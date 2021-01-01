« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 120335 times)

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 07:39:23 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:13:28 am
If he can't handle his emotions then he has the wrong mentality to play for a big club.

You do know Stevie G was sent off within 40 seconds of being on the field in a Liverpool v Manchester United derby.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 09:30:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:39:23 am
You do know Stevie G was sent off within 40 seconds of being on the field in a Liverpool v Manchester United derby.

That was funny as f**k :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 09:38:22 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:13:28 am
If he can't handle his emotions then he has the wrong mentality to play for a big club.

What a load of nonsense. Its one incident which is getting blown out of all proportion. Such an overreaction going on here. Did you think the same of Stevie G when he had his sending offs?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 09:40:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:38:22 am

Did you think the same of Stevie G when he had his sending offs?


Personally I'm not answering that as at the time I was shouting for David Thompson to play ahead of Gerrard so I know bugger all :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:22:02 am
My biggest concern now is that most defenders will try to rile him up and send him of. Hope he learns from this and keeps a cool head.

It shouldn't be a particularly big learning curve to get him to not react, and even go the opposite direction and get opposition defenders reacting. If he's back for the derby that'd be interesting as they've got a few he could proper rile up.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 10:14:33 am »
He still mainly got played. Nobody goes down like a sack of spuds in a squaring off do they?. Unless the ref is there to make it a red opportunity. He will choose not to get played so easily again whilst it eats him up from the naughty step over the next three games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 10:15:17 am »
Only thing Id be overly concerned with would be his propensity to stop and appeal for a decision, was something he done a hell of a lot in the games against us last season and believe he could have reacted to the handball appeal early in the second half.

Again though, Im sure its something Jurgen and the staff will be trying to drill into him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
As others have mentioned, I only wish he'd gone the whole way and broken his jaw or something like Souness did. Let the crime fit the punishment.

There wouldn't be many trying to rile him up after that
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 10:37:23 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:57:37 am
It shouldn't be a particularly big learning curve to get him to not react, and even go the opposite direction and get opposition defenders reacting. If he's back for the derby that'd be interesting as they've got a few he could proper rile up.

Agree. Getting sent off in his first official home game, playing a big part in costing us a win, and likely getting a big talking to by the gaffer and the senior players. Not to mention the social media noise; I would be very surprised if he does anything close to this again.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 10:42:31 am »
Not read through the thread since it re-opened. Over the red card, shit happens. Wanted to mention how much of a threat he is, he could have had a hattrick had the ball just fallen for him or a bit of luck gone his way. The chance where he hit the post being an example of being unlucky, the ball being at that awkward height allowing the defender to put him off. Feel like with a bit more luck and more confidence hes going to net plenty for us this season, hes getting the chances and soon enough hell start finishing them off. Big shame hes missing the Manc game he would of terrorised Slab Head and co.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 10:46:02 am »
Might be the making of him to be honest. Harsh lesson early on but he'll likely use it to not get riled up and defenders will try to push him which can end with them ignoring their own task and freeing up Nunez or others because the defenders is too focused on pushing and pullling.

We've seen it many times, little snide comments, kicks, pulls then  the forward gets an inch and wheels away in celebration smirking at the defender.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 10:54:29 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 02:52:56 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62563500

Yeah, whatever about anything else.. these people are idiots that make the club and the rest of the non thicko fans look bad..
dickheads
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 11:26:57 am »
I hope the police case Anderson has opened plays on his mind and he's shit for the rest of the season (to be fair, seeing him in the last two games, he's already a pretty shit defender). Palace already my new third fave team to get relegated.

Unless Viera tells his players to cut out the fannying about. Which I doubt he will as his honeymoon is over and undoubtedly he'll get found out now.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:27:45 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:38:22 am

What a load of nonsense. Its one incident which is getting blown out of all proportion. Such an overreaction going on here. Did you think the same of Stevie G when he had his sending offs?

You love to put words in my mouth, jillc. I was responding to someone who said "my biggest concern now is that most defenders will try to rile him up and send him off".

If that's the case and he reacts like that everytime defenders provoke him, then of course he doesn't have the mentality to play for a big club. That said, i believe and i hope he won't repeat that anymore.
