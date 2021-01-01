Not read through the thread since it re-opened. Over the red card, shit happens. Wanted to mention how much of a threat he is, he could have had a hattrick had the ball just fallen for him or a bit of luck gone his way. The chance where he hit the post being an example of being unlucky, the ball being at that awkward height allowing the defender to put him off. Feel like with a bit more luck and more confidence hes going to net plenty for us this season, hes getting the chances and soon enough hell start finishing them off. Big shame hes missing the Manc game he would of terrorised Slab Head and co.