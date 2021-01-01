« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Needs to score 6 tonight to keep up with Haaland.













(joke)
Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:41 am
Maybe you need to learn to read? Because I definitely did not describe him as the worst signing under Klopp. I said maybe the worst technique of any player weve signed under Klopp. If youre going to come after me at least argue against what I actually posted, rather than what you hoped Id said.

I also said this before he signed so its got nothing to do with any chances in particular hes missed. Hes just really lacking in the fundamentals. It doesnt mean he cant help us, it just means everything he can offer has to be really top notch. If Haaland wasnt scoring for Man City hed be under pressure, because hes another striker who cant really play football on the level of the rest of their attackers and midfielders.

Had to look up all Klopp signings and yeah probably Adrian that got worse technique otherwise Klopps signings has all had good or very good technique. Even Ragnar Klavan for example was quite comfortable on the ball Id say.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/28/1
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:41 am
Maybe you need to learn to read? Because I definitely did not describe him as the worst signing under Klopp. I said maybe the worst technique of any player weve signed under Klopp. If youre going to come after me at least argue against what I actually posted, rather than what you hoped Id said.

I also said this before he signed so its got nothing to do with any chances in particular hes missed. Hes just really lacking in the fundamentals. It doesnt mean he cant help us, it just means everything he can offer has to be really top notch. If Haaland wasnt scoring for Man City hed be under pressure, because hes another striker who cant really play football on the level of the rest of their attackers and midfielders.


Haha how passive aggressive. Thats how it came across. To even say hes got the worst technique out of any player that klopp has signed is madness after hes played what 4 games for us, not completed 90 minutes.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:56:38 am
Needs to score 6 tonight to keep up with Haaland.












(joke)


I don't think that's acceptable, I'm expecting at least 9 goals plus 3 assists. If not sell him! No point keeping him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:56:38 am
Needs to score 6 tonight to keep up with Haaland.













(joke)

You jest, but you've hit the nerve there. Maybe it's because they were bought at around the same time and for large fees but, for some reason, everything Nunez does is measured against what Haarland does.

It's bizarre, because no other new striker at any other club is being held up against Haarland, just Nunez.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:21:09 am
You jest, but you've hit the nerve there. Maybe it's because they were bought at around the same time and for large fees but, for some reason, everything Nunez does is measured against what Haarland does.

It's bizarre, because no other new striker at any other club is being held up against Haarland, just Nunez.

That's because he's a Liverpool player. And Liverpool players are always measured up against other clubs players. Look at Trent, Alisson and Virg to name a few. There's an obsession with us and our players.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:24:53 am
That's because he's a Liverpool player. And Liverpool players are always measured up against other clubs players. Look at Trent, Alisson and Virg to name a few. There's an obsession with us and our players.
I get that, but the Mancs are a big club too, and I don't see their strikers' reputations standing or falling via a head-to-head comparison with Haarland.

It just seems to be Nunez, and his success or failure appears to be linked to how he performs in direct comparison to Haarland. No other striker anywhere in the country currently seems to be under such pressure. Personally, I feel it's a carefully constructed media, pundit, social media narrative designed to unsettle and disrupt Nunez, and has been in place since he rejected Old Trafford in favour of Anfield.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:33 am
I get that, but the Mancs are a big club too, and I don't see their strikers' reputations standing or falling via a head-to-head comparison with Haarland.

It just seems to be Nunez, and his success or failure appears to be linked to how he performs in direct comparison to Haarland. No other striker anywhere in the country currently seems to be under such pressure. Personally, I feel it's a carefully constructed media, pundit, social media narrative designed to unsettle and disrupt Nunez, and has been in place since he rejected Old Trafford in favour of Anfield.

Both young, strong and big lads, similar hairstyle, signed in the same transfer window - it's a perfect opportunity for the media to create rivalry and "VS" bullshit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 11:53:22 am
Both young, strong and big lads, similar hairstyle, signed in the same transfer window - it's a perfect opportunity for the media to create rivalry and "VS" bullshit.
Haaland is way more ugly than Nunez.  Big difference between the 2 lads there.

;-)
Call me Klopphooey please.
