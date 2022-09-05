Yep. Even the most critical of viewers will see that Darwin is almost always in a goalscoring position as soon as a ball is crossed / passed to him. His xG alone will take him to 30 goals a season, given how many chances we create. We just need to sort out his supply line.
He was unfortunate to miss Bournemouth. Obviously his own fault but he would have probably got a bagful against them. United away was a more ideal opponent as well than Everton away who were more up for a physical scrap.
I think a lot of reds have got a complex against a certain pro-type of centre forward in the PL era because obviously Carroll and Benteke flopped and Collymore ended up a letdown for a club record fee or Morientes even.
Time will tell with Nunez but he's got the height, pace, strength and finishing ability, and gets in good positions, it just needs to click in our system. Carroll, for example, was slow, immobile, had poor movement and not the best finishing ability either.