG matches up, then the xG is obviously correct. So, the conclusion is, xG is never actually wrong, it just fluctuates depending on what happens on the pitch... which makes the word 'expected' absolutely fucking pointless, because nothing can truly be expected in a game with unlimited different scenarios.


EDIT: And just one more point on the '25,000' shots thing', with that you are assuming that every single player who takes a shot is at an equal level of ability. I assure you, they are absolutely not.

I think most would agree that xG doesn't override the reality of what happened, especially in a single match. With that said I think you're misunderstanding something here or maybe you aren't but you just don't care. xG is the likelihood of something happening, not an absolute guarantee, which you are even alluding to yet you claim people think otherwise? Sounds like it's the people you have an issue with.

For the 25,000 shot thing, statistically shot location makes more difference than player quality in determining the likelihood of a goal. That is clear and basically proven at this point.  That doesn't mean everybody is equal as clearly they are not. But it takes such a statistically large sample size of shots to prove it for any one player (multiple seasons worth) that the odds of it affecting the underlying model is infinitesimally small.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:41:13 pm
I didn't say it was less effective. I said you might as well not watch the player in person given there is seemingly unlimited amounts of data, and it is never ever wrong. If the data doesn't match up to what the player is supposed to do, it is the player whose norms are wrong and the data is always right. In that case, why ever watch a player?
While I understand the point you are trying to make I think you're overegging it a little. Of course watching a player is still a valuable thing to do but now that we have the analytical data available, the latter acts as an adjunt to just watching. It can tell us where the eye test is failling us or where there is a risk that we might let the eye test mislead us, or might let an unquantified prejudice hamper effective decision making.

Player aesthetics is one of those areas. We all love to see beautiful and elegant football, beautitful and elegant touches, plays and goals. When someone plays inelegantly or has scruffy touches it can, as you say, make you wince or whatever.

BUT right there in that emotional reaction is the risk that we might make a poor, prejudiced decision about a player. We might see his ugly touches and scuffed shots and think 'Nah, he looks rank, Pass on him'....and then regret it forevermore as we watch him go to another club and score boatloads while STILL looking inelegant and scruffy and making everyone wince.

Analytics helps prevent that kind of miscall. Most scuffy and inelegant players don't score many goals. But if there is a player who has generally poor and unaesthetic touches and an ugly playing style but still somehow scores loads or has very good positioning and movement and thus high xG, which playing in your better team could unlock, then the data will tell you. And you can gain the benefit of signing that player. You'll still wince at his touch. But you'll cheer at his goals and the trophies it might bring.

Quote
We signed Minamino partly because of how good he looked against us. Do you think Klopp and the players went in at half time and after the game and asked for his key stats on the iPad? They didn't have to; they had just watched him in person be brilliant against us.
If there's any genuine substance to the claims that the players went in during that game and said 'we should sign him' then of course that feeling came about based on a visual and visceral assessment of how he was playing. But I wouldn't be surprised if the analytics guys also looked at their ipads at the same time, for realtime stats.

And more importantly, you can guarantee that we didn't even think about actually signing him before we'd thoroughly examined and analysed all his stats and data as we would do for any other potential purchase.

If the data had belied what the players saw and felt during the game then the signing would not have happened.

And yes, Taki was boss.

Quote
I've watched Nunez score some corkers, you don't need to patronise me into showing me goals. I like him as I've made clear but you can't ignore what you see. I've watched him score some scruffy goals too, goals that better goalkeepers over here would save, how does that impact his xG?
Others have already tried to tell you: whether or not a 'better goalkeeper' had saved any of his shots, would not affect his xG. That's not how it works. His xG is based upon his positioning and the likelihood that taking a shot from there would result in a goal. A likelihood worked out by analysing multiple thousand of similar situations. And similar analysis has shown that if you continue to have high xG and elite positioning you will score a goodly amount, regardless of how scuffed or ugly your shots are and regardless of whether the goalkeepers are 'better' or not.

Yes, you can outperform and underperform your xG but over time players will generally tend towards it. The aesthetic argument doesn't carry much weight in this regard. Players who underperform their xG don't tend do so because their shots are 'scuffed' or unaesthetic or uncomfortable looking.

In this regard the eye test doesn't hold.


Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 06:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:35:10 pm
I think most would agree that xG doesn't override the reality of what happened, especially in a single match. With that said I think you're misunderstanding something here or maybe you aren't but you just don't care. xG is the likelihood of something happening, not an absolute guarantee, which you are even alluding to yet you claim people think otherwise? Sounds like it's the people you have an issue with.

For the 25,000 shot thing, statistically shot location makes more difference than player quality in determining the likelihood of a goal. That is clear and basically proven at this point.  That doesn't mean everybody is equal as clearly they are not. But it takes such a statistically large sample size of shots to prove it for any one player (multiple seasons worth) that the odds of it affecting the underlying model is infinitesimally small.


If the quality of the goalkeeper doesn't matter, and the quality of the player is the same across the board, I'm sorry but I just do not agree that the data taken from that can be in any way close to being accurate. That just isn't it. I don't doubt it can point in the right direction and on a broader scale have things there or there about but judging Messi one-v-one against Adrian or judging Cenk Tosun one-v-one against Alisson should not get you the same expected outcome.

It isn't the people I have issue with at such, but so many advocates want to judge the numbers and the decimals rather that judge what happened on the pitch. That is madness to me. It also can't be fun to think like that. Nobody needs data or xG to tell an observer if a chance was a good one. We can all see it. I just don't understand the clamour for something that takes away the beauty of football, and not only that, has obvious flaws and doesn't take into account many things that impact on a single chance, never mind 25,000.

Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 06:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:40:35 pm

Others have already tried to tell you: whether or not a 'better goalkeeper' had saved any of his shots, would not affect his xG. That's not how it works. His xG is based upon his positioning and the likelihood that taking a shot from there would result in a goal. A likelihood worked out by analysing multiple thousand of similar situations. And similar analysis has shown that if you continue to have high xG and elite positioning you will score a goodly amount, regardless of how scuffed or ugly your shots are and regardless of whether the goalkeepers are 'better' or not.

Yes, you can outperform and underperform your xG but over time players will generally tend towards it. The aesthetic argument doesn't carry much weight in this regard. Players who underperform their xG don't tend do so because their shots are 'scuffed' or unaesthetic or uncomfortable looking.

In this regard the eye test doesn't hold.

But surely that IS how it works. A goalkeeper is a critical and vital part of any team. That's why we spent a small fortune on one. So, to say it doesn't matter what goalkeeper is in the goal when judging the xG of a certain chance is a madness to me. How do you discredit a legitimate and important part of the game like that? A golden chance to one player against a certain goalie is not a golden chance for another against a different one, even if the shot is taken from the same place in the same scenario.

Messi has outperformed his xG most of his career. But you're saying that isn't because he's arguably the best player to ever live, it is just a statistical anomaly and coincidence that the best player to ever live has outperformed the expected data on him? That seems blind to me. It also shows you that not judging an individual player in the bigger picture discredits the entire theory to an extent. The data on Messi is wrong, he's just been better than the data his whole career. Oh, and he's the GOAT. Pure coincidence eh :D

Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 06:53:40 pm »
A lot of fans/people were bashing Thiago when he came into a struggling side (Jan-March 2021) and accused of disrupting our style or not fitting our style of play etc. It was bollocks then.

He's got to adapt to the team but we knew what we were buying when we scouted/signed him (as we did Thiago) so were clearly looking to evolve. It wasn't some kneejerk panic buy like Carroll for record fee on deadline day or Rodgers deciding we'd blow 32 mill on Benteke, but Jurgen Klopp and the scouts who identified him.

If he bangs the goals in then everything else becomes a non-issue anyway and he's capable of doing that and more.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 06:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:43:18 pm

If the quality of the goalkeeper doesn't matter, and the quality of the player is the same across the board, I'm sorry but I just do not agree that the data taken from that can be in any way close to being accurate. That just isn't it. I don't doubt it can point in the right direction and on a broader scale have things there or there about but judging Messi one-v-one against Adrian or judging Cenk Tosun one-v-one against Alisson should not get you the same expected outcome.

It isn't the people I have issue with at such, but so many advocates want to judge the numbers and the decimals rather that judge what happened on the pitch. That is madness to me. It also can't be fun to think like that. Nobody needs data or xG to tell an observer if a chance was a good one. We can all see it. I just don't understand the clamour for something that takes away the beauty of football, and not only that, has obvious flaws and doesn't take into account many things that impact on a single chance, never mind 25,000.

Again you're looking at this completely wrong. The quality of the goalkeeper and the quality of the player matter but not as much as where the location of the shot is coming from.  Agree with it or not but that's the simple truth. These are all professional athletes we are talking about and even if Messi vs. Tosun is a night and day difference it's not different enough to where statistically it would vary such a large amount to make Messi's chance 100% and Tosun's 0%.

For what I bolded, I think you're having trouble making this a coherent argument. It's not the people but it's the advocates. Aren't advocates people? Half of what you're saying in your posts just don't make any sense.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 06:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:43:18 pm

If the quality of the goalkeeper doesn't matter, and the quality of the player is the same across the board, I'm sorry but I just do not agree that the data taken from that can be in any way close to being accurate. That just isn't it. I don't doubt it can point in the right direction and on a broader scale have things there or there about but judging Messi one-v-one against Adrian or judging Cenk Tosun one-v-one against Alisson should not get you the same expected outcome.

It isn't the people I have issue with at such, but so many advocates want to judge the numbers and the decimals rather that judge what happened on the pitch. That is madness to me. It also can't be fun to think like that. Nobody needs data or xG to tell an observer if a chance was a good one. We can all see it. I just don't understand the clamour for something that takes away the beauty of football, and not only that, has obvious flaws and doesn't take into account many things that impact on a single chance, never mind 25,000.
The quality of the keeper isn't factored into it. That's why they measure how well GKs do against their xG Against. Alisson saved around 8 clear goals last season.

xG refers to chances that you should score regardless of the players involved. For example, if Ibou had an easy tap-in into an empty net with the ball sitting well for him, you'd expect him to score.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm »
Find it mad that so much is being said about a player who has played so little.
Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 07:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:55:38 pm
Again you're looking at this completely wrong. The quality of the goalkeeper and the quality of the player matter but not as much as where the location of the shot is coming from.  Agree with it or not but that's the simple truth. These are all professional athletes we are talking about and even if Messi vs. Tosun is a night and day difference it's not different enough to where statistically it would vary such a large amount to make Messi's chance 100% and Tosun's 0%.

For what I bolded, I think you're having trouble making this a coherent argument. It's not the people but it's the advocates. Aren't advocates people? Half of what you're saying in your posts just don't make any sense.

The advocates being the pure fan boys who perfer decimals over actual real life events. Of which you are clearly one. The arguments don't make sense because you're not looking at it from the same viewpoint as me. Which is fine, as I assume you're a multi millionaire on the back of trust in data. And I doubt you've ever kicked a ball in any tangible way.
FlashingBlade

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm »
Lad needs half a dozen games on the run and a few goals before assesment...looks a bit nervous at moment and snapping at chances
na fir dearg

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 07:17:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:12:33 pm
Lad needs half a dozen games on the run and a few goals before assesment...looks a bit nervous at moment and snapping at chances

who does he come in for then? I think we need to go with Diaz Jota Salah until we get a few wins under our belt
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 07:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:38:48 pm
Turned out pretty well is sugar coating it. Our squad building since 2019 has been sub-par. We should have built on our success of winning the league and CL in 2019 and 2020 by continue winning major trophies in 2021 and 2022 to establish a Liverpool dynasty like the Man Utd of the 1990s and 2000s or the Liverpool of the 1970s and 1980s, yet we didn't win any major trophies at all (the two major trophies being the league and CL) in the last 2 seasons.
This is the very definition of a spoiled, entitled fan view. Disappointment and failure is a part of football. To be in with a chance to win the prize means being in with a chance to fail to win the prize. You can't have the former without the latter.

After that the final outcome depends upon so many tiny almost uncontrollable factors as to be indistinguishable from good or bad fortune.

We were closer than any team has ever got to winning all 4 major trophies in one season. That is an amazing achievement. In the final analysis it didn't quite come off but the fact that we were there shows what a fantatstic group of players and what peerless coaching we had. Fans with a modicum of perspective understand this, despite our disappointment.

You, it seems, don't.

Quote
Even ignoring those disappointments, say we are content with the FA cup as consolation prize last season, focusing on the squad, we have let our squad age out by being too loyal to players who don't perform up to their wage. Whether that's through being injury prone (Ox, Keita, Hendo, Gomez), or through bad performances (Firmino, Milner), we have neglected in moving players on and replacing them with young hungry players.
Our squad issues have been discussed ad nauseum. As have the reasons for them. We aren't the club you want us to be. Our manager is not the manager you want him to be. Our owners are not the owners you want them to be. Of these the manager is sacrosanct, but the owners are fair game. If you think you can persuade them to change their ownership model then go ahead. Do something. Instead of just whinging and whinging about it. If you're successful you'll have the gratitude of all fans.

Quote
I highlighted these issues two years ago in 2020, that we should move these sub par players on as soon as possible and replace them with fresh hungry young players,
Yes you did and that's when you were told that you're like an infant playing Football Manager. You can't just "move these sub par players on" by pressing a button as you seem to think. The players need to be willing to go; their agents need to be willing to advise them to go; some club needs to be willing to take them, and to pay the requiste wages. And that's even assuming that we'd be willing to let them go for free or a suboptimal fee.

Remember when Rodgers tried to "move Henderson on"? To Fulham? He refused to go. He's still here. That one was played out in public. More often these things happen quietly. You have no idea what attempts have been made to "move on" certain players. Believe it or not despite your FM accomplishments and well known success with "chicks" online, the club don't routinely keep you in the loop about these things.

Quote
else the future of our club will be in jepoardy, but posters like you were all like no we must appreciate them support them and retain them.
Firstly I rarely tend to comment on whether a player should be kept or not. That's up to the manager. I have my own personal views, like anyone else, about individual players but I tend not to air them in public. Some of them might surprise you, but I tend to keep them to myself because I know my views make no difference and so why bring more negativity to the party?

But yes, I do continuously contend that while they are here we should appreciate and support all our players, and I will continue to do so, proudly. That's what being a supporter means, to me. Compared to whatever you are.

Quote
Well the future is here, and it's called the Napoli CL game where a 38 year old Milner got overran in midfield.

:lmao

Is it orange as well? Does it wear shades?

Quote
Ferguson and Paisley all were masters at ruthlessly moving on players and replacing them which is how they built dynasties, and that's what we need to do, rather than live in the past.
Ferguson and Paisley operated in a totally different environment. Back then the idea of seeing out your contract and signing for another club for a huge signing on fee and better wages, for example, was a rare if unknown event. Nowadays every player, and more importantly, every agent, has seen what happens when a player does that.

Literally the environment is completely different to the one you are harking back to. Clubs have almost no power now compared to players when it comes to transfers. You can't 'sell' a player anymore, you can only allow him to go.


Quote
As for Nunez, I hope he performs sure, just saying that there is a lot for him to improve on that's all. 

Btw just to clarify, I don't have malefic attentions. I just prefer that we do what is best for the club rather than what is best for the players, and that sometimes means moving on players and buying new players.   
Once again you can't just move players on at the touch of a button like a used car that you want to upgrade. It is a complex exercise and requires co-operation form many parties. It also affects incoming transfers. And each transfer in is another player whom it might be difficult to 'move on' if they don't work out. Which is another reason why a club like LFC needs to be cautious where a club like City doesn't.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 07:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:08:40 pm
The advocates being the pure fan boys who perfer decimals over actual real life events. Of which you are clearly one. The arguments don't make sense because you're not looking at it from the same viewpoint as me. Which is fine, as I assume you're a multi millionaire on the back of trust in data. And I doubt you've ever kicked a ball in any tangible way.

You're a strange one. Good luck with that.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 07:28:54 pm »
Fuck, just dawned on me we've got weeks until the next game. Nunez ratio of minutes played to bollocks talked will be a record of some sort.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 07:31:31 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:51:10 pm

But I think most LFC fans would have been surprised and disappointed if you told them post winning the league by 18 points in 2020, in the next 2 seasons we would win 2 domestic cups, considering the squad we had and the ages of the players in that team. Still Klopp and co can build a new great team, that's even better
Of course. But disappointment is part of football. To be in with a chance of winning the prize means being in with a chance of losing it. It's no less stark than that.

The events of a few moments have determined whether we are disappointed or jubilant. And also, let's not forget, a clear handball for City not given, in a decision which resulted in the PGMOL atually apologising - after it was to late to make a difference, of course.
Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 07:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:26:06 pm
You're a strange one. Good luck with that.

I've been called worse. But of course revert to personal jibes, sound by me.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 07:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:36:19 pm
I've been called worse. But of course revert to personal jibes, sound by me.

I'm just responding to what you're writing in the first place. Might want to think about that.
NativityinBlack

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 07:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:52:40 pm

No, it has never happened before. I'm sure it is just completely coincidental.

Ah alright. You are convinced that "performing against Liverpool" is some sort of metric to us spending north of 60m on a player.

There is no use debating this with you then.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 07:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:52:38 pm
But surely that IS how it works. A goalkeeper is a critical and vital part of any team. That's why we spent a small fortune on one. So, to say it doesn't matter what goalkeeper is in the goal when judging the xG of a certain chance is a madness to me. How do you discredit a legitimate and important part of the game like that? A golden chance to one player against a certain goalie is not a golden chance for another against a different one, even if the shot is taken from the same place in the same scenario.
With respect you're just misunderstanding what xG is designed to measure. Of course the quality of the goalkeeper affects the actual real-world moment. But the xG for the moment is not the same thing as the actual real-world moment.

The xG indicates a liklihood of scoring from that position and is not just a made up number but is drawn from analysis of tens of thousands of similar situations. It does not take into account the keeper.

But that's not the important bit. The important bit is the evidence that taking high xG shots tends to success in scoring. And so a player with a high xG will tend to score a lot.

A player can go through a period of exceeding his xG or underperforming it. But his numbers will tend to revert towards the xG over time.

And analysis shows that the quality of the player, and how scuffed or otherwise his touch is, is far less important than the position he takes up.

Put Joe Gomez (0 goals) in a high xG position and the chances are greater that he will score than that he will not. Part of the reason why he has 0 goals is that he is rarely in a high xG position.



Quote
Messi has outperformed his xG most of his career. But you're saying that isn't because he's arguably the best player to ever live, it is just a statistical anomaly and coincidence that the best player to ever live has outperformed the expected data on him?
No it's because he is such a good player that he makes sure he is in very high xG positions often and then in addition to that his genius allows him to score from lower xG positions more often than other less gfted players can do. The goalkeeper is still not relevent to the xG, though he is, of course, relevent to the actual real-world moment.

I'm sorry if I am not explaining it very well. Someone light the Jack signal.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2115
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:39:58 pm
I'm just responding to what you're writing in the first place. Might want to think about that.


You're coming across as a bit of a pompous prick.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 07:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:39:58 pm
I'm just responding to what you're writing in the first place. Might want to think about that.

You get personal because you don't agree with me. I think that says more about you than me.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 07:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:45:44 pm
You get personal because you don't agree with me. I think that says more about you than me.

I'm sorry but did I just misread where you said I must be a multi-millionaire jackass that has never kicked a ball in my life? Otherwise you have this whole thing backwards and should probably step away from the keyboard for a while.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 07:40:10 pm
Ah alright. You are convinced that "performing against Liverpool" is some sort of metric to us spending north of 60m on a player.

There is no use debating this with you then.

I don't see why you're exaggerating. I didn't say it is the only reason why we sign a player. You just jumped on that.

On Nunez, Klopp waxed lyrical about him after the game he played against us at Anfield. He watched him score against us and play well in the flesh. But you're saying despite that, it had NO impact on our decision to sign him. I disagree with that thought.
