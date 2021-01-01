« previous next »
Needs to score 6 tonight to keep up with Haaland.













(joke)
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:41 am
Maybe you need to learn to read? Because I definitely did not describe him as the worst signing under Klopp. I said maybe the worst technique of any player weve signed under Klopp. If youre going to come after me at least argue against what I actually posted, rather than what you hoped Id said.

I also said this before he signed so its got nothing to do with any chances in particular hes missed. Hes just really lacking in the fundamentals. It doesnt mean he cant help us, it just means everything he can offer has to be really top notch. If Haaland wasnt scoring for Man City hed be under pressure, because hes another striker who cant really play football on the level of the rest of their attackers and midfielders.

Had to look up all Klopp signings and yeah probably Adrian that got worse technique otherwise Klopps signings has all had good or very good technique. Even Ragnar Klavan for example was quite comfortable on the ball Id say.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/28/1
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:41 am
Maybe you need to learn to read? Because I definitely did not describe him as the worst signing under Klopp. I said maybe the worst technique of any player weve signed under Klopp. If youre going to come after me at least argue against what I actually posted, rather than what you hoped Id said.

I also said this before he signed so its got nothing to do with any chances in particular hes missed. Hes just really lacking in the fundamentals. It doesnt mean he cant help us, it just means everything he can offer has to be really top notch. If Haaland wasnt scoring for Man City hed be under pressure, because hes another striker who cant really play football on the level of the rest of their attackers and midfielders.


Haha how passive aggressive. Thats how it came across. To even say hes got the worst technique out of any player that klopp has signed is madness after hes played what 4 games for us, not completed 90 minutes.
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:56:38 am
Needs to score 6 tonight to keep up with Haaland.












(joke)


I don't think that's acceptable, I'm expecting at least 9 goals plus 3 assists. If not sell him! No point keeping him.
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:56:38 am
Needs to score 6 tonight to keep up with Haaland.













(joke)

You jest, but you've hit the nerve there. Maybe it's because they were bought at around the same time and for large fees but, for some reason, everything Nunez does is measured against what Haarland does.

It's bizarre, because no other new striker at any other club is being held up against Haarland, just Nunez.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:21:09 am
You jest, but you've hit the nerve there. Maybe it's because they were bought at around the same time and for large fees but, for some reason, everything Nunez does is measured against what Haarland does.

It's bizarre, because no other new striker at any other club is being held up against Haarland, just Nunez.

That's because he's a Liverpool player. And Liverpool players are always measured up against other clubs players. Look at Trent, Alisson and Virg to name a few. There's an obsession with us and our players.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:24:53 am
That's because he's a Liverpool player. And Liverpool players are always measured up against other clubs players. Look at Trent, Alisson and Virg to name a few. There's an obsession with us and our players.
I get that, but the Mancs are a big club too, and I don't see their strikers' reputations standing or falling via a head-to-head comparison with Haarland.

It just seems to be Nunez, and his success or failure appears to be linked to how he performs in direct comparison to Haarland. No other striker anywhere in the country currently seems to be under such pressure. Personally, I feel it's a carefully constructed media, pundit, social media narrative designed to unsettle and disrupt Nunez, and has been in place since he rejected Old Trafford in favour of Anfield.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:33 am
I get that, but the Mancs are a big club too, and I don't see their strikers' reputations standing or falling via a head-to-head comparison with Haarland.

It just seems to be Nunez, and his success or failure appears to be linked to how he performs in direct comparison to Haarland. No other striker anywhere in the country currently seems to be under such pressure. Personally, I feel it's a carefully constructed media, pundit, social media narrative designed to unsettle and disrupt Nunez, and has been in place since he rejected Old Trafford in favour of Anfield.

Both young, strong and big lads, similar hairstyle, signed in the same transfer window - it's a perfect opportunity for the media to create rivalry and "VS" bullshit.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 11:53:22 am
Both young, strong and big lads, similar hairstyle, signed in the same transfer window - it's a perfect opportunity for the media to create rivalry and "VS" bullshit.
Haaland is way more ugly than Nunez.  Big difference between the 2 lads there.

;-)
Can't wait to see how Nunez develops under Klopp.
Fuck the fee, trust the man that developed Salah and Mane into elite forwards.

What Haaland does is irrelevant. City are paying huge wages for the finished article.
Our lad is a diamond in the rough.

This is a season of transition and it is painful to watch.
One thing that doesn't worry me is our new striker.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:33 am
Personally, I feel it's a carefully constructed media, pundit, social media narrative designed to unsettle and disrupt Nunez, and has been in place since he rejected Old Trafford in favour of Anfield.
Yep as I said in the post above, all this shite only started after he rejected Man U and came here. Before that everyone thought he was boss, not least because a) he'd scored against LFC and b) Utd were after him.

It's as blatent as that.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:24:53 am
That's because he's a Liverpool player. And Liverpool players are always measured up against other clubs players. Look at Trent, Alisson and Virg to name a few. There's an obsession with us and our players.

Well, no, not really. It's because we are the only team that have been able to compete with Man City for the last few years, so it's an obvious reference point. Not a fair one, perhaps, but an obvious one. Both clubs have spent substantial sums on young strikers, the comparison was always going to happen. Nunez is behind Haaland in terms of development, for sure, we're in a rut at present, and Nunez was banned for three matches. When he gets up to speed in a functioning team, then we'll see where he's at. We certainly could do with a powerful striker to take it to the groks of the league.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Well, no, not really. It's because we are the only team that have been able to compete with Man City for the last few years, so it's an obvious reference point. Not a fair one, perhaps, but an obvious one. Both clubs have spent substantial sums on young strikers, the comparison was always going to happen. Nunez is behind Haaland in terms of development, for sure, we're in a rut at present, and Nunez was banned for three matches. When he gets up to speed in a functioning team, then we'll see where he's at. We certainly could do with a powerful striker to take it to the groks of the league.

An interesting fact is that Nunez is Almerias, Benficas and Liverpools club record signing (or was at least when he was first bought). We all seemed to have seen something special with the guy.
Luis Suárez:

Quote
I recommended Darwin to Barcelona. I have 15 years of experience, so I know a thing or two about forwards.

"I told them: 'pay attention to this one, he is very good, he has very interesting things'. They didn't listen."
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:37:48 pm
Luis Suárez:


The quote is surely missing the line where Suarez says he as the worst technique he's ever seen.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:40:43 pm
The quote is surely missing the line where Suarez says he as the worst technique he's ever seen.

Also not having enough bite in his game.
Comparison's between Nunez and Haaland is perfectly natural, especially when you consider the clubs and the fees involved

If Nunez had started like Haaland and vice versa, there would be dozens of posters on here declaring the genius of klopp compared to guardiola on the strength of this, amongst other things and rightly so and not 1 solitary poster would shout them down for doing so

We don't have to invent qanon level conspiracy to explain why there are comparisons
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:00:14 pm
Comparison's between Nunez and Haaland is perfectly natural, especially when you consider the clubs and the fees involved

If Nunez had started like Haaland and vice versa, there would be dozens of posters on here declaring the genius of klopp compared to guardiola on the strength of this, amongst other things and rightly so and not 1 solitary poster would shout them down for doing so

We don't have to invent qanon level conspiracy to explain why there are comparisons

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:46:38 pm
Yep as I said in the post above, all this shite only started after he rejected Man U and came here. Before that everyone thought he was boss, not least because a) he'd scored against LFC and b) Utd were after him.

It's as blatent as that.
Saying it twice doesn't make it any less fictional ;D

Would love to see an example of just two of these people that you've made up to make this generalisation - there's absolutely tonnes of stuff in this thread and the transfer thread, so if it's as blatant as you make up it shouldn't take you a moment!

Joking aside, conversations existed in the transfer thread about his technique from people who'd seen a little bit of him (and long before united's last ditch efforts). And I don't think anyone changed their view of the player based on Ten Haag wanting him!

Unrelated to GT, is it me or are the 'you can't have an opinion on his technique yet' crowd (who bizarrely think noones seen him play before from LFC) the same people who keep saying 'you can't compare him to Haaland' moments before they initiate conversations comparing him to Haaland
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:00:14 pm
Comparison's between Nunez and Haaland is perfectly natural, especially when you consider the clubs and the fees involved

If Nunez had started like Haaland and vice versa, there would be dozens of posters on here declaring the genius of klopp compared to guardiola on the strength of this, amongst other things and rightly so and not 1 solitary poster would shout them down for doing so

We don't have to invent qanon level conspiracy to explain why there are comparisons

This is exactly right. They are very similar as players and since one is scoring goals in a winning team it's great and the other one is not scoring while getting red carded in a struggling team so he's not great. Aside from those goals Haaland is adding absolutely nothing to the team. He doesn't pass or hold up play, he doesn't win the ball, he doesn't really press with any effectiveness. But since goals win games it's all good. Nobody is wondering why Haalands touches aren't better or he can't dribble or hold up play. But here you see posters wondering why Nunez can't do those things even though that's not the reason we bought him. He's supposed to be like Haaland, big guy that runs into space behind defenders or gets into the box and gets a lot of shots so we can consistently score goals.

The bigger tell here is if Firmino keeps getting picked instead of Nunez even once we get back some injured midfielders. From just a striker scoring goals type choice it's pretty clear Nunez should be starting over him. If Jota is picked instead then fair enough but otherwise it should set off some pretty big alarm bells.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:27:24 pm
This is exactly right. They are very similar as players and since one is scoring goals in a winning team it's great and the other one is not scoring while getting red carded in a struggling team so he's not great. Aside from those goals Haaland is adding absolutely nothing to the team. He doesn't pass or hold up play, he doesn't win the ball, he doesn't really press with any effectiveness. But since goals win games it's all good. Nobody is wondering why Haalands touches aren't better or he can't dribble or hold up play. But here you see posters wondering why Nunez can't do those things even though that's not the reason we bought him. He's supposed to be like Haaland, big guy that runs into space behind defenders or gets into the box and gets a lot of shots so we can consistently score goals.

The bigger tell here is if Firmino keeps getting picked instead of Nunez even once we get back some injured midfielders. From just a striker scoring goals type choice it's pretty clear Nunez should be starting over him. If Jota is picked instead then fair enough but otherwise it should set off some pretty big alarm bells.


The Boss would straight up laugh in your face.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:27:24 pm
This is exactly right. They are very similar as players and since one is scoring goals in a winning team it's great and the other one is not scoring while getting red carded in a struggling team so he's not great. Aside from those goals Haaland is adding absolutely nothing to the team. He doesn't pass or hold up play, he doesn't win the ball, he doesn't really press with any effectiveness. But since goals win games it's all good. Nobody is wondering why Haalands touches aren't better or he can't dribble or hold up play. But here you see posters wondering why Nunez can't do those things even though that's not the reason we bought him. He's supposed to be like Haaland, big guy that runs into space behind defenders or gets into the box and gets a lot of shots so we can consistently score goals.

The bigger tell here is if Firmino keeps getting picked instead of Nunez even once we get back some injured midfielders. From just a striker scoring goals type choice it's pretty clear Nunez should be starting over him. If Jota is picked instead then fair enough but otherwise it should set off some pretty big alarm bells.

Are you having a laugh. Dribbling at speed is one of Nunez's best attributes. Did you actually see him play for Benfica ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrMW62YJHRI
