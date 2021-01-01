If his volley went in, we wouldn't be asking these questions but there was clearly a creativity gap in the middle with his tendency to play on the last man. I thought Bobby was great in that space.



Yeah I think Bobby was comfortably our best player today in 45, along with Trent in 60.On the playing off the last man point though, I didn't see Nunez doing that almost full first half (obviously there was also a spell he swapped with Diaz and played left). Think we made two runs to dictate a pass over the top all half, the first Diaz was only just forced out of play by Pickford and the second was Nunez's volley. I didn't see him attacking the space between their two not very mobile centre backs, which he did against Palace (who left even less space in behind). The front three didn't really look coherent at any time during the game, I thought, except briefly at the very end with Jota Bobby and Salah.At this stage in his development here, I think I'd much prefer to see our front three look more congruous to start a match (not least to help mitigate our midfiled issues) and bring Nunez on when things are turning into a basketball match or its a kitchen sink spell at the end of a game, where the lack of structure is less of a problem