Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 119204 times)

Offline PEG2K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 02:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm
You can show me all the sites in the world and I'd still think you're full of crap.

Secondly, god help you when Kloppo leaves if this is how you're right now with this era for LFC.
And you're an idiot. So are we playing this child game now? What's your next move then? Dictionary out?
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 02:55:02 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 02:25:56 pm
FYI, Phillips has better ratings than VVD for that game on every football stats site.

People thinking VVD has a better game are totally based on reputations, just like people refusing to acknowledge Nunez's shortcomings because of the hype around him.
Same way VVD got voted into the team of the season, despite not being the best defender at Liverpool last year.

If needed, I can show you the individual highlights of Nunez last night and point out every instant where his touch let him down. That is a fact, not even an opinion.

Relax, saying Nunez is a substandard technical player isn't controversial. Thought the same when we were linked with him, without his size and speed he wouldn't be in the top division.

He's got size, speed, good movement, calm finisher when an opponent doesn't get to him. Of course you prefer the complete package for big transfers, but if the club wants to take a little risk, believing the potential reward is worth it, after what they've done so far, it's well earned.

We can work a fair bit on his touch under pressure, crossing etc but obviously you're not going to turn him into Baggio at this point. His job is probably to be our Van Nistelrooy and he's got the tools for that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:56:46 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Offline Sharado

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 03:06:15 pm »
Some takes in here are madder than anything Darwin did last night.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Dench57

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:32:31 am
On reflection, he actually got it half-right.  Gave the defender a sneaky little head... nudge, and baited him into shoving him.  Then he should've gone down instead of actually headbutting him.  That's how Suarez would've played it.

Yeah think his mistake was signalling for the referee's attention who was 10 yards away and then headbutting again  ;D
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline amir87

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 03:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 03:06:15 pm
Some takes in here are madder than anything Darwin did last night.

Don't wind me up or I'll bust a nut on your chin.
Offline Sharado

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:32:31 am
On reflection, he actually got it half-right.  Gave the defender a sneaky little head... nudge, and baited him into shoving him.  Then he should've gone down instead of actually headbutting him.  That's how Suarez would've played it.

Precisely. His biggest mistake generally was that he wanted to stand up and fight Andersen. It's much better to go down easy and make a big deal of it. Don't front up to the man kicking you, con the ref into booking him.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 03:17:10 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:10:11 pm
Don't wind me up or I'll bust a nut on your chin.


Public service announcement


He isn't talking about headbutting you.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 03:19:27 pm »
With Amir it's 50/50.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 03:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:19:27 pm
With Amir it's 50/50.

That's what he wants you to think,in reality it's more like 98/2
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ep1987

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 03:53:51 pm »
Don't think that was a headbutt at all. Nunez turned around to square up to Anderson and get in his face + bump him in the chest, but because Anderson was moving forwards there was slight head contact.

Football fans accepting that head contact should always be a red card are enabling defenders to engineer situations where that might occur. Would be much better if common sense was applied (such that Nunez offence was a yellow card) and then that was placed on his disciplinary record such that he receives a warning and a similar reaction again this season would result in a 1 or 2 match ban (but only a yellow card in the game in question).
Offline redmark

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 04:04:17 pm »
Quote from: ep1987 on Yesterday at 03:53:51 pm
Don't think that was a headbutt at all. Nunez turned around to square up to Anderson and get in his face + bump him in the chest, but because Anderson was moving forwards there was slight head contact.
I sort of agree (though there was also a small but deliberate movement of the head) - but you're ignoring him trying to flick his head backwards into Andersen's face 10 seconds earlier. If the second had never happened, he could have been sent off for the first if VAR got involved (violent conduct specifically says 'uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality... regardless of whether contact is made').
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 04:42:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:08:26 am
Yeah hes got to be able to handle that - Andersen isnt really doing anything any other PL CB wont do

As for support . Im really thrown by the criticism of how he played in here
In his two appearances so far hes looked more dangerous than I thought he would at this stage
Last night in an hour he racked up 5 shots and 0.69 xg . Thats elite stuff

Im more excited by his potential than when we bought him

this.

Reading some of these comments, like I was watching a different game.   

I thought he looked really good, and his reading of the game, where to make runs etc, looks very good too. 

Hell learn the hard way what he needs to deal with here after what happened. Mo will be having another chat too about how to deal with the constant fouling, winding up, and shit officiating good forwards have to put up with! 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 05:20:13 pm »
I see the Palace defender is complaining about getting abuse online. Clearly anyone sending ridiculous death threats etc should just be locked up.
However, Anderson played like a right twat all game so hes bound to come in for some abuse.
It was all down to the twat of a ref again. If he stamps out the constant fouling then the sending off doesnt happen.
Offline MdArshad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:20:13 pm
I see the Palace defender is complaining about getting abuse online. Clearly anyone sending ridiculous death threats etc should just be locked up.
However, Anderson played like a right twat all game so hes bound to come in for some abuse.
It was all down to the twat of a ref again. If he stamps out the constant fouling then the sending off doesnt happen.

Anderson was a twat but was he really Sergio Ramos or Pepe bad? Not sure how Nunez played against Pepe last season.

Nunez will have to learn from this, learn to be smarter. If Nunez 'fell' from the push by Anderson, Anderson might have been the one in trouble. Not sure what Tierney would have done.
Offline MH41

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 05:55:13 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 05:25:14 pm
Anderson was a twat but was he really Sergio Ramos or Pepe bad? Not sure how Nunez played against Pepe last season.

Nunez will have to learn from this, learn to be smarter. If Nunez 'fell' from the push by Anderson, Anderson might have been the one in trouble. Not sure what Tierney would have done.
I'm not sure. Probably nothing.
But I can hear co commentator, Alan Smith coming out with "Ah, come off it. That's ridiculous from Nuñez. You can't just go around falling to the ground like that." Or "No. Definitely not enough contact from the defender to warrant a fall like that".
Can you imagine what the scenes would have been if the episode had happened in the Spurs v Chelsea 'mans game' the day before? The 2 teams would have piled in, and you'd have carragher telling us all that he likes a bit of passion like that.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 06:01:07 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 05:25:14 pm
Anderson was a twat but was he really Sergio Ramos or Pepe bad? Not sure how Nunez played against Pepe last season.

Nunez will have to learn from this, learn to be smarter. If Nunez 'fell' from the push by Anderson, Anderson might have been the one in trouble. Not sure what Tierney would have done.
I think he would have booked them both.  Nunez for the petulant back-head movement and Anderson for the shoving that followed.

It would have been interesting if Tierney had only booked Nunez whether VAR would have upgraded it to a red.  Players squaring their foreheads up isn't uncommon (I strongly remember Trent doing it in a recent game - having foreheads locked with the opposition, Havertz I think, for about five seconds) and Nunez's was more of a forehead lock movement than a Zidane full on headbutt.  I've no complaints about it being a red but equally I'm not sure VAR would have overruled it being a yellow.

Edit: it was Havertz.  For me the only difference between that and Nunez is that they both stood toe to toe, rather than one of them taking an over the top tumble.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:19:32 pm by thaddeus »
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 06:02:12 pm »
Adam Crafton
@AdamCrafton_
Before this summer, Darwin Nunez had played in his career against Upamecano, Lisandro Martinez, Pepe, Gabriel, Thiago Silva, Yerry Mina  and somehow we are supposed to believe he is discovering for the first time aggressive hands-on defending in the Premier League?

Think this just about says it all. There's nothing Anderson would have done that would have been new to him. Especially as the games with Pepe would have been extremely heated from the off. He just lost his head, hopefully its the last time.
Online Lastrador

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm »
He started his career in Uruguay. In the same place where Paolo Montero, Diego Lugano and many other psychopaths cut their teeth. I doubt Anderson did anything that he hasn't seen before.
Offline Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 06:43:45 pm »
For some mitigation with Nunez last night:

1) Mane often played on the edge and did reckless things plenty of times and got away with it (albeit not in front of the nose of a Salford referee). Not excusing his own stupidity but it's not without precedent. The fact he's been punished is a firm warning not to do it again.

2) Regarding his performance, Klopp would have had him on the bench if Firmino and Jota weren't both out. Then chances are he comes on scores again and turns the game for us.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jonkrux

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 07:36:09 pm »
Had a few conversations with colleagues today regarding the obvious and had some time to think...

I'm glad he's got some fire in him. We need to make sure it doesn't happen again but he can channel the aggression in the right way.

At least it's done with now and he will certainly learn from it. Klopp, Hendo etc will see to it.

He will be a fuckin star, I'm sure of it.
Offline lolowalsh

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 07:57:15 pm »
I'm not justifying his attitude but Mane used to get also annoyed by defenders and go away with so many things. How many times Klopp subbed him off at half time because he was going to get a red by elbowing a defender ?
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm »
Nunez will be excellent  - he is a great raw talent and needs to develop composure in front of goal, which will come as he settles into the league.

Be great if we had goals spread around more of the team though, remember the days when midfielders could score from outside the boxnever see it now!
Offline El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 08:43:38 pm »
Hes apologised on Instagram and limited the replies, the clever sausage
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline The Final Third

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm »
The Tactical Times@Tactical_Times
Darwin Nunez has accumulated 2.3 xG across his 145 minutes on the pitch for Liverpool. It's an insane number of chances for such small playing time.

Once the lad gets his head straight and starts shooting on instinct he's going to be fire.
Offline M4tt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 09:16:56 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 07:57:15 pm
I'm not justifying his attitude but Mane used to get also annoyed by defenders and go away with so many things. How many times Klopp subbed him off at half time because he was going to get a red by elbowing a defender ?

Mane got away with murder! I used to always wince when I saw it because there are probably 2-3 red card incidents I can think of in just the past couple of years alone.

Nunez is going to be a superstar for us. Anyone thinking otherwise really doesn't understand football imo. The lad is absolutely deadly. I really do believe Sky  is going to have a proper wank fest for years with Haaland vs Nunez

There's also some weird obsession in this thread about calling him poor or doubting him because the header was going wide on the penalty he won for us.

Let's watch him play 3 full games in a row before judging him on his time here yet. Unfortunately that's going to be a while now!
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 09:27:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/Darwinn99/status/1559607805748944896

Quote
Soy consciente de la fea actitud que tuve. Estoy para aprender de mis errores y no volverá a pasar más.

Quote
I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I'm here to learn from my mistakes and it won't happen again.
Offline redmark

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm »
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online wemmick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 10:05:09 pm »
If he was going to earn a straight red, I only wish he had busted Andersons nose. Send a message that he plays on the edge and fucking with him has consequences. Suarez bit other players ffs.
Offline wampa1

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm »
Rooney used to get sent off every two minutes. Lad will be fine.
Offline JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 10:38:41 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm
Rooney used to get sent off every two minutes. Lad will be fine.
I remember Gerrard getting the odd red card now and then.
Just a shame its happened so early when everyone is waiting to see what he can do. Plus he will feel under even more pressure to make an impact when he comes back in.
Offline amir87

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm »
The real stupidity was not pulling Anderson by the hair. Not only is that not a foul but it might have also got us a corner.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm »
Lovrens biggest flaw was that he would constantly get drawn into battles, that hed usually win while losing the war. I hope Nunez is smart enough to navigate through that in future.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 pm »
Good learning curve for the kid.  First game in front of the home crowd so he would have just been over eager to impress.  I actually like that from him but he just needs to channel it into his performance rather than needless retaliation.  It's just horrible timing for the team with all these injuries but Klopp will have to make do. 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
Also:

https://twitter.com/Darwinn99/status/1559618022733762567
Darwin Núñez
@Darwinn99
Apologies to Liverpool all ✋🏼
Ill be back 🫡
No need to apologise. Shit happens. Just dont let it happen again.

Simple.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 4pool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1394 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm »
Storm in a teacup if he learns from it.

Score goals, help us win. All will be forgiven.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 12:36:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
No need to apologise. Shit happens. Just dont let it happen again.

Simple.


Back for Goodison eh
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 12:47:48 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm
The real stupidity was not pulling Anderson by the hair. Not only is that not a foul but it might have also got us a corner.

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Tokyoite

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 02:22:02 am »
My biggest concern now is that most defenders will try to rile him up and send him of. Hope he learns from this and keeps a cool head.
