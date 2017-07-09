Anderson was a twat but was he really Sergio Ramos or Pepe bad? Not sure how Nunez played against Pepe last season.



Nunez will have to learn from this, learn to be smarter. If Nunez 'fell' from the push by Anderson, Anderson might have been the one in trouble. Not sure what Tierney would have done.



I think he would have booked them both. Nunez for the petulant back-head movement and Anderson for the shoving that followed.It would have been interesting if Tierney had only booked Nunez whether VAR would have upgraded it to a red. Players squaring their foreheads up isn't uncommon (I strongly remember Trent doing it in a recent game - having foreheads locked with the opposition, Havertz I think, for about five seconds) and Nunez's was more of a forehead lock movement than a Zidane full on headbutt. I've no complaints about it being a red but equally I'm not sure VAR would have overruled it being a yellow.Edit: it was Havertz. For me the only difference between that and Nunez is that they both stood toe to toe, rather than one of them taking an over the top tumble.