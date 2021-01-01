« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 115273 times)

Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 10:27:49 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:24:02 am
Give the lad a chance! Yes his finishing wasnt great yesterday and hell have plenty more efforts like that, but hell also score plenty.

He is a good finisher, but he also has times where his touch can let him down. Hes still young and will improve even more.

Scoring goals is mostly getting shots off in the right positions - so far, in a small sample size, he looks elite at doing that
Online Scottymuser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:33:24 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 09:58:33 am
I think that was down to a sense of injustice (not that he didnt deserve to get sent off), Gomez coming on allowing us to play a higher defensive line and Palace tiring.

Despite not being his best game to put it mildly, he still could/should have scored a couple in the hour-ish he was on the pitch.

Also, it stands to reason well take a little time to adapt our game to accommodate him as well, as well as him taking time to settle. City are seeing similar with Haaland  eight touches in ninety minutes vs. Bournemouth and anonymous in the Charity Shield as a couple of examples.

Not only was Gomez an immediate improvement on Nat, Hendo was a huge improvement on Milner in the middle, giving us more control between the two of them, which meant it looked like we played better.  Tsimi also had a positive impact, as Robbo just had an "off day".

After 50 mins, the xG count was 2.02 to us, 0.57 to them - after Nunez got sent off, in the second 40 mins it was 0.34 to us, 0.53 to them; so completely wrong to suggest we looked "better" or create "more".  In terms of medium or big chances, they had 3 20%+ chances (Zaha on 32, Zaha on 40 and Zaha on 78); we also had 3 (Mo on 30, Nunez on 9, Nunez on 45+3) but then we had a scattering of 9-20% whereas they had created one 11% chance and nothing else all game.

All in all, we have, created the most xG in the league so far with 4.7 across our 2 games (the next highest is Arsenal with 4.64 (6 goals), then a massive jump down to City with 3.91 (6 goals), Chelsea with 3.78 (3 goals), Brighton at 3.75 (2 goals) and Spurs at 3.6 (6 goals)) yet have scored the joint fewest goals doing so, along with Brighton. 
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:33:25 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:08:26 am
Yeah hes got to be able to handle that - Andersen isnt really doing anything any other PL CB wont do

As for support . Im really thrown by the criticism of how he played in here
In his two appearances so far hes looked more dangerous than I thought he would at this stage
Last night in an hour he racked up 5 shots and 0.69 xg . Thats elite stuff

Im more excited by his potential than when we bought him

Yeah me too. He is so weird, looks incredibly scruffy but then is in very dangerous positions but cant even properly kick a ball. Im sure he will be very effective for us once the team figure out how to play with him and he gains more composure.
Offline Guz-kop

« Reply #1283 on: Today at 10:35:27 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 10:15:05 am
a lot of our attacks were long balls to find Darwin.. without him we started to play a more possition style football again which almost led to goals also.. but that is just my view of the game.

He is certainly different from Torres as I remember Torres being a dominant CF, but he could play his game without the long balls, he had the dribbling... not going to mention Suarez, who was a phenomenal footballer.

Darwin will need time to adjust to the style of the Premier League and his new teammates... but he is still only just turned 23 and both Suarez and Torres joined us a bit older (Torres was 23, Suarez 24).

Both Suarez and Torres had Gerrard in his prime and later years and we badly miss a midfielder like him atm.

He likes to run in behind and looks like he has the pace for it. I think his teammates will have to resist the temptation to think a cross or long ball is the best way to get the ball to him. Thiago and Keita will enjoy playing with him a lot I think. Early days yet as you say. He got onto some dangerous positions last night, just lacked a bit of composure all round.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:48:04 am »
The finishing at Anfield last season is what the lad can do, clear as day he's a really good player, was also clear as day he was nervous, snatching and frustrated. It'll come
Offline MH41

« Reply #1285 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:40:14 am
https://twitter.com/registaco/status/1559362456454979584?s=21&t=acc9gNBqXH2Uxuh4kvHZ1A

Andersen got exactly what he wanted and wound up Nunez (and the crowd for that matter, everyone lost their heads)

But hell learn from this. Be nice if we would show him some support.
Thanks for posting this. It's a good opportunity to see more of the overall picture.
I agree with you. I believe Anderson has wound him up and Nuñez needs to learn not to react to this.
I'm going to stick up for the young lad however.
 As I said he is wrong to react at all, however after watching this again and again (probably through red tinted glasses, lol) I'm not 100% sure if he led with his chest (with the intention of  squaring up to him) or led with his head (which I actually don't believe he did).
It was the momentum and height difference that led to Anderson feeling contact on the chin, and falling down to ensure the ref  had to make a decision.
I'm also giving Nuñez the benefit of the doubt here because I cannot believe a player would be so stupid to headbutt a player right in front of the referee, especially after drawing attention to it to the referee! That's my thinking for his intention to lead with the chest.
It's still wrong, and he'll learn.

The reaction of the palace players too indicated that either they didn't see the incident, or they didn't see it as vicious, otherwise they'd be all over the player and the officials. (I think Anderson's reaction was poor, but he will feel justified going down like that, despite the slightest touch.
So much for the 'mans game' that lasted long - usually until we make the offence)

I was also thinking of similar offences that possibly went unpunished. My initial thoughts were Ricarlison, as I had it in my head(pardon the pun) that this was his 'go to' action when in an argument, but he was actually sent off v Bournemouth for a similar offence.
However....on the same thread, I noticed another player who did this in front of the referee in February 2019 v Azpilacueta of Chelsea. It was Harry Kane! Was he sent off? No. Was there any retrospective action taken? No.

Look, Nuñez was wrong to react. I'm not convinced he attempted to lead with his head, but he was wrong.
But he's one of ours. Let's forgive him and give him all our support.

(PS. Anyone else think Anderson's push in the back in the penalty box in that clip was a penalty? I did last night,and still do. Think Lovren v Everton?)
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:52:15 am
Look, Nuñez was wrong to react. I'm not convinced he attempted to lead with his head, but he was wrong.

Yeah was certainly no Zidane
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 10:54:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:33:25 am
Yeah me too. He is so weird, looks incredibly scruffy but then is in very dangerous positions but cant even properly kick a ball. Im sure he will be very effective for us once the team figure out how to play with him and he gains more composure.

We saw in the last few games he can kick a ball properly, but that it looks like his game falls to pieces if he gets too emotionally volatile. People forget though Sadio was like that early on for us too, think it is a part of what makes him tick. I like that he gives a shit, most important though is for him to channel that into positive play and workrate.

Klopp is probably the best manager out there to give him that advice. He'll wrap his arm around him and talk him through it.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #1288 on: Today at 11:53:26 am »
Going to an absolute star for us. Pity about last night but he'll learn and come back stronger.
Online telekon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:08:56 pm »
I'm still wondering how if Nuñez was a red how that elbow in full force to the head was only a freekick.
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:11:48 pm »
While he's at the best club ever for training out bad behaviour,

The flipside is the "correct" reaction would have been to flop to the deck!

That part says more about the PL though.

He's at the right place to get this sorted - wouldn't mind snide opposition players picking on him when he's back if he can turn it into a positive though.

I like he can't be bullied. He has a ways to go, and I didn't like some of his shots yesterday - think it was an off game for him all round really

His blip happened, onwards!
Offline sminp

« Reply #1291 on: Today at 12:12:30 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:08:56 pm
I'm still wondering how if Nuñez was a red how that elbow in full force to the head was only a freekick.

The refereeing last night was a disgrace. No complaints with the Nunez red but it was about the only decision Tierney got right all game. Him and Taylor (Salford and Altrincham unsurprisingly) should never be allowed to ref us.

Nunez will learn from this anyway, might do him some good to be out of the spotlight for a couple of weeks whilst training with the team away from the cameras. I fully expect him to be a big player for us going forwards.
Offline Sharado

« Reply #1292 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:54:58 am
We saw in the last few games he can kick a ball properly, but that it looks like his game falls to pieces if he gets too emotionally volatile. People forget though Sadio was like that early on for us too, think it is a part of what makes him tick. I like that he gives a shit, most important though is for him to channel that into positive play and workrate.

Klopp is probably the best manager out there to give him that advice. He'll wrap his arm around him and talk him through it.

Can everyone settle down a bit? He was a goal + assist a game as a sub. He got rattled last nigh, yes, but the idea this is the trend rather than a one off is far from established.
Online Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 12:13:35 pm »
He'll take it on the chin and learn from it. Someone will explain to him that the PL is a lot more physical and the refs don't give a fuck about Liverpool.

Klopp is the best person to stamp out that sort of reaction. Betting he never does it again.
Online J-Mc-

« Reply #1294 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
As disappointed as I am with him reacting to Andersen, im glad in a way to see that the lad wont take any shit.

Been a while since weve had a snide fucker in the squad wholl just give it back.

All a learning experience for the lad, hell have the lads to help him through it and I have no doubt hell bang a few in once hes back.
Offline Sharado

« Reply #1295 on: Today at 12:15:56 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:14:22 pm
As disappointed as I am with him reacting to Andersen, im glad in a way to see that the lad wont take any shit.

yeah agree with this. Up until 'the flashpoint' it was all fair game really. If he'd have dropped to the deck, instead of fronting, when he was pushed who knows how it might have gone.
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #1296 on: Today at 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:13:35 pm
He'll take it on the chin and learn from it. Someone will explain to him that the PL is a lot more physical and the refs don't give a fuck about Liverpool.

Klopp is the best person to stamp out that sort of reaction. Betting he never does it again.

Last night he GAVE it on the chin haha

But yep 100%
Online JRed

« Reply #1297 on: Today at 12:25:07 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:08:56 pm
I'm still wondering how if Nuñez was a red how that elbow in full force to the head was only a freekick.
The reason is Paul Tierney
Online Davidbowie

« Reply #1298 on: Today at 12:25:43 pm »
The thing that slightly concerns/perplexes me with Nunez so far, is that he can look really effective, powerful and quick - and yet he seems to make some kind of cringeworthy amateurish bodge-up with the ball in every game.

For example; the header for the penalty handball against Man City was actually going WELL wide when it was far, far easier for a CF as tall as he is to hit the target.

Then there was the messed up back flick that came back off him and went in, as well as the terrible control which turned into an assist for Salah against Fulham.

Last night, the totally miscued an easy volley from TAA's cross and then whatever that air-kick mishit shot was that came back off the post AND that weird left-foot attempted shovel shot from Salah's pass that he pretty much missed the ball entirely.

He looks very, very raw - even with the basics of making contact with the ball or controlling it. Very odd and he think he needs a lot of work.
Online plura

« Reply #1299 on: Today at 12:25:56 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:08:56 pm
I'm still wondering how if Nuñez was a red how that elbow in full force to the head was only a freekick.

The Nunez thing was a red. The other thing was at a minimum a yellow IMO.
Online JRed

« Reply #1300 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:25:43 pm
The thing that slightly concerns/perplexes me with Nunez so far, is that he can look really effective, powerful and quick - and yet he seems to make some kind of cringeworthy amateurish bodge-up with the ball in every game.

For example; the header for the penalty handball against Man City was actually going WELL wide when it was far, far easier for a CF as tall as he is to hit the target.

Then there was the messed up back flick that came back off him and went in, as well as the terrible control which turned into an assist for Salah against Fulham.

Last night, the totally miscued an easy volley from TAA's cross and then whatever that air-kick mishit shot was that came back off the post AND that weird left-foot attempted shovel shot from Salah's pass that he pretty much missed the ball entirely.

He looks very, very raw - even with the basics of making contact with the ball or controlling it. Very odd and he think he needs a lot of work.
So hes a bit like Salah then? That will do for me.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #1301 on: Today at 12:33:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:28:22 pm
So hes a bit like Salah then? That will do for me.

When does Salah do that?
Online markedasred

« Reply #1302 on: Today at 12:41:32 pm »
Did someone else put this up?. All the harassing Nunez got from him. He then collapses dramatically with minimal contact. All very professional dark arts to use against a better team.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/wpq3ms/nunez_vs_andersen_last_night/

edit, it was up as a twitter clip, but got pulled I noticed.
Online TipTopKop

« Reply #1303 on: Today at 12:42:06 pm »
I hope he'll learn and move forward from this. Really, that's all we can wish for.
Online JRed

« Reply #1304 on: Today at 12:45:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:43 pm
When does Salah do that?
Quite often Salah will do unexpectedly tame/ off target shots. Just makes him human.
Online Clint Eastwood

« Reply #1305 on: Today at 12:47:48 pm »
Im not too discouraged by his actual performance yesterday. Yes, his finishing was terrible and I think it will improve with confidence. Salahs finishing was just as terrible. Nunez will score plenty, his movement is great. We need to stop lumping him to it though.
