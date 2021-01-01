« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

  Fromola:
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:08:00 pm
Judging by some of the comments you would think we had re-signed Ricky Lambert. The guy has barely played and has joined a team badly out of sorts. However, watching him off the ball he is always on the move and looking to make runs behind the defenders. If he gets a run of games with the injured players returning then I think he will get us goals.

I've said before I think a lot of Liverpool fans have a hang up over a certain type of centre forward because the likes of Carroll, Benteke and to an extent Morientes  were flops. Ricky Lambert as well which was always a ridiculous signing anyway. Even going back to Collymore.

Only way to shut the doubters up is to knock the goals in. It took Suarez a while to become a regular goalscorer but there was a lot more to his game, Nunez will be about the goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 11:09:34 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm
I've said before I think a lot of Liverpool fans have a hang up over a certain type of centre forward because the likes of Carroll, Benteke and to an extent Morientes  were flops. Ricky Lambert as well which was always a ridiculous signing anyway. Even going back to Collymore.

Only way to shut the doubters up is to knock the goals in. It took Suarez a while to become a regular goalscorer but there was a lot more to his game, Nunez will be about the goals.
Darwin is a very young player with his career ahead of him. I'm excited to see him do well here. Like he said himself, coming to a club like Liverpool is difficult and he doesn't speak the language yet. So it'll take time for him to adapt. The lad is lethal in front of goal as he showed last season.

The comparisms with Håland won't help him because the former is a generational talent that was already world class as a teenager. Let Darwin be Darwin.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
He should atleast get a run of games before we make a judgement.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 12:06:58 pm »
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 12:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

Bet he's had one of those brain electrode helmets on that Trent is always wearing and they couldn't get a reading. Disappointing if we've signed someone who's literally brain dead for £250m to be honest.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 12:31:47 pm »
filthy rumours about him in el_pais

he hasnt even played 10 competitive games and yet has been condemned to be Carrol 2.0 by media, opposition fans and our own fans.  :no
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 01:01:43 pm »
Would love to know which 'Liverpool officials' they are supposed to be.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 01:36:51 pm »
Just cut our losses now and get rid. Absolute waste of money and has ruined the entire team and how we play. I'd seriously be considering removing everyone who had a hand in him joining us as well, can't have that level of shite anywhere near the club
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904
You worry about the rest of the squads cognitive abilities when most our worst performances have come without him on the pitch
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:36:51 pm
Just cut our losses now and get rid. Absolute waste of money and has ruined the entire team and how we play. I'd seriously be considering removing everyone who had a hand in him joining us as well, can't have that level of shite anywhere near the club
This is a bad troll
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 01:56:11 pm »
He's taking the piss, might be lost in translation.

He's been patchy and poor but we all know there's a player in there. He'll come good. We just need to find the best way to utilise him, with something close to our best midfield on the pitch.

I guarantee he will get at least 15 goals this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

Who are these officials? Hahaha! Fuck off!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm »
I do feel sorry for him a bit

He came with a huge price tag, expected to get going from the off, team started off like a house on shit...and got himself sent off (which is his fault but still..)

Tough situation but hope he can find his feet and synergy with some teammates
I did find that bit funny against napoli when he left that defender on his arse then kicked the ball into said arse and lost it  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 02:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

Spanish media is shit. Either one of the major outlets is extremely pro Barcelona and hates on everything else, and then the other is pro Real Madrid and hates on everything else. All in all it seems like everything that comes out from that country related to football is shit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 02:05:13 pm
I do feel sorry for him a bit

He came with a huge price tag, expected to get going from the off, team started off like a house on shit...and got himself sent off (which is his fault but still..)

Tough situation but hope he can find his feet and synergy with some teammates
I did find that bit funny against napoli when he left that defender on his arse then kicked the ball into said arse and lost it  ;D

It is funny yeah. Not sure what went on in his head there. For me just feels like a guy that's out of rhythm and confidence.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 02:17:12 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:06:49 pm
It is funny yeah. Not sure what went on in his head there. For me just feels like a guy that's out of rhythm and confidence.

He was doing fine up until the Palace game when he seemed hell-bent on allowing himself to get wound up and then subsequently get sent off.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:17:12 pm
He was doing fine up until the Palace game when he seemed hell-bent on allowing himself to get wound up and then subsequently get sent off.

Absolutely, that's why I'm not worried myself. I've seen enough talent in him to think there's something exciting there. He obviously needs time.
Now do I think it was the best spent money, time will tell but unfortunately with this price tag there's a lot of expectations on him. Right or wrong. Maybe someone like Victor Osimhen would have been available for a similar price, and I could wonder if he'd be a better buy.

But ignoring that, then I want to see Nunez succeed and there's a lot of exciting attributes that he brings, pace, strength, height and good finishing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 02:55:14 pm »
Based on a very small simple size of data, and nothing more than my gut I unfortunately think we have overpaid and that in 2 - 3 seasons time we will look back on this signing as a miss rather than a hit.

I hope that I am shown up to be spectacularly wrong. However based on 30 plus years of watching the team it amazes me how rarely us fans get it wrong after watching a player a few times. Yes, we get it wrong many times when questioning a signing before the player has even had his debut, but after a couple of games many people were eating their words about the likes of Salah and Mane. This, on the other hand, could be the reverse, a lot of us were excited about the signing but I have a bad feeling it won't work out.

And if we want concrete data then let's say you would expect an 80 million signing to get you in and around 20 goals a season, well I predict Nunez will get around 10 and will start only around half of our games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:05:54 pm
Spanish media is shit. Either one of the major outlets is extremely pro Barcelona and hates on everything else, and then the other is pro Real Madrid and hates on everything else. All in all it seems like everything that comes out from that country related to football is shit.

True, although El Pais is more highly regarded as a proper newspaper compared to AS and Marca which are comics really. Having said that I doubt it's true either about his abilities or an 'insider' running to El Pais.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 03:18:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:36:51 pm
Just cut our losses now and get rid. Absolute waste of money and has ruined the entire team and how we play. I'd seriously be considering removing everyone who had a hand in him joining us as well, can't have that level of shite anywhere near the club
I hope it's wrong but El País is a very serious newspaper. I used to read it so I was surprised to learn that they now operate a paywall.

Hopefully, Darwin will prove his doubters wrong.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 02:55:14 pm
Based on a very small simple size of data, and nothing more than my gut I unfortunately think we have overpaid and that in 2 - 3 seasons time we will look back on this signing as a miss rather than a hit.

I hope that I am shown up to be spectacularly wrong. However based on 30 plus years of watching the team it amazes me how rarely us fans get it wrong after watching a player a few times. Yes, we get it wrong many times when questioning a signing before the player has even had his debut, but after a couple of games many people were eating their words about the likes of Salah and Mane. This, on the other hand, could be the reverse, a lot of us were excited about the signing but I have a bad feeling it won't work out.

And if we want concrete data then let's say you would expect an 80 million signing to get you in and around 20 goals a season, well I predict Nunez will get around 10 and will start only around half of our games.

I'd be surprised if he didn't score a lot of goals given the minutes and game time, particularly if we get back to being a functioning side again. His first two competitive games for us he turned them in our favour off the bench and scored in both.  He plays Bournemouth and probably scores a few that day. Scored 4 in a half in one pre-season game.

If he doesn't get the minutes and game time then it's different but he needs time to adapt and then to get a run of games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 03:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:56:11 pm
He's taking the piss, might be lost in translation.

He's been patchy and poor but we all know there's a player in there. He'll come good. We just need to find the best way to utilise him, with something close to our best midfield on the pitch.

I guarantee he will get at least 15 goals this season.
I can confirm that it's not. A better way of translating it is that the insider doesn't think he's good enough technically and tactically.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 03:24:08 pm »
I tried being really negative about him and it didn't really do anything so I'll go back to how I was originally, massively in support of a new young lad who we've brought in. Based on the amount of negativity around him (and the team in general), I thought it would have felt good (I mean why else would you spout negative nonsense online) but it didn't
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 04:06:00 pm »
Needs a run of games when the team is actually playing well
Needs to work in his first touch and get his head up more.
Time will tell
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:23:20 pm
I can confirm that it's not. A better way of translating it is that the insider doesn't think he's good enough technically and tactically.
Sorry I was referring to the post a few above mine where the poster was mock-slating Nunez, not the El Pais piece.

Weve seen ourselves that theres scruffy elements to Nunezs play but weve also seen first hand - against us rather than for us - how clinical and sharp his movement and ball striking can be when hes on it. Hell be fine. He also now has extra days of training with the team.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 04:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:15:09 pm
Sorry I was referring to the post a few above mine where the poster was mock-slating Nunez, not the El Pais piece.

Weve seen ourselves that theres scruffy elements to Nunezs play but weve also seen first hand - against us rather than for us - how clinical and sharp his movement and ball striking can be when hes on it. Hell be fine. He also now has extra days of training with the team.
Cool. He needs goals. You could see how confident he was against Fulham.

Technically, he's capable of hitting very good long passes. I remember him striking one from the right wing to Salah against the Cottagers.  I just love the guy's passion and I get the impression that he wants it too much.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 04:20:25 pm »
Each and every c*nt who's questioning the lads ability and Klopps judgement,all of them would've hounded our leading goalscorer out of the Club.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 04:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:56:11 pm
I guarantee he will get at least 15 goals this season.
10-15 (PL) goals I'd be fine with. Then see how he goes in his 2nd season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:21:18 pm
10-15 (PL) goals I'd be fine with. Then see how he goes in his 2nd season.
I think he'll score more than that because  he looks so dangerous when he's on form.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:20:25 pm
Each and every c*nt who's questioning the lads ability and Klopps judgement,all of them would've hounded our leading goalscorer out of the Club.

But there was no social media cess pit them and Rush came into a very consistent team.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 04:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

Remember  articles  stating we were looking to offload Fabinho in the January  transfer window in his first season. Some twaddle about Klopp not fancying him.
A liverpool official ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 05:03:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:23:51 pm
I think he'll score more than that because  he looks so dangerous when he's on form.

Given the minutes i'm sure he will do.

He's not going to match Haaland's total but Haaland has played pretty much every minute so far, or at least started all the games, not just the odd start and a few cameos from the bench.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 03:04:28 pm
True, although El Pais is more highly regarded as a proper newspaper compared to AS and Marca which are comics really. Having said that I doubt it's true either about his abilities or an 'insider' running to El Pais.

Yeah of course you cant perhaps put all the papers over there in the sale corner. But a very sensational story so wondering what they have to back it up with.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 07:21:45 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 05:47:02 pm
Yeah of course you cant perhaps put all the papers over there in the sale corner. But a very sensational story so wondering what they have to back it up with.

Absolutely nothing. Liverpool "officials"  saying he has no levels and he's basically a moron. Yet Klopp plays him. It's  pure bollocks.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 08:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

That's what we get for not stopping to ask ourselves, "what would Everton do?" :(
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 08:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:03:07 pm
Given the minutes i'm sure he will do.

He's not going to match Haaland's total but Haaland has played pretty much every minute so far, or at least started all the games, not just the odd start and a few cameos from the bench.


Fuck Haaland.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 09:03:37 pm »
I can see why there is this need to compare him to Haaland but its also massively unfair to him. If City had signed Mbappe and us someone like Isaak, i dont think we would have compared them as we would have said Mbappe is of course his own thing (a world class footballer).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1837 on: Today at 09:05:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:36:51 pm
Just cut our losses now and get rid. Absolute waste of money and has ruined the entire team and how we play. I'd seriously be considering removing everyone who had a hand in him joining us as well, can't have that level of shite anywhere near the club

Oh ffs  :butt :butt

Get fcuked arsehole
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1838 on: Today at 09:07:31 pm »
I know its not apples for apples, and a lot of its about movement, supply etc.  But I do think that if the chances Haaland has put away, were presented to Nunez then he'd have finished all of them as well.

The way the teams playing I think hesmistakenly being made to look like less of a success than Haaland, and a lot of our fans are buying into that.
