He led by example when he came on and gave the team a lift, I thought. Milner too.
I wouldnt be surprised if hes on the bench next game too, clearly we want to ease him in and I think he might be more effective coming off the bench against a tired defence than starting at the moment. Ideally, I think Klopp would be starting Jota, his injury is super inconvenient.
I think youre right about Jota if he hadnt of been injured, Nunez would have been eased in gradually over the first 5 or so PL games. However, we dont have this luxury at the minute and with Bobby having a somewhat questionable game today then I see Nunez starting against Palace.
No doubt Nunez is going to be a top player for us and a regular starter, but as we saw in preseason he was blowing a lot more than our other attackers during the games and struggled with the intensity that we play. We cant expect him to slot in and play the full 90mins from day 1.