We didnt look like scoring until he came on, within 30s he was making himself a nuisance from a corner and almost getting a shot away.



Thought the front three until his introduction lacked any penetration or directness.



I don't even think we had a shot on target until he came on. Their keeper must have thought it was his lucky day to be honest.I said it on the match thread yesterday, I think we'd be much better off with Nunez starting and Bobby finishing rather than the other way round and sadly it was the case today. Take nothing away from Fulham who performed well but it just seemed like a perfect game for Nunez to start from the off. He's going to get loads of chances in quite a few games, which is why I'm certain we've got a reliable goalscorer through the middle. Firmino will still have his moments but Klopp can't be too loyal to him now.