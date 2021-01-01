« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

afc turkish

  RAWK Supporter
  Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 06:19:05 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
It's the hair...

Tina's was almost as good as El Pibe's...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Fiasco

  RAWK Supporter
  JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:12:15 pm
Finishing comes and goes like a fickle hot bird .... Shots and xG are your forever partner who looks a bit plain jane but is actually dynamite in bed on the quiet....

So far he's been monstrous and will score a shit load if he keeps putting up the same volume of dangerous shots

It would help if he made better contact with the ball when actually attempting some of his dangerous shots. Aside from the odd one, he's scuffed many of his efforts so far. xG will have blinkers on when it comes to that I suspect.


He's gonna score plenty for us.
killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm
It would help if he made better contact with the ball when actually attempting some of his dangerous shots. Aside from the odd one, he's scuffed many of his efforts so far. xG will have blinkers on when it comes to that I suspect.


He's gonna score plenty for us.

He is quite a scruffy player but surely that must be due to nerves? Like some of those shots including against Palace he missed the ball.

I wasnt that impressed with him when he played against us but he could certainly strike a football well.
Fiasco

  RAWK Supporter
  JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm
He is quite a scruffy player but surely that must be due to nerves? Like some of those shots including against Palace he missed the ball.

I wasnt that impressed with him when he played against us but he could certainly strike a football well.

It could be nerves but I think sometimes it looks like a pure technical issue in terms of ball striking. When he connects it looks great but he's often just a touch early or late on the strike which makes him look like he doesn't really know what sport he's trying to play. Fine margins I suspect but clearly he needs to work on his composure and technique at times.
AmanShah21

  Legacy Fan
  At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 11:05:05 pm
I think he's been doing what's expected of him. Its the other pieces around him that are adapting because their instructions will be different. If Darwin plays on the shoulder of the last defender, then he will pin back their defensive lines, which means Mo and Luis need to drop into the spaces between the midfield and their last line to link up the play. This means they receive the ball deeper than they normally would, but it would also mean that we also almost always will have 2 bodies attacking the box at the same time. At the same time the defender they pull with them should open the space in behind for the midfielder/fullback on their side. Right now, these movements are not natural to the team and I suspect we are still sort of in the pre-season mode trying to get them used to the plan.
killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
It could be nerves but I think sometimes it looks like a pure technical issue in terms of ball striking. When he connects it looks great but he's often just a touch early or late on the strike which makes him look like he doesn't really know what sport he's trying to play. Fine margins I suspect but clearly he needs to work on his composure and technique at times.

But that surely is a basic fundamental of being able to play football?
Fiasco

  RAWK Supporter
  JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm
But that surely is a basic fundamental of being able to play football?

:D


It is, but some strikers just have weird techniques. When it doesn't come off they look like Bambi on ice. Not everyone is silky. Crouch had great technique but at his size you wouldn't think he should have (cliche I know). I wouldn't say... Kuyt? Had a great technique in striking the ball but he could finish well at times and his penalties were fantastic. Yet you wouldn't describe him as technically great.

I'm just observing, he doesn't look the most natural when striking a ball so far.
Sammy5IsAlive

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm
:D


It is, but some strikers just have weird techniques. When it doesn't come off they look like Bambi on ice. Not everyone is silky. Crouch had great technique but at his size you wouldn't think he should have (cliche I know). I wouldn't say... Kuyt? Had a great technique in striking the ball but he could finish well at times and his penalties were fantastic. Yet you wouldn't describe him as technically great.

I'm just observing, he doesn't look the most natural when striking a ball so far.

Even just in the last game you could see with the two volleys he hit that when he is playing off instinct his technique is fine.

At the moment he looks like a young man that is in an unfamiliar environment (both on and off the pitch), playing under a great deal of expectation, in a team that to some extent at least is misfiring.

It's a real shame he missed that Bournemouth game as he probably could have had a hatful but hopefully he doesn't make that mistake again.
RedBec1993

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1648 on: Today at 12:02:16 am
I highly doubt Klopp and co would have given the okay to pay up to £86 million for a lad who lacks the basic fundamentals or a lad who cant strike a ball. I was impressed with him when he played against us, I remember saying hes a handful and always looks like hes going to do something. I sat high enough in the main stand for the benfica game and his movement was excellent.  Certainly ran us ragged at times.

Hes a young lad in a new country playing under immense pressure. Playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world with all the spotlight on him because of the fee and the level of expectation on him to deliver straight away. He needs service and not just hit and hope balls into the box. His movement is brilliant, we just need to be intelligent with our play. I have every faith in this lad.
JackWard33

  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1649 on: Today at 12:31:29 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm
It would help if he made better contact with the ball when actually attempting some of his dangerous shots. Aside from the odd one, he's scuffed many of his efforts so far. xG will have blinkers on when it comes to that I suspect.


He's gonna score plenty for us

Totally blind because with most players finishing only makes a marginal difference to their production
Before he signed people were banging on about how much certainty he strikes the ball with
Its all mostly bollocks in both directions - in general if a player gets lots of shots in dangerous locations they score a lot if they dont, they dont
jckliew

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1650 on: Today at 12:36:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm
He is quite a scruffy player but surely that must be due to nerves? Like some of those shots including against Palace he missed the ball.

I wasnt that impressed with him when he played against us but he could certainly strike a football well.
I was surprised we paid what we paid for him.
Surely there were better No. 9s for that price?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1651 on: Today at 12:45:53 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:36:10 am
I was surprised we paid what we paid for him.
Surely there were better No. 9s for that price?

Like who?

Vlahovic was 89m Euros just in January. That's the going rate for big, fast, young strikers.

I would give him a season before you make a decision on him.
jckliew

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1652 on: Today at 12:53:26 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:45:53 am
Like who?

Vlahovic was 89m Euros just in January. That's the going rate for big, fast, young strikers.

I would give him a season before you make a decision on him.
Maybe a wrong question. Have we overpaid?
Statistics are not exactly outstanding apart from last year in the Portuguese league.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1653 on: Today at 12:58:27 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:53:26 am
Maybe a wrong question. Have we overpaid?
Statistics are not exactly outstanding apart from last year in the Portuguese league.

Isn't last year his first-year sort of being the main man?

We probably did overpay - but not by much given the ridiculous market. It's kind of where football is now.

Isak scored 10 goals - Newcastle dropped 70m GBP (ok - money is no object)
Antony scored something weird like 8 goals - 100m E

Etc. etc.
jckliew

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #1654 on: Today at 01:05:22 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:58:27 am
Isn't last year his first-year sort of being the main man?

We probably did overpay - but not by much given the ridiculous market. It's kind of where football is now.

Isak scored 10 goals - Newcastle dropped 70m GBP (ok - money is no object)
Antony scored something weird like 8 goals - 100m E

Etc. etc.
Hope it works.
His technique looks rather scruffy.  Hopefully we will see paired with Jota soon. Jota should thrive with him.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
