Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Don't know if it's the same montage, but this was what I watched on YouTube this morning (it's got music that's a bit piss-taking, so just mute it)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0310wfvdlE


Is that not just called dealing with a defender?  Pretty sure much worse happens most games but we are only seeing this footage because of the eventual reaction
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Where....?
After a preseason game. You could tell he was rattled. He should stay off for his own good.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The thing that slightly concerns/perplexes me with Nunez so far, is that he can look really effective, powerful and quick - and yet he seems to make some kind of cringeworthy amateurish bodge-up with the ball in every game.

For example; the header for the penalty handball against Man City was actually going WELL wide when it was far, far easier for a CF as tall as he is to hit the target.

Then there was the messed up back flick that came back off him and went in, as well as the terrible control which turned into an assist for Salah against Fulham.

Last night, the totally miscued an easy volley from TAA's cross and then whatever that air-kick mishit shot was that came back off the post AND that weird left-foot attempted shovel shot from Salah's pass that he pretty much missed the ball entirely.

He looks very, very raw - even with the basics of making contact with the ball or controlling it. Very odd and he think he needs a lot of work.

To be honest Sadio was similar, Suarez to an extent too. I'm not saying he'll be as good as either or plays in the same way but some players look a bit clumsy. Swear there was a YouTube compilation of sadios goals he managed to finish despite falling over or being off balance. Creative players who often take high risk/high reward moves can be like that. Agree he's raw but he's actually looked dangerous in every game he's played so far which is important.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
To be honest Sadio was similar, Suarez to an extent too. I'm not saying he'll be as good as either or plays in the same way but some players look a bit clumsy. Swear there was a YouTube compilation of sadios goals he managed to finish despite falling over or being off balance. Creative players who often take high risk/high reward moves can be like that. Agree he's raw but he's actually looked dangerous in every game he's played so far which is important.

Aye, Sadio would routinely miss two sitters and then score a goal no one would bet on for him to even get on target.

Nuñez numbers is enough of an answer not to get carried away.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Don't know if it's the same montage, but this was what I watched on YouTube this morning (it's got music that's a bit piss-taking, so just mute it)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0310wfvdlE

He got proper suckered, and despite the English game being a bit more 'robust', stuff like what he did gets frowned on.

What's annoying is that defenders of limited ability for lower-table teams seem to get a lot more leeway on the shithouse tactics than defenders for the better teams (and certainly more leeway than attacking players from the better teams, who react... unless you're Sir Harold Mangledwords of Kane, when you almost get a free pass). None of which is saying that a red wasn't the correct decision.
If the same rules were applied to Palace last night as when Lovren "shoved" Calvert-Lewin a few years ago we'd have had at least three penalties.  Not that I'm saying there should have been three penalties - the penalty against Lovren was nonsense - more that the inconsistency is apparent.

You can see in that montage that Nunez reacted multiple times.  Flailing his arms once, doing the snide back-head prior to the sending off and then the actual sending off.  I've no doubt it's something he'll be spending some time working on with our coaches!

Salah is endlessly grappled every game we play and almost never gets a free-kick for it.  He's learned to use it his advantage though and regularly rolls defenders that attach themselves to him.  Nunez and Diaz will need to learn to do the same as they're not going to get anything from the referees.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
If the same rules were applied to Palace last night as when Lovren "shoved" Calvert-Lewin a few years ago we'd have had at least three penalties.  Not that I'm saying there should have been three penalties - the penalty against Lovren was nonsense - more that the inconsistency is apparent.

You can see in that montage that Nunez reacted multiple times.  Flailing his arms once, doing the snide back-head prior to the sending off and then the actual sending off.  I've no doubt it's something he'll be spending some time working on with our coaches!

Salah is endlessly grappled every game we play and almost never gets a free-kick for it.  He's learned to use it his advantage though and regularly rolls defenders that attach themselves to him.  Nunez and Diaz will need to learn to do the same as they're not going to get anything from the referees.
Spot on. The officials in this country are disgraceful.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
It seems to be affecting him in particular. He's not like Virg that can shrug it off.

All the players have accounts it is a way of keeping in touch with the club, in pre-season or when players are playing international football. Perhaps they will advise him to ignore the trolls, but players need to stay in touch with the club.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Hell learn from that pretty quickly. Hes working under the best manager in the world who will cut out shit like that immediately

Idiotic but hes still young and fiery. Just sucks well be within him for a few games now. Any chance of Jota being back before him?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Honestly if you were in Nunez shoes right now, what would you do ? lay low and stay out of social media for a while or apologize to the team and manager and move on ?

He doesn't need to apologies to the fans, we arent United with our PR statements. He can privately do it to his team mates and manager. We don't air our laundry publicly, no need to make a big thing out of it. Cross a line over it and move on!

He just needs to wise up, don't fall for wind up merchants. Part and parcel of the game. He can and score a fuck ton of goals as his apology. Seen plenty from the first two games that he can play. He can play on the last man, hold up the ball well and gets into good goalscoring positions. He put in a good defensive shift too.

Was looking forward to him against United, he would have been a handful but we will have to wait for the Ev game. He should be raring to go!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Wrong to do what he did but he's shown he won't take shit from Defender's also.

Go on big man.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Those things are mutually exclusive? How about he stays off social media & apologises to the team and moves on? Crazy thought I know.

But how will we know then? And how can we then trust Klopp if he says Nunez will learn from this? Without proof in a TikTok video where Nunez PR person is filming his apology?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He doesn't need to apologies to the fans, we arent United with our PR statements. He can privately do it to his team mates and manager. We don't air our laundry publicly, no need to make a big thing out of it. Cross a line over it and move on!

He just needs to wise up, don't fall for wind up merchants. Part and parcel of the game. He can and score a fuck ton of goals as his apology. Seen plenty from the first two games that he can play. He can play on the last man, hold up the ball well and gets into good goalscoring positions. He put in a good defensive shift too.

Was looking forward to him against United, he would have been a handful but we will have to wait for the Ev game. He should be raring to go!

He did write apologise to the team. Which I think he could do if he wants, but whatever way Klopp, him and the team moves forward I'd just go with that.
Apologising to the fans is definitely a lower priority and not needed.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Has he said something on social media...? Why are people saying he should delete his accounts?  ???


He's said nothing as far as I can see,fuck all to think that it's really getting to him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Can everyone settle down a bit? He was a goal + assist a game as a sub. He got rattled last nigh, yes, but the idea this is the trend rather than a one off is far from established.

No one says this is a trend, but his game did fall apart culminating in his red card. He was so preoccupied with Andersen that he went after him twice before he butted him in the head. Once tackling him from behind then patting him to get up, then he actually tried to headbutt him and missed, then swinging his arm at him in response.

He gets rattled on social media too, hes just too easily trolled. He has to learn to control his emotions, that much is true. Not the first player with this problem, and he is young, so he has plenty of time to learn about this.

Im kind of glad it happened now and not at a critical juncture of the season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The thing that slightly concerns/perplexes me with Nunez so far, is that he can look really effective, powerful and quick - and yet he seems to make some kind of cringeworthy amateurish bodge-up with the ball in every game.

For example; the header for the penalty handball against Man City was actually going WELL wide when it was far, far easier for a CF as tall as he is to hit the target.

Then there was the messed up back flick that came back off him and went in, as well as the terrible control which turned into an assist for Salah against Fulham.

Last night, the totally miscued an easy volley from TAA's cross and then whatever that air-kick mishit shot was that came back off the post AND that weird left-foot attempted shovel shot from Salah's pass that he pretty much missed the ball entirely.

He looks very, very raw - even with the basics of making contact with the ball or controlling it. Very odd and he think he needs a lot of work.
Agreed. The red card thing can be simply coached out. But this is the more concerned matter because it's more about natural talent that even hard work can only get you to a certain limit.

People saying Salah and Mane also do the same thing is just huge exaggeration. They can scruff a shot here and there, but both are very skillful players with quick feet in tight space. Nunez's technical ability is nowhere near that level. From the limited time he's been here, I haven't seen him hit a cultured ball, be it a shot or a cross. Remember some of his crosses last night where he pretty much just hit the ball into the box and hoped for the best? And some of his layoffs were awry as well.

Some posters on here are probably gonna give me sticks and cite his stats in the first 2 games, but what I said above is just the cold truth. Nunez better works over time on his ball control, or scores a lot of tap-ins, otherwise we're gonna regret paying 80M for him.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
There's some fucking shite been posted in here,it's like some of you are fucking goldfish and can only remember as far as the last match.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
We paid £65 for him gonig up to the full release of £85 million if he and we are successful.

Oh it's from the same idiot who thinks Nat Phillips played better than Virgil, I ain't taking you seriously.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I tend to stay off the main board & after seeing comments about Darwin last night I'm not surprised why I do.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Agreed. The red card thing can be simply coached out. But this is the more concerned matter because it's more about natural talent that even hard work can only get you to a certain limit.

People saying Salah and Mane also do the same thing is just huge exaggeration. They can scruff a shot here and there, but both are very skillful players with quick feet in tight space. Nunez's technical ability is nowhere near that level. From the limited time he's been here, I haven't seen him hit a cultured ball, be it a shot or a cross. Remember some of his crosses last night where he pretty much just hit the ball into the box and hoped for the best? And some of his layoffs were awry as well.

Some posters on here are probably gonna give me sticks and cite his stats in the first 2 games, but what I said above is just the cold truth. Nunez better works over time on his ball control, or scores a lot of tap-ins, otherwise we're gonna regret paying 80M for him.


Case in point although at least you're able to think back two whole matches.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He's said nothing as far as I can see,fuck all to think that it's really getting to him.

I think people are referring to the fact he responded to criticism during the preseason on social media, which is a big no-no for obvious reasons.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I think people are referring to the fact he responded to criticism during the preseason on social media, which is a big no-no for obvious reasons.


I think all players should hand over their official SM accounts to their pr people but what exactly did he say,iirc all he did was post a few emojis.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I think people are referring to the fact he responded to criticism during the preseason on social media, which is a big no-no for obvious reasons.

Why is it a big no-no? And he didn't really, did he? He posted a couple of emojis.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I think all players should hand over their official SM accounts to their pr people but what exactly did he say,iirc all he did was post a few emojis.

Think thats more than enough to give the trolls more ammo.
