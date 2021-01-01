Comparison's between Nunez and Haaland is perfectly natural, especially when you consider the clubs and the fees involved



If Nunez had started like Haaland and vice versa, there would be dozens of posters on here declaring the genius of klopp compared to guardiola on the strength of this, amongst other things and rightly so and not 1 solitary poster would shout them down for doing so



We don't have to invent qanon level conspiracy to explain why there are comparisons



This is exactly right. They are very similar as players and since one is scoring goals in a winning team it's great and the other one is not scoring while getting red carded in a struggling team so he's not great. Aside from those goals Haaland is adding absolutely nothing to the team. He doesn't pass or hold up play, he doesn't win the ball, he doesn't really press with any effectiveness. But since goals win games it's all good. Nobody is wondering why Haalands touches aren't better or he can't dribble or hold up play. But here you see posters wondering why Nunez can't do those things even though that's not the reason we bought him. He's supposed to be like Haaland, big guy that runs into space behind defenders or gets into the box and gets a lot of shots so we can consistently score goals.The bigger tell here is if Firmino keeps getting picked instead of Nunez even once we get back some injured midfielders. From just a striker scoring goals type choice it's pretty clear Nunez should be starting over him. If Jota is picked instead then fair enough but otherwise it should set off some pretty big alarm bells.