Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:08:00 pm
Judging by some of the comments you would think we had re-signed Ricky Lambert. The guy has barely played and has joined a team badly out of sorts. However, watching him off the ball he is always on the move and looking to make runs behind the defenders. If he gets a run of games with the injured players returning then I think he will get us goals.

I've said before I think a lot of Liverpool fans have a hang up over a certain type of centre forward because the likes of Carroll, Benteke and to an extent Morientes  were flops. Ricky Lambert as well which was always a ridiculous signing anyway. Even going back to Collymore.

Only way to shut the doubters up is to knock the goals in. It took Suarez a while to become a regular goalscorer but there was a lot more to his game, Nunez will be about the goals.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1801 on: Today at 11:09:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm
I've said before I think a lot of Liverpool fans have a hang up over a certain type of centre forward because the likes of Carroll, Benteke and to an extent Morientes  were flops. Ricky Lambert as well which was always a ridiculous signing anyway. Even going back to Collymore.

Only way to shut the doubters up is to knock the goals in. It took Suarez a while to become a regular goalscorer but there was a lot more to his game, Nunez will be about the goals.
Darwin is a very young player with his career ahead of him. I'm excited to see him do well here. Like he said himself, coming to a club like Liverpool is difficult and he doesn't speak the language yet. So it'll take time for him to adapt. The lad is lethal in front of goal as he showed last season.

The comparisms with Håland won't help him because the former is a generational talent that was already world class as a teenager. Let Darwin be Darwin.
anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1802 on: Today at 11:17:13 am
He should atleast get a run of games before we make a judgement.
Agent99

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1803 on: Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1804 on: Today at 12:26:05 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

Bet he's had one of those brain electrode helmets on that Trent is always wearing and they couldn't get a reading. Disappointing if we've signed someone who's literally brain dead for £250m to be honest.
IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1805 on: Today at 12:31:47 pm
filthy rumours about him in el_pais

he hasnt even played 10 competitive games and yet has been condemned to be Carrol 2.0 by media, opposition fans and our own fans.  :no
tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1806 on: Today at 01:01:43 pm
Would love to know which 'Liverpool officials' they are supposed to be.
ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1807 on: Today at 01:36:51 pm
Just cut our losses now and get rid. Absolute waste of money and has ruined the entire team and how we play. I'd seriously be considering removing everyone who had a hand in him joining us as well, can't have that level of shite anywhere near the club
Chris~

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1808 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904
You worry about the rest of the squads cognitive abilities when most our worst performances have come without him on the pitch
MD1990

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1809 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:36:51 pm
Just cut our losses now and get rid. Absolute waste of money and has ruined the entire team and how we play. I'd seriously be considering removing everyone who had a hand in him joining us as well, can't have that level of shite anywhere near the club
This is a bad troll
Drinks Sangria

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1810 on: Today at 01:56:11 pm
He's taking the piss, might be lost in translation.

He's been patchy and poor but we all know there's a player in there. He'll come good. We just need to find the best way to utilise him, with something close to our best midfield on the pitch.

I guarantee he will get at least 15 goals this season.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1811 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

Who are these officials? Hahaha! Fuck off!
redk84

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1812 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm
I do feel sorry for him a bit

He came with a huge price tag, expected to get going from the off, team started off like a house on shit...and got himself sent off (which is his fault but still..)

Tough situation but hope he can find his feet and synergy with some teammates
I did find that bit funny against napoli when he left that defender on his arse then kicked the ball into said arse and lost it  ;D
plura

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1813 on: Today at 02:05:54 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Fancy a laugh? :D

Liverpool officials say Darwin's signing was the most obvious mistake in Klopp's career, says @el_pais

They consider that he has no level and it is a mistake to have paid 100M, due to the cognitive abilities that Darwin has in training and games, reveals the Spanish newspaper.

https://twitter.com/CabineSport/status/1568176829021691904

Spanish media is shit. Either one of the major outlets is extremely pro Barcelona and hates on everything else, and then the other is pro Real Madrid and hates on everything else. All in all it seems like everything that comes out from that country related to football is shit.
plura

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1814 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 02:05:13 pm
I do feel sorry for him a bit

He came with a huge price tag, expected to get going from the off, team started off like a house on shit...and got himself sent off (which is his fault but still..)

Tough situation but hope he can find his feet and synergy with some teammates
I did find that bit funny against napoli when he left that defender on his arse then kicked the ball into said arse and lost it  ;D

It is funny yeah. Not sure what went on in his head there. For me just feels like a guy that's out of rhythm and confidence.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1815 on: Today at 02:17:12 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:06:49 pm
It is funny yeah. Not sure what went on in his head there. For me just feels like a guy that's out of rhythm and confidence.

He was doing fine up until the Palace game when he seemed hell-bent on allowing himself to get wound up and then subsequently get sent off.
plura

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1816 on: Today at 02:43:55 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:17:12 pm
He was doing fine up until the Palace game when he seemed hell-bent on allowing himself to get wound up and then subsequently get sent off.

Absolutely, that's why I'm not worried myself. I've seen enough talent in him to think there's something exciting there. He obviously needs time.
Now do I think it was the best spent money, time will tell but unfortunately with this price tag there's a lot of expectations on him. Right or wrong. Maybe someone like Victor Osimhen would have been available for a similar price, and I could wonder if he'd be a better buy.

But ignoring that, then I want to see Nunez succeed and there's a lot of exciting attributes that he brings, pace, strength, height and good finishing.
TheMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1817 on: Today at 02:55:14 pm
Based on a very small simple size of data, and nothing more than my gut I unfortunately think we have overpaid and that in 2 - 3 seasons time we will look back on this signing as a miss rather than a hit.

I hope that I am shown up to be spectacularly wrong. However based on 30 plus years of watching the team it amazes me how rarely us fans get it wrong after watching a player a few times. Yes, we get it wrong many times when questioning a signing before the player has even had his debut, but after a couple of games many people were eating their words about the likes of Salah and Mane. This, on the other hand, could be the reverse, a lot of us were excited about the signing but I have a bad feeling it won't work out.

And if we want concrete data then let's say you would expect an 80 million signing to get you in and around 20 goals a season, well I predict Nunez will get around 10 and will start only around half of our games.
number 168

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1818 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:05:54 pm
Spanish media is shit. Either one of the major outlets is extremely pro Barcelona and hates on everything else, and then the other is pro Real Madrid and hates on everything else. All in all it seems like everything that comes out from that country related to football is shit.

True, although El Pais is more highly regarded as a proper newspaper compared to AS and Marca which are comics really. Having said that I doubt it's true either about his abilities or an 'insider' running to El Pais.
