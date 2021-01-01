Not read through the thread since it re-opened. Over the red card, shit happens. Wanted to mention how much of a threat he is, he could have had a hattrick had the ball just fallen for him or a bit of luck gone his way. The chance where he hit the post being an example of being unlucky, the ball being at that awkward height allowing the defender to put him off. Feel like with a bit more luck and more confidence hes going to net plenty for us this season, hes getting the chances and soon enough hell start finishing them off. Big shame hes missing the Manc game he would of terrorised Slab Head and co.