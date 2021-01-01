« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Oh ffs  :butt :butt

Get fcuked arsehole


We're allowed to say fucked flippity,just c*nt and certain cvnts that are filtered.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:19:35 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
I know its not apples for apples, and a lot of its about movement, supply etc.  But I do think that if the chances Haaland has put away, were presented to Nunez then he'd have finished all of them as well.

The way the teams playing I think hesmistakenly being made to look like less of a success than Haaland, and a lot of our fans are buying into that.

Thats the fans fault, because comparing Haaland and Nunez does not do Nunez any favours. Haaland is a world class footballer, probably the second best striker in the world.

I think Nunez has looked promising. Bit surprised we have gone for such a scruffy-in-general-play footballer but if that film Moneyball taught me anything it was about how aesthetics in play dont matter. He will score goals I am certain of that.

He can still be a success even if he doesnt get anywhere near Haaland’s levels.
scouse neapolitan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:24:23 pm
And just like nobody should have gone overboard after the Charity Shield, leave the kid alone now. He'll come good. Comparisons with Haaland are laughable. Just look forward to May
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:24:58 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 03:04:28 pm
True, although El Pais is more highly regarded as a proper newspaper compared to AS and Marca which are comics really. Having said that I doubt it's true either about his abilities or an 'insider' running to El Pais.
The insider said that Lewandowski, Son and fucking Richarlison were the alternatives. It's bollocks.
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:24:58 pm
The insider said that Lewandowski, Son and fucking Richarlison were the alternatives. It's bollocks.
its made up shite.

I cant believe people are even discussing it.
stockdam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
The guy was brought in to be clinical in the area as he showed against us. He needs some decent passes into him rather than long high balls. The whole team is misfiring and until we start to play well then nobody will look good.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Oh ffs  :butt :butt

Get fcuked arsehole

He's not being serious. In fact he's making fun of that article.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm

We're allowed to say fucked flippity,just c*nt and certain cvnts that are filtered.

The original post wasn't serious.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
The original post wasn't serious.


I know.
LFCJayy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:16:12 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
The guy was brought in to be clinical in the area as he showed against us. He needs some decent passes into him rather than long high balls. The whole team is misfiring and until we start to play well then nobody will look good.
This is it!!!
I dont think hes even had enough time for anybody to make any impressions
Without being deluded but his second half against Fulham and even that half a chance against Everton, convinced me he will do fine.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Oh ffs  :butt :butt

Get fcuked arsehole

Think he was being ironic.
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:13:16 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm
its made up shite.

Most likely. Although where it's come from would be interesting to find out, as it's not likely a Spanish journalist just invented it out of thin air.

Suppose it's also possible some offhand comment made to a spanish club official - none of which is controversial (of course he's not up to speed with everyone else tactically yet, and everyone who'd seen him play is aware that he's not at same technical level as our forwards of the last three or four years) - has been passed on to a journalist mate, who has tried to turn it into a thing. Edwards was talking to Madrid at end of last season, for example.

One things for sure though, it doesn't matter in the slightest even if it were a true opinion of someone at the club - everyone's pulling in the same direction to get the best of him for the club
didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:02:02 am
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
I know its not apples for apples, and a lot of its about movement, supply etc.  But I do think that if the chances Haaland has put away, were presented to Nunez then he'd have finished all of them as well.

The way the teams playing I think hesmistakenly being made to look like less of a success than Haaland, and a lot of our fans are buying into that.


With the caveat that Haalands movement leads to him getting tap ins of course.
But if Darwin played in as creative a team and didn't  get sucked into foolishly headbutting  someone then he'd  likely  have lots of goals and the brain dead Andy Carroll  comparisons wouldn't be happening.
Wool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:47:51 pm
So I've just had a read of the article and considering it's supposed to be a reputable paper there's a lot of things there I'd be surprised if someone made up. I'll post some snippets anyway:

Quote
The story in Liverpool is that when Klopp put the newcomer through a battery of exercises that measure mental speed to respond to situations of maximum difficulty in tight spaces, it was revealed that the striker was making too many wrong decisions and that under pressure his controls were a lottery. Since then, Klopp has endeavored to train him patiently and, in the meantime, use him as an opportunist to fight for crosses or use him as a revulsive in broken games, where he can find space to put himself into unbalanced situations with ease.

Conditioned by a fundamental Liverpool rule that recommended spending no more than 50 million for a player unless he was absolutely extraordinary, until this summer Klopp's transfer list was an example of success for sporting managements all over Europe. The signings of Firmino, Salah, Mané, Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz for 40 million each demonstrated the model's precise consistency. There were only two exceptions: the acquisition of Van Dijk for 80 million euros and the signing of Alisson for 60 million euros. The goalkeeper was a wall. They represented efficient economic management in the recruitment of players capable of performing at the highest level for the lowest possible price. Together they reached three Champions League finals and won one. If a prodigy doesn't stop it, the streak has been broken.

There are signings where Klopp merely gives the go-ahead. Regarding Nunez, the coach went a step further. He not only skipped the basic rule of not paying more than 50 million. He endorsed the double outlay while flatly ruling out more affordable or proven alternatives, such as Richarlison, Heung-min Son, or Lewandowski, offered by his agent Pini Zahavi. Following his directive, Liverpool bought the Uruguayan's rights from Benfica in June with the dual mission of filling the void left by Sadio Mané and playing in the front line, which had been Firmino's regular role. A gigantic undertaking. In particular, the succession of Mané, organizational and emotional pillar of the team for six years. The coach had warned that Nunez had the resources to make it happen: he pointed to his energetic 23 years of age, his feisty character, his considerable height of 1.87m and, above all, his thrilling dynamism.

Obvs using a translator so there may be some translation inaccuracies but gist of it is that alarm bells are ringing over his technical capabilities and that it was a Klopp signing first and foremost. If it's legit then it seems to be a brief pointing fingers at Klopp for the transfer and absolving other parties of the 'blame'.


Simplexity

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:01:34 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:47:51 pm
So I've just had a read of the article and considering it's supposed to be a reputable paper there's a lot of things there I'd be surprised if someone made up. I'll post some snippets anyway:

Obvs using a translator so there may be some translation inaccuracies but gist of it is that alarm bells are ringing over his technical capabilities and that it was a Klopp signing first and foremost. If it's legit then it seems to be a brief pointing fingers at Klopp for the transfer and absolving other parties of the 'blame'.

I too long for the Brendan days where two camps in the club were sniping at each other through the papers constantly.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:11:41 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:47:51 pm
So I've just had a read of the article and considering it's supposed to be a reputable paper there's a lot of things there I'd be surprised if someone made up. I'll post some snippets anyway:

Obvs using a translator so there may be some translation inaccuracies but gist of it is that alarm bells are ringing over his technical capabilities and that it was a Klopp signing first and foremost. If it's legit then it seems to be a brief pointing fingers at Klopp for the transfer and absolving other parties of the 'blame'.




There are obviously questions about his technical ability. Everything is quite scruffy in what he does. But he has looked dangerous and according to the stats he is going to score a lot of goals.
Garlicbread

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:18:53 pm
Honestly just be prepared for stories like this of late now especially if we continue to struggle. It's then these kinda of stories come out, look at Man Utd the last 4-5 years when they've been kinda shit, you get new stories every day about various stuff.
