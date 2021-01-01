« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 144084 times)

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 03:09:20 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
He cost 1.66 times more than Haaland but he is not 1.66 times a better player.

Firstly, Haaland cost more than him. There were 40m in agent fees in excess of the fee Dortmund received. Haaland is also paid 3x more than Nunez in wages. Darwin has been disappointing so far, the red card, his positioning, general poor touch and skills. He's definitely a work in progress but he has shown glimpses. He's unlucky he came into this side when he did, because we're awful at the moment, and that's not on him.

When you have Trent, Robbo, Milner, Salah, VVD, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho all playing well below their standard and Thiago missing for most of the season so far it's a bit ridiculous to suggest he's our main issue. The side is shit when he doesn't play too.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 03:54:42 am »
Haaland vs Núñez is a funny comparison.


Haaland is going to be top class but he wouldnt join us due to wages plus guaranteed trophies at City. It does suck but Núñez could still be a success.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 03:58:54 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Control a football would be a start.

Did you see Salah's control all night? No, coz there wasn't any.

Nobody should be judging ANYTHING of Darwin at the moment.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 04:06:02 am »
Haaland made 8 passes yesterday, hes not involved in the play generally and his touches can be pretty terrible. Doesnt matter when your just tapping in the ball from 5 feet over and over. Nunez is the same but where ManC are just humming along we seemingly are broken as a team and have done relatively little to play to Nunezs strengths as we choose to start Firmino instead who is a completely different player with almost no shared attributes. How the team would play with Firmino would be completely different to how it should play with Nunez, how is that supposed to work? Seems odd to me.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,631
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 04:07:47 am »
He hasn't started two games in a row yet.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 04:59:25 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:06:02 am
Haaland made 8 passes yesterday, hes not involved in the play generally and his touches can be pretty terrible. Doesnt matter when your just tapping in the ball from 5 feet over and over. Nunez is the same but where ManC are just humming along we seemingly are broken as a team and have done relatively little to play to Nunezs strengths as we choose to start Firmino instead who is a completely different player with almost no shared attributes. How the team would play with Firmino would be completely different to how it should play with Nunez, how is that supposed to work? Seems odd to me.

Darwin actually puts in a much greater shift that Haaland based on what I've seen, if you're looking at all around contribution.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,477
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 05:01:12 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:58:54 am
Did you see Salah's control all night? No, coz there wasn't any.

Nobody should be judging ANYTHING of Darwin at the moment.

I have been quite supportive of Darwin, but this is silly. So, Darwin isn't allowed to control the ball because Mo stank the place out? What's the fucking logic there? Does no one need to play well if Mo doesn't?
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,105
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 06:34:03 am »
Yeah funnily enough he actually has more to his game compared to Haaland. The only thing letting him down (not in this game) has been his over eagerness which has let to him snatching at chances and in some cases missing the ball.

Now of course he isnt better than Haaland but he does have just as much pace and power and will score goals.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 07:23:51 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 04:59:25 am
Darwin actually puts in a much greater shift that Haaland based on what I've seen, if you're looking at all around contribution.

He does,think he's a very talented 9 but our supply lines have been broken this season contrary to City's.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,000
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 07:28:16 am »
You'd think for the money he'd be better on the ball.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 07:46:25 am »
Feel really sorry for him to be honest. He comes into our peak team from last season and he absolutely hits the ground running much like Diaz did but he's come into a team playing like they've never met before.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 07:49:12 am »
Appreciate I'm adding to it here but how is this thread still being bumped the morning after? The absolute least of our problems.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,596
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 07:52:01 am »
It's really unbelievable to think that this is one of the busiest threads, Nunez is not the biggest issue at the moment. Anyone expecting him to shine in a team that is struggling for any kind of rhythm or consistency is just being incredibly foolish. As Funky_Gibbons has said he has not started two games on the run yet hardly a surprise he hasn't hit the ground running. But he has showed plenty of things in individual performances for sensible people to show he will become an important asset.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 07:52:27 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:49:12 am
Appreciate I'm adding to it here but how is this thread still being bumped the morning after? The absolute least of our problems.

I cant get my head around it. Hes the least of our problems. Coming into a team that is so far below our usual standards. Whats he expected to do?
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 07:57:12 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:52:27 am
I cant get my head around it. Hes the least of our problems. Coming into a team that is so far below our usual standards. Whats he expected to do?

Just needed to score four  goals and rescue the shitshow he entered and was in no way responsible for.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,631
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 07:57:30 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:46:25 am
Feel really sorry for him to be honest. He comes into our peak team from last season and he absolutely hits the ground running much like Diaz did but he's come into a team playing like they've never met before.
I don't think he's really been given an opportunity to form any understanding with his team-mates.

Community Shield he's on the bench (comes off and changes the game)
Fulham he's on the bench (comes on and changes the game)
Crystal palace he starts but is red carded.
Misses the next three games.
Starts against Everton and looks most likely to score.
Dropped for the next game.

We've paid big money for him and he's obviously been signed as a first team player, so play him. The Haaland comparisons are getting a bit silly but one thing that's interesting is that Haaland is starting every game for City. They're giving him every opportunity to play with his team-mates.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 08:00:07 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 07:57:12 am
Just needed to score four  goals and rescue the shitshow he entered and was in no way responsible for.

Feels like hes a scapegoat because of the price tag for the shite thats happening right now. Really does my head in.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 08:09:44 am »
he wasn't great last night - but we weren't  :wave

lets give the fella some bloody time before we sell him over the road will yers
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,905
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 08:38:48 am »
It would help his cause greatly if he wasn't out on the wing or trying to drop into midfield to receive possession. He needs to be in the penalty box as much as possible where he can and will be a nightmare for defenders. He should not be the one sending in crosses FFS!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,066
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 08:58:06 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:06:02 am
Haaland made 8 passes yesterday, hes not involved in the play generally and his touches can be pretty terrible. Doesnt matter when your just tapping in the ball from 5 feet over and over. Nunez is the same but where ManC are just humming along we seemingly are broken as a team and have done relatively little to play to Nunezs strengths as we choose to start Firmino instead who is a completely different player with almost no shared attributes. How the team would play with Firmino would be completely different to how it should play with Nunez, how is that supposed to work? Seems odd to me.

Haaland and Nunez will be judged on their goals. Haaland will score a bagful, Nunez has the potential to score a lot.

He came on off the bench to score against City and Fulham but then got himself sent off against Palace and missed 3 games. He'd have had a field day against Bournemouth.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 09:00:21 am »
He reminds me of Thiago because he's come into a dysfunctional team. Thiago looked crap unsurprisingly.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 09:15:33 am »
Are people seriously having a go at Nunez?
What did they expect him to do? Pick the ball up in defence , play it to himself in midfield then put a ball over the top for himself to run onto? Darwin is the very least of our problems right now and comparing him to a £200m player that had a suspiciously low release clause is ridiculous.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 10:10:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:00:21 am
He reminds me of Thiago because he's come into a dysfunctional team. Thiago looked crap unsurprisingly.

Thiago never looked crap, i dont even get where that narrative came from but its a wrong one.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 10:13:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:10:02 am
Thiago never looked crap, i dont even get where that narrative came from but its a wrong one.
He was very poor defensively in January 2021 but that's my opinion but who wouldn't be in that mess of a team? At least you can use this thread as a reference.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 10:14:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:13:47 am
He was very poor defensively in January 2021 but that's my opinion but who wouldn't be in that mess of a team?

Yes and I disagreed with you even then.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
It's like expecting miracles out of mortals. He's 23 with only 3 seasons of regular pro football behind him. What we paid for him isn't on him and the expectations that he should somehow rescue this overworked, dysfunctional and broken setup of a team all on his own is laughable.

He needs his team working in some sort of system where his position and movement is defined. Right now, he's playing in chaos. Least of our worries.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 