Jesus Christ almighty you are DESPERATE for him to fail.



He didn't score from the one chance we made for him, clearly a failure.



Pretty sure in this very game our other strikers struggled in "must score" chances as well. Guess they are shite too



What are you on about ffs. Had Matip (thank god he did) not scored it would’ve been the only talking point. It’s a valid criticism of his, he’s here to score goals and he had a golden opportunity to do so. As I mentioned, I am here to support the club and it’s well-being so forgive me to be a little worried about his performance in front of goal.To be fair to him, he’s done well after that missed chance and I hope there’s plenty more to come from him.