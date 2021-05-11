« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

jonnypb

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Clint Eastwood
He led by example when he came on and gave the team a lift, I thought. Milner too.

I wouldnt be surprised if hes on the bench next game too, clearly we want to ease him in and I think he might be more effective coming off the bench against a tired defence than starting at the moment. Ideally, I think Klopp would be starting Jota, his injury is super inconvenient.

I think youre right about Jota if he hadnt of been injured, Nunez would have been eased in gradually over the first 5 or so PL games. However, we dont have this luxury at the minute and with Bobby having a somewhat questionable game today then I see Nunez starting against Palace.

No doubt Nunez is going to be a top player for us and a regular starter, but as we saw in preseason he was blowing a lot more than our other attackers during the games and struggled with the intensity that we play. We cant expect him to slot in and play the full 90mins from day 1.
lgvkarlos

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Funky_Gibbons
Id be shocked if he started the next game on the bench. Klopps not stupid or blind and would have seen how insipid we were for 50-minutes and how much better we looked when he was on the pitch.

Hell also know we cant afford to be gambling on him turning games around after the opposition centre backs have had nearly an hour to play themselves into the game.
Yep, 90 minutes against this lad will feel like 4 hours.(just ask our defenders in the champions league)
He really is looking like another top signing for us.
MancEunuchian

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Saus76
Some finish that.
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net
Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
MancEunuchian
Really was amazing how he misses the ball completely, it hits the defender, ricochets off him, then goes flying into the net

Not seen you on here in a while. :D

Quote from: MancEunuchian on May 11, 2021, 05:35:57 pm
If my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle. 4 matches in 8 days, Ole played the hand he was dealt. Still wouldn't be surprised if we got a result against Leicester.

As to your latter comment, I'll be laughing when Liverpool fails to qualify for CL. Hmm, 6th... I remember what that felt like once. :wave
