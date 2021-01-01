I think he's been doing what's expected of him. Its the other pieces around him that are adapting because their instructions will be different. If Darwin plays on the shoulder of the last defender, then he will pin back their defensive lines, which means Mo and Luis need to drop into the spaces between the midfield and their last line to link up the play. This means they receive the ball deeper than they normally would, but it would also mean that we also almost always will have 2 bodies attacking the box at the same time. At the same time the defender they pull with them should open the space in behind for the midfielder/fullback on their side. Right now, these movements are not natural to the team and I suspect we are still sort of in the pre-season mode trying to get them used to the plan.