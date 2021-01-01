Feel really sorry for him to be honest. He comes into our peak team from last season and he absolutely hits the ground running much like Diaz did but he's come into a team playing like they've never met before.
I don't think he's really been given an opportunity to form any understanding with his team-mates.
Community Shield he's on the bench (comes off and changes the game)
Fulham he's on the bench (comes on and changes the game)
Crystal palace he starts but is red carded.
Misses the next three games.
Starts against Everton and looks most likely to score.
Dropped for the next game.
We've paid big money for him and he's obviously been signed as a first team player, so play him. The Haaland comparisons are getting a bit silly but one thing that's interesting is that Haaland is starting every game for City. They're giving him every opportunity to play with his team-mates.