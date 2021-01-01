He cost 1.66 times more than Haaland but he is not 1.66 times a better player.
Firstly, Haaland cost more than him. There were 40m in agent fees in excess of the fee Dortmund received. Haaland is also paid 3x more than Nunez in wages. Darwin has been disappointing so far, the red card, his positioning, general poor touch and skills. He's definitely a work in progress but he has shown glimpses. He's unlucky he came into this side when he did, because we're awful at the moment, and that's not on him.
When you have Trent, Robbo, Milner, Salah, VVD, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho all playing well below their standard and Thiago missing for most of the season so far it's a bit ridiculous to suggest he's our main issue. The side is shit when he doesn't play too.