Haaland made 8 passes yesterday, hes not involved in the play generally and his touches can be pretty terrible. Doesnt matter when your just tapping in the ball from 5 feet over and over. Nunez is the same but where ManC are just humming along we seemingly are broken as a team and have done relatively little to play to Nunezs strengths as we choose to start Firmino instead who is a completely different player with almost no shared attributes. How the team would play with Firmino would be completely different to how it should play with Nunez, how is that supposed to work? Seems odd to me.