« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 142831 times)

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 03:09:20 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
He cost 1.66 times more than Haaland but he is not 1.66 times a better player.

Firstly, Haaland cost more than him. There were 40m in agent fees in excess of the fee Dortmund received. Haaland is also paid 3x more than Nunez in wages. Darwin has been disappointing so far, the red card, his positioning, general poor touch and skills. He's definitely a work in progress but he has shown glimpses. He's unlucky he came into this side when he did, because we're awful at the moment, and that's not on him.

When you have Trent, Robbo, Milner, Salah, VVD, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho all playing well below their standard and Thiago missing for most of the season so far it's a bit ridiculous to suggest he's our main issue. The side is shit when he doesn't play too.
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 03:54:42 am »
Haaland vs Núñez is a funny comparison.


Haaland is going to be top class but he wouldnt join us due to wages plus guaranteed trophies at City. It does suck but Núñez could still be a success.
Logged
True North Strong

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 03:58:54 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Control a football would be a start.

Did you see Salah's control all night? No, coz there wasn't any.

Nobody should be judging ANYTHING of Darwin at the moment.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 04:06:02 am »
Haaland made 8 passes yesterday, hes not involved in the play generally and his touches can be pretty terrible. Doesnt matter when your just tapping in the ball from 5 feet over and over. Nunez is the same but where ManC are just humming along we seemingly are broken as a team and have done relatively little to play to Nunezs strengths as we choose to start Firmino instead who is a completely different player with almost no shared attributes. How the team would play with Firmino would be completely different to how it should play with Nunez, how is that supposed to work? Seems odd to me.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,624
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 04:07:47 am »
He hasn't started two games in a row yet.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 