Based on a very small simple size of data, and nothing more than my gut I unfortunately think we have overpaid and that in 2 - 3 seasons time we will look back on this signing as a miss rather than a hit.



I hope that I am shown up to be spectacularly wrong. However based on 30 plus years of watching the team it amazes me how rarely us fans get it wrong after watching a player a few times. Yes, we get it wrong many times when questioning a signing before the player has even had his debut, but after a couple of games many people were eating their words about the likes of Salah and Mane. This, on the other hand, could be the reverse, a lot of us were excited about the signing but I have a bad feeling it won't work out.



And if we want concrete data then let's say you would expect an 80 million signing to get you in and around 20 goals a season, well I predict Nunez will get around 10 and will start only around half of our games.