The thing that slightly concerns/perplexes me with Nunez so far, is that he can look really effective, powerful and quick - and yet he seems to make some kind of cringeworthy amateurish bodge-up with the ball in every game.



For example; the header for the penalty handball against Man City was actually going WELL wide when it was far, far easier for a CF as tall as he is to hit the target.



Then there was the messed up back flick that came back off him and went in, as well as the terrible control which turned into an assist for Salah against Fulham.



Last night, the totally miscued an easy volley from TAA's cross and then whatever that air-kick mishit shot was that came back off the post AND that weird left-foot attempted shovel shot from Salah's pass that he pretty much missed the ball entirely.



He looks very, very raw - even with the basics of making contact with the ball or controlling it. Very odd and he think he needs a lot of work.



Agreed. The red card thing can be simply coached out. But this is the more concerned matter because it's more about natural talent that even hard work can only get you to a certain limit.People saying Salah and Mane also do the same thing is just huge exaggeration. They can scruff a shot here and there, but both are very skillful players with quick feet in tight space. Nunez's technical ability is nowhere near that level. From the limited time he's been here, I haven't seen him hit a cultured ball, be it a shot or a cross. Remember some of his crosses last night where he pretty much just hit the ball into the box and hoped for the best? And some of his layoffs were awry as well.Some posters on here are probably gonna give me sticks and cite his stats in the first 2 games, but what I said above is just the cold truth. Nunez better works over time on his ball control, or scores a lot of tap-ins, otherwise we're gonna regret paying 80M for him.