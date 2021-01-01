« previous next »
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,442
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 05:36:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:18:24 pm
If his volley went in, we wouldn't be asking these questions but there was clearly a creativity gap in the middle with his tendency to play on the last man. I thought Bobby was great in that space.
Yeah I think Bobby was comfortably our best player today in 45, along with Trent in 60.

On the playing off the last man point though, I didn't see Nunez doing that almost full first half (obviously there was also a spell he swapped with Diaz and played left). Think we made two runs to dictate a pass over the top all half, the first Diaz was only just forced out of play by Pickford and the second was Nunez's volley. I didn't see him attacking the space between their two not very mobile centre backs, which he did against Palace (who left even less space in behind). The front three didn't really look coherent at any time during the game, I thought, except briefly at the very end with Jota Bobby and Salah.

At this stage in his development here, I think I'd much prefer to see our front three look more congruous to start a match (not least to help mitigate our midfiled issues) and bring Nunez on when things are turning into a basketball match or its a kitchen sink spell at the end of a game, where the lack of structure is less of a problem
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:36:16 pm
Yeah I think Bobby was comfortably our best player today in 45, along with Trent in 60.

On the playing off the last man point though, I didn't see Nunez doing that almost full first half (obviously there was also a spell he swapped with Diaz and played left). Think we made two runs to dictate a pass over the top all half, the first Diaz was only just forced out of play by Pickford and the second was Nunez's volley. I didn't see him attacking the space between their two not very mobile centre backs, which he did against Palace (who left even less space in behind). The front three didn't really look coherent at any time during the game, I thought, except briefly at the very end with Jota Bobby and Salah.

At this stage in his development here, I think I'd much prefer to see our front three look more congruous to start a match (not least to help mitigate our midfiled issues) and bring Nunez on when things are turning into a basketball match or its a kitchen sink spell at the end of a game, where the lack of structure is less of a problem
Great analysis mate. Now I understand why he didn't start against City and Fulham.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,688
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 05:44:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm
Great analysis mate. Now I understand why he didn't start against City and Fulham.
Klopp had said from the start that Darwin will need time. He had to start against Palace because of injuries and he started today because it would have been an inordinate amount of time without a meaningful kick if he didn't, which might have been bad for him.

Ideally he would have been phased in slowly with 2nd half minutes and the odd start during the first quarter of the season. Instead injuries and his own actions disrupted the timetable.

Not sure what happens now. Go back to the 'original' strategy or persist with him to prevent any morale isssues? With the other four attackers plus Carvalho now fit he should ideally be phased in again, as if the season were starting today.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,003
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:44:47 pm
Klopp had said from the start that Darwin will need time. He had to start against Palace because of injuries and he started today because it would have been an inordinate amount of time without a meaningful kick if he didn't, which might have been bad for him.

Ideally he would have been phased in slowly with 2nd half minutes and the odd start during the first quarter of the season. Instead injuries and his own actions disrupted the timetable.

Not sure what happens now. Go back to the 'original' strategy or persist with him to prevent any morale isssues? With the other four attackers plus Carvalho now fit he should ideally be phased in again, as if the season were starting today.

Seeing as our best striker is Jota then probably we look to get him on the field.
Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 06:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:17:39 pm
I dunno, I mean they're not as good as that trio, but I think we have players who can do more to find an attacker with  a pass from midfield. We just...don't tend to do it much. When we do it often works and looks boss.

Are we afraid, perhaps, of losing the ball and risking a counter or a ball over/through? Are they instructed not to do it?


Might be just that, afraid of losing it. Tend to overplay it in the midfield and not look for a killer pass. Like someone said up there, of all the things I am concerned about with us at the moment, nunez is not one of them. I am almost certain he will be banging in the goals once our midfield settles. If Nunezs first half superb volley went in, everyone would be saying different things.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 07:40:10 pm »
Whilst Haaland is definitely the better player, if you replace Darwin with Haaland, Darwin would probably have 6 or so goals to his name while Haaland would be the one struggling.

City's midfield make sure that Haaland needs to just run into channels and they will find and present him with a ton of goal scoring chances, meanwhile our midfield literally offers nothing and to make it worse, Salah and Diaz are tucked wide meaning he's completely isolated from anyone. The only way to find him are either a hopeful cross or a fortunate hoof from the backline that bypass their defense.

If you invest in a striker like Nunez, you need to change your shape to fit him and so far we have failed him.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,703
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm »
Thought he was ok, needed to do better with few scuffed shots but ok overall.
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,037
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:40:10 pm
Whilst Haaland is definitely the better player, if you replace Darwin with Haaland, Darwin would probably have 6 or so goals to his name while Haaland would be the one struggling.

City's midfield make sure that Haaland needs to just run into channels and they will find and present him with a ton of goal scoring chances, meanwhile our midfield literally offers nothing and to make it worse, Salah and Diaz are tucked wide meaning he's completely isolated from anyone. The only way to find him are either a hopeful cross or a fortunate hoof from the backline that bypass their defense.

If you invest in a striker like Nunez, you need to change your shape to fit him and so far we have failed him.
Not sure quite what some people were expecting, he's been fine. Twenty three year old long term signing who's probably still got sat nav on for the training ground.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 08:23:44 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm
Not sure quite what some people were expecting, he's been fine. Twenty three year old long term signing who's probably still got sat nav on for the training ground.


Don't forget about the physical bullying he's had to put up with during his suspension.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,442
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 08:34:51 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:40:10 pm
If you invest in a striker like Nunez, you need to change your shape to fit him and so far we have failed him.
Hope we can do that in a utilitarian way because we've rightly just invested in one of the best forwards in world football for next three years and at present our shape is certainly getting less out of Salah
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:40:10 pm


If you invest in a striker like Nunez, you need to change your shape to fit him and so far we have failed him.


So he hasn't had any opportunities to score ?
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,619
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm

So he hasn't had any opportunities to score ?
His xG so far is 1.6.
Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm »
Watched Haaland for city today, hes basically none existent in games but they seem to find him. Think Nunezs movement is much more intelligent to be honest. They both look abit awkward and clumsy on the ball. Think once we have Arthur and/or Thiago in the team he will bag more goals.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,777
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 08:26:40 am »
Haaland isn't a good footballer, he's just a supreme finisher of chances. Darwin although very raw, does have that ability to create shooting chances out of absolutely nothing. If we learn quickly how to play to his strengths instead of just hoofing the ball up to him he'll score a lot of goals for us.
Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,801
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 08:50:02 am »
Not sure why there is so much talk of Haaland when Nunez is being discussed. Not fair on Nunez being compared to a freak of nature and an absolute monster of a player.

On Darwin himself, I like him. Hes a bit rough around the edges, isnt the cleanest of players as he can be a bit scruffy with his play but hes just always involved and always seems to get shots off. Bit more luck yesterday and he has one or two to his name. I think he will be a player who once he scores, hell back it up with another cluster before going a few games without one again.

Would like to see us get both him and Jota on the pitch together, both close to goal. I feel Jota could score a lot of scruffy tap ins off the back of Nunez shots.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,003
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 08:55:38 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:50:02 am
Not sure why there is so much talk of Haaland when Nunez is being discussed. Not fair on Nunez being compared to a freak of nature and an absolute monster of a player.

On Darwin himself, I like him. Hes a bit rough around the edges, isnt the cleanest of players as he can be a bit scruffy with his play but hes just always involved and always seems to get shots off. Bit more luck yesterday and he has one or two to his name. I think he will be a player who once he scores, hell back it up with another cluster before going a few games without one again.

Would like to see us get both him and Jota on the pitch together, both close to goal. I feel Jota could score a lot of scruffy tap ins off the back of Nunez shots.

Its natural people would compare no matter how lazy it is. Both young strikers who do their best work and little else outside the box, signing for a lot of money and for two title rivals.

I actually think Nunez has more to his game than Haaland but yes Haaland is an incredible talent and you cannot compare Nunez to him.
Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 09:47:12 am »
Raw today. Klopp got a lot of selection calls wrong today. Easy to tell that in retrospect.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 09:57:08 am »
Despite his cost he needs to be on the bench and slowly brought into the season. Give him 20 minutes at the end of games here and there. Hes snatching at moments and showing scruffy, awful technique not because hes a poor footballer but because the anxiety in his play is there for all to see. He needs to get out of his own head regarding expectations and just concentrate on doing whats asked of him.

I saw a bit of him for Benfica and what youd come away with was his clean finishing technique and how hes able to strike a ball ferociously whilst still finding his mark. Weve yet to see that with ourselves but he has the capability, he just needs to settle in more.

Hopefully a fit Jota alleviates the issue weve been having and that will give Darwin more opportunity to come into stretched games or won games and grow his confidence and understanding from there.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 10:02:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:57:08 am
Despite his cost he needs to be on the bench and slowly brought into the season. Give him 20 minutes at the end of games here and there. Hes snatching at moments and showing scruffy, awful technique not because hes a poor footballer but because the anxiety in his play is there for all to see. He needs to get out of his own head regarding expectations and just concentrate on doing whats asked of him.

I saw a bit of him for Benfica and what youd come away with was his clean finishing technique and how hes able to strike a ball ferociously whilst still finding his mark. Weve yet to see that with ourselves but he has the capability, he just needs to settle in more.

Hopefully a fit Jota alleviates the issue weve been having and that will give Darwin more opportunity to come into stretched games or won games and grow his confidence and understanding from there.
Even when he played against us, he looked like a lethal finisher. His volley late on was very crisp.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,619
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
The players need to get used to playing with Nunez and Nunez needs to adapt to his team-mates.

Cant see him being left out for the foreseeable future. He causes havoc in the area and I thought we looked more threatening with him playing than our other games (Bournemouth apart).
Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 10:24:08 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:47:12 am
Raw today. Klopp got a lot of selection calls wrong today. Easy to tell that in retrospect.

Klopp might have got style of play wrong but I don't think he made a single mistake in selection. In fact I was optimistically surprised when I saw who was starting.

Tsimikas - I was so glad Robbo was finally rested
Carvalho and Elliot - again Klopp went with technique over pragmatism against a largely crap opposition
Nunez - needed to start, did start
Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
The chest and volley was pure filth, reminded me of that Torres goal vs. Blackburn in 08/09 - such a shame it didn't go in.

Thought he played well given he's been out for three games, would start him again on Saturday vs. Wolves.
Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
I would start him against Wolves, he would cause them all sorts of problems. He needs to treat the wolves game as his proper Anfield debut, grab a few goals.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,511
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 11:36:11 am »
Our fans are taking this to a dangerous area, he is young and talented. Carroll comparisons are totally garbage social media talk. But i really fear if fans keep being impatient, he may be devastated and not overcome that mental block.

Our defense is the bigger problem imo and it looks like Nunez is liable for all our disastrous performances.
Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 11:38:54 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:36:11 am
Our fans are taking this to a dangerous area, he is young and talented. Carroll comparisons are totally garbage social media talk. But i really fear if fans keep being impatient, he may be devastated and not overcome that mental block.

Our defense is the bigger problem imo and it looks like Nunez is liable for all our disastrous performances.

I cant tolerate the Carroll comparisons. Hes a much more talented footballer than bloody Andy Carroll! He a young lad in a new league. Scored in his first game in PL and then suspended for 3 games. First game back a Merseyside derby at goodison in which he could very well have scored.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,511
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 11:40:15 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:38:54 am
I cant tolerate the Carroll comparisons. Hes a much more talented footballer than bloody Andy Carroll! He a young lad in a new league. Scored in his first game in PL and then suspended for 3 games. First game back a Merseyside derby at goodison in which he could very well have scored.
not to mention he was very good against City too
Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 11:55:02 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:40:15 am
not to mention he was very good against City too

Yeah exactly, hes the type who thrives off confidence and love from the fans. He mentioned when he was waiting to come on in the community shield and how the fans singing his name made him feel. We need to get behind him. Not compare him to Carroll.
Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 12:01:26 pm »
I feel the ceiling is very high for him but hes not there yet. It may take him a season to get into his groove.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,003
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 12:05:39 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:01:26 pm
I feel the ceiling is very high for him but hes not there yet. It may take him a season to get into his groove.

Yeah read a piece from a Benfica fan saying he was very hit and miss first season but second season he really kicked on. Luckily we have Jota back to pick up the baton to begin with.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 12:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:50:02 am

Would like to see us get both him and Jota on the pitch together, both close to goal. I feel Jota could score a lot of scruffy tap ins off the back of Nunez shots.

At what cost, Mo playing right wing. No thanks
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 12:44:14 pm »
Saying hes like Andy Carroll is like saying Carlos Valderrama and Tina Turner shared the same fucking skillset.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,511
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 12:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:44:14 pm
Saying hes like Andy Carroll is like saying Carlos Valderrama and Tina Turner shared the same fucking skillset.
Valderrama was never a good singer to begin with
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,083
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:56:21 pm
Valderrama was never a good singer to begin with

It's the hair...
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 01:01:11 pm »
I think Nunez played really well. Was unlucky with his wonder volley but he is always a threat and found his teammates in the box with cushioned headers and nice little passes.
