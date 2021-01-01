Let's be honest. If he were playing for United we'd be laughing and calling him a donkey right now. Who was the last striker you can remember who scuffed at least one or two shots every game he played? If the guy's link-up play is nonexistent and his technique is sub-par, he better compensates for that by being super clinical. Well, Nunez is not at the moment. Look no further than Haaland who barely touches the ball every game for City but every time he does, he makes it count.



The volley he had today was cool. But how often can he do that? And how often he miskicks the ball or takes a bad touch? 80M for a striker to "get into position", might as well play Jota there. He gets into as many good positions, and also offers far more than Nunez.