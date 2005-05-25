« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 96742 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1040 on: August 1, 2022, 09:06:36 am »
I think there can be no doubt that Darwin has loads of adjusting to do with lifestyle, language, climate, new teammates, premier League Vs Portuguese League etc. and I do think we got a sense of that over the last month or so. So Making that Charity Shield debut and scoring/winning a pen will have been a turbo boost to his adjustment and self confidence. I think we still need to be fair to him and give him some more time to settle, but looks really promising. I agree with posters who sense he has Torres playing vibes - I would add with maybe a hint of Suarezs drive and mentality (the good parts of crazy Luis hopefully 😁).
Exciting to see how he develops.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1041 on: August 1, 2022, 09:19:01 am »
He looked superb on Saturday. Early doors like but he's so good to watch. I particularly love how he plays off the shoulder and he's a real threat aerially, gives us such a different dimension. Imagine playing as a number 9 with Salah at one side and Diaz on the other.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1042 on: August 1, 2022, 12:31:26 pm »
Hasn't been here for a handful of games and already 2 trophies in the bag. Guess showing him Liverpool's trophy cabinet did the trick :P
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1043 on: August 1, 2022, 01:06:57 pm »
There are teething problems with Nunez and it will take a while before they are sorted out. In each of the games he's played so far he has made decoy runs that have taken him into territory already being attacked by the Liverpool player on the ball. Each time it has slowed our momentum. I suspect at Benfica he wasn't used to playing with teammates who could carry the ball as quickly as the likes Diaz, Elliot, Carvalho and Salah. I love the fact he's attempting lung-busting runs for his mates, but he needs to be more intelligent in making them and have a clearer idea what the lad on the ball is capable of doing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1044 on: August 1, 2022, 04:26:29 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 31, 2022, 08:37:38 am
If he can measure up to Drogba we win the title no questions asked!

I agree that he's got that beastly quality from first glances.

Very hopeful.

Drogba for me is the most over rated player in PL history, was hardly 1 of the most clinical/prolific strikers ever in the competition (only twice in 9 seasons at chelsea did he even get more than 12 goals - Kevin Phillips for instance did that twice in 4 seasons at Sunderland), was slow, couldn't run off the last man.  He was playing for the equivalent of City today - created loads, had unlimited budgets etc. - yet in his 9 seasons there he only *just* hit 100 goals (literally exactly 100 goals, in 226 games - his 100th goal coming in his 219th game for them - Darren Bent got his 100th goal in his 226th game for reference (whilst playing for significantly worse teams)).

What he was excellent at was being a physical presence at corners and free kicks, and holding the ball up to allow Fat Frank to run in to the box and score loads - Diaz is not quite as big or dominant in the air (but we have big Virg and Ibou who are both excellent at that, so don't need a striker to be the main Corner threat), but is faster, can actually dribble and take on defenders on, etc.   Drogba was also a Cup player - had a better record in the FA Cup and Champions League than in the league really - a big game player, rather than a consistent player. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1045 on: August 1, 2022, 05:31:05 pm »
Reminds me of his compatriot Cavani at his best. Presence, movement, mobility and goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1046 on: August 1, 2022, 10:52:03 pm »
why are we so keen to compare him to others ?? let him be Darwin Núñez he'll be great as Darwin Núñez  .. hes nobody else i think hes completely different player and because of that hes going to become hopefully a top top player for us .... we've seen very little and klopp will change him too .... hes   Darwin Núñez he plays like and always will play like Darwin Núñez ..we seen flashes that excite us and long may that continue ...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1047 on: August 1, 2022, 11:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on August  1, 2022, 04:26:29 pm
Drogba for me is the most over rated player in PL history, was hardly 1 of the most clinical/prolific strikers ever in the competition (only twice in 9 seasons at chelsea did he even get more than 12 goals - Kevin Phillips for instance did that twice in 4 seasons at Sunderland), was slow, couldn't run off the last man.  He was playing for the equivalent of City today - created loads, had unlimited budgets etc. - yet in his 9 seasons there he only *just* hit 100 goals (literally exactly 100 goals, in 226 games - his 100th goal coming in his 219th game for them - Darren Bent got his 100th goal in his 226th game for reference (whilst playing for significantly worse teams)).

What he was excellent at was being a physical presence at corners and free kicks, and holding the ball up to allow Fat Frank to run in to the box and score loads - Diaz is not quite as big or dominant in the air (but we have big Virg and Ibou who are both excellent at that, so don't need a striker to be the main Corner threat), but is faster, can actually dribble and take on defenders on, etc.   Drogba was also a Cup player - had a better record in the FA Cup and Champions League than in the league really - a big game player, rather than a consistent player.

Chelsea sort of used Drogba wrong. He was an all-action forward for Guingamp and Marseille, but was put in the target player mould by Mourinho and never got the most of out his skillset really.

Little risk of Klopp reducing someone who isn't even that tall like Núñez to such a role.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1048 on: August 2, 2022, 06:38:57 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on August  1, 2022, 04:26:29 pm
Drogba for me is the most over rated player in PL history, was hardly 1 of the most clinical/prolific strikers ever in the competition (only twice in 9 seasons at chelsea did he even get more than 12 goals - Kevin Phillips for instance did that twice in 4 seasons at Sunderland), was slow, couldn't run off the last man.  He was playing for the equivalent of City today - created loads, had unlimited budgets etc. - yet in his 9 seasons there he only *just* hit 100 goals (literally exactly 100 goals, in 226 games - his 100th goal coming in his 219th game for them - Darren Bent got his 100th goal in his 226th game for reference (whilst playing for significantly worse teams)).

What he was excellent at was being a physical presence at corners and free kicks, and holding the ball up to allow Fat Frank to run in to the box and score loads - Diaz is not quite as big or dominant in the air (but we have big Virg and Ibou who are both excellent at that, so don't need a striker to be the main Corner threat), but is faster, can actually dribble and take on defenders on, etc.   Drogba was also a Cup player - had a better record in the FA Cup and Champions League than in the league really - a big game player, rather than a consistent player.

Dunno about this. In years to come people will call Firmino overrated by a simplistic look at his goal scoring record. Its not like the team struggled to score goals as a whole.
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1049 on: August 2, 2022, 09:55:13 am »
He's going to score some absolutely awful looking, scruffy goals, but I think that's what we've been missing.

You can see his desire to succeed and make it here, and I think he'll pull it off.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1050 on: August 2, 2022, 10:10:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on August  2, 2022, 06:38:57 am
Dunno about this. In years to come people will call Firmino overrated by a simplistic look at his goal scoring record. Its not like the team struggled to score goals as a whole.

Although they're very different players, Firmino is a good comparison in that both players are absolutely integral to a team that won a lot of trophies.
Drogba, while highly regarded at the time, is now dismissed by people who only look at his goal scoring record. I'm not sure if Bobby's ever received the credit he deserves from those outside Liverpool, but I don't doubt people will look at his record in years gone by and decide he can't have been that great.

Edit: Back on topic, I'm sure Nunez will score tonnes and have no such 'problems'  8)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1051 on: August 2, 2022, 10:30:33 am »
My main worry is what will happen with our midfield and buildup play. Firmino played much like an extra midfielder, arguably the falsest 9 ever, and he is fantastic at finding space and linking up with defense. Were basically changing formation from 442 diamond to a clean 433.

Diaz could be part of the solution, playing more like a creator than a striker
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1052 on: August 2, 2022, 10:33:29 am »
Quote from: jepovic on August  2, 2022, 10:30:33 am
My main worry is what will happen with our midfield and buildup play. Firmino played much like an extra midfielder, arguably the falsest 9 ever, and he is fantastic at finding space and linking up with defense. Were basically changing formation from 442 diamond to a clean 433.

Diaz could be part of the solution, playing more like a creator than a striker

As I think Jack has said a few times, Nunez profiles as a 9 a lot like Mane did in the latter stages of last season. Completely different to Firmino, sure, but not alien to us whatsoever.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1053 on: August 2, 2022, 10:41:31 am »
Quote from: joezydudek on August  2, 2022, 10:10:53 am
Although they're very different players, Firmino is a good comparison in that both players are absolutely integral to a team that won a lot of trophies.
Drogba, while highly regarded at the time, is now dismissed by people who only look at his goal scoring record. I'm not sure if Bobby's ever received the credit he deserves from those outside Liverpool, but I don't doubt people will look at his record in years gone by and decide he can't have been that great.

Edit: Back on topic, I'm sure Nunez will score tonnes and have no such 'problems'  8)

Drogba was a good player but you have to bear in mind that he was at Chelsea when they were spending vast, vast amounts of money more than anyone else. He was definitely a big game player, but I wouldnt look at his goalscoring record to write him off. I just think there were a lot of games where he didn't really do much, aside from rolling around on the floor.

Bobby I see as pretty similar to Bergkamp (I know, I know). Was never prolific but never relied on being particularly quick or strong, and played well into his 30s. No reason Bobby can't do that for us at all.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1054 on: August 2, 2022, 10:53:16 am »
Quote from: jepovic on August  2, 2022, 10:30:33 am
My main worry is what will happen with our midfield and buildup play. Firmino played much like an extra midfielder, arguably the falsest 9 ever, and he is fantastic at finding space and linking up with defense. Were basically changing formation from 442 diamond to a clean 433.

Diaz could be part of the solution, playing more like a creator than a striker

Thiago and a player more comfortable under pressure/ on the half turn than Henderson (Elliott and Keita) drastically reduces the need for Firmino in the build up phase. We still need our 9 to press brilliantly but we dont need him to progress the ball/ enable ball progression like we used too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1055 on: August 2, 2022, 10:53:28 am »
Quote from: jepovic on August  2, 2022, 10:30:33 am
My main worry is what will happen with our midfield and buildup play. Firmino played much like an extra midfielder, arguably the falsest 9 ever, and he is fantastic at finding space and linking up with defense. Were basically changing formation from 442 diamond to a clean 433.

Diaz could be part of the solution, playing more like a creator than a striker

I might be worried if we had the Owl in charge but we have the complete opposite.

Klopp with Pep, Peter etc have coached us to win the effin lot over the past 4 seasons.

Klopp was given Bobby, Mane and Salah over 3 seasons and welded a system that not only won things but played some of the most attractive footy weve played since the late 80s.

I didnt watch any pre season matches until last Saturday and it was a joy to see how we passed the ball and put them under pressure. I have complete faith that Klopp will integrate the new arrivals into a team just as successful as it has been over recent seasons. He doesnt just want to win matches, he wants us to enjoy them so much we cant wait for the next one. As he said back in 2015 or 16.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1056 on: August 2, 2022, 11:01:21 am »
Quote from: Linudden on August  1, 2022, 11:29:06 pm
Chelsea sort of used Drogba wrong. He was an all-action forward for Guingamp and Marseille, but was put in the target player mould by Mourinho and never got the most of out his skillset really.

Little risk of Klopp reducing someone who isn't even that tall like Núñez to such a role.
According to wiki Drogba is only 1 cm taller than Núñez.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1057 on: August 2, 2022, 11:04:58 am »
Liverpools Darwin Nunez: From a hospital bed to the Premier League

Jack Lang Aug 1st 2022

Fernando Curutchet can still remember the moment when he feared he had unwittingly ruined Darwin Nunezs career.

It was late 2016. Curutchet, the director of Penarols academy, had been asked to take charge of the first team for the final few games of the season. His job was to steady the ship, but he had other plans: he wanted to introduce the world to the explosive, irrepressible striker who had been making mincemeat of opposition defenders for years in the youth leagues.

Nunez was only 17, but Curutchet knew he was ready. There was only one issue: the under-23 team were fighting for a league title and wanted Nunez to play in the run-in. Curutchet reluctantly assented and waited for word of Nunezs latest exploits.

But the news, when it came, was devastating. Nunez had gone up for a header in a game against Sud America and landed awkwardly. His knee had buckled under the weight of his body, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

I got a lump in my throat when I found out what had happened, Curutchet tells The Athletic, emotion adorning his voice. Apparently the pitch was in a poor state. It was such a bad injury at what should have been his big moment.

Rationally speaking, Curutchet was not remotely to blame. Yet he was overcome by a feeling of unease that only subsided when he visited Nunez in hospital. He went there to offer consolation and succour; instead, it was the teenager who comforted him.

He had such a mature attitude, recalls Curutchet. He told me, Dont worry. Dont feel guilty. Its just life. I will recover and keep moving forward. Its just one of those things I have to get past.

This was not the first obstacle Nunez had to clear on his journey to the highest level. Nor was it to be the last. Any telling of the Nunez story will touch upon the hunger pangs he experienced as a child, the homesickness, the tears shed during every training session for months because that knee still wasnt right.

But his outlook in that hospital bed  the clear-headed, self-pity-is-for-suckers grit that bowled Curutchet over  was telling. For all Nunezs technical and physical attributes, those who know him best agree that what makes him really special is that inner strength  the ability to face hardship and resist, as another of his former coaches puts it.

He has this huge resilience inside him, this desire to keep going, says Curutchet. It is one of his big virtues.

Nunez grew up in Artigas, in Uruguays rural north. The city sits next to the Cuareim, a river that separates Uruguay and Brazil over some 250km.

Artigas, jutting up into a curve in the flow, looks like it quite fancies being on the other side. Sometimes the water itself seems to like the idea, too: the Cuareim is an unruly thing and is prone to overflowing its banks when heavy rains come.

Many houses in the poorer parts of the city are built on the flood plane. Nunez lived in one of them. It was not uncommon to see families rebuilding their homes  rebuilding their lives  every few years. It is the kind of place where resolve is simply written into your DNA. At which point we should probably call the Obvious Metaphor Police before we have a real situation on our hands.

The Nunez family had to grind to make ends meet. Darwins father, Bibiano, worked in construction. His mother, Silvia, did some shifts as a cleaner and collected glass bottles in the street. She could sell them later, but not for much; there was not always enough money to feed everyone.

I sometimes went to sleep with an empty stomach, Nunez told El Observador in 2019. But it was my mum who went hungry the most, so us kids had something to eat.

Nunez played local youth football until 2013, when he was picked up by Penarol, one of Uruguays most historic teams. His first trip down south to Montevideo proved to be a false start. He was only 14 and all alone, 600km from home. Understandably, he missed his family. After a couple of months, he returned to Artigas.

A year later, he tried again, with the promise that his parents would come to the capital to accompany him for longer spells. It helped that his older brother, Junior, had also been asked to join the Penarol academy.

This time, he made it stick. Nunez joined the under-16 side and set about making up for lost time.

He was fast and powerful, even before he started to grow into his body and put on a bit more muscle, recalls Curutchet.

His physical attributes allowed him to dominate opponents with ease. The other team could never really stop him. He also had a good shot from outside the area, which was a big weapon at that age.

Darwin already looked like the kind of player who would go as far as he wanted in the game. If he had a ceiling, he would decide where it was. You could not fail to see his quality.

In the youth teams, Nunez usually played up front in a 4-4-2. He studied videos of Edinson Cavani and tried to mimic his movements, particularly his diagonal runs in behind the defence. But Nunezs superiority was such that he did not always have the patience to wait for a cross or a through ball.

He was an individualist, says Curutchet. If nothing was happening, he would drop back to get the ball, turn and cause problems. He created a great number of goals for himself.

I always remember a goal he scored against Liverpool (the Uruguayan team based in Montevideo) at under-17 level. He dribbled half the length of the field. At that point, I knew he had nothing left to learn in that age category. He needed a bigger challenge.

Nunez started to train with the first team. Then came that crushing injury, which kept him out of action for the best part of a year. His positive attitude carried him through the surgery and the rehab, but the recovery did not go as smoothly as everyone had hoped: when he returned to training, he felt a nagging pain his knee.

He said he felt something scraping inside it, says Fabian Estoyanoff, a former Uruguay international who was one of Nunezs mentors in Penarols senior squad. For some time, they couldnt work out what the problem was. They thought it was tendonitis. It was very frustrating for him.

In the end, it went far beyond frustration. Leonardo Ramos, who took over as first-team coach at the start of 2017, says that Nunez was so distraught that he wanted to give football up altogether.

Hed end every training session in tears, Ramos tells The Athletic. At one stage I took him aside and asked him how he was. He told me he wanted to quit football and return to Artigas. He said he could not take the pain. He said that he loved playing but that he could not give 100 per cent because of his knee. It was a lot to cope with. He was clearly feeling really low.

Ramos refused to let Nunez walk away. We had a father-son chat, he says. When you speak to a player in that way, sometimes you are gentle and other times you need to be firm. I told him to remember his dreams. In that moment, I wanted to reawaken the footballer he had inside him.

Ramos gave Nunez his first-team debut in November 2017, asking him to play through the pain for a glimpse of what the future might look like. When further exams showed extra bone growth on Nunezs patella, he travelled to Argentina for another operation.

He did not play again until the following June. In total, apart from that one brief substitute appearance, Nunez spent a year and a half on the sidelines.

He had to have patience, says Curutchet. It strengthened him. He overcame it, but it was a time of sacrifice. He showed huge personality.

Nunez did not immediately become a fixture in the side after returning to fitness. Ramos often used him as an impact substitute  someone who could make life difficult for tired defenders.

Darwins biggest strengths at that time were the intelligence of his movement and his pace, says Ramos. He was very clever. He found space in the same way the great players do. And he had amazing acceleration. He knew he could outrun anyone and he used that pace well.

Playing against Darwin was like being under siege. He was one of those players you couldnt leave alone for 10 seconds.

Estoyanoff is similarly effusive in his praise. He had this really long stride, he says. He usually played out on the left. Hed control the ball, knock it down the line, past his marker, and then set off at amazing speed.

And he was always, always thinking about the goal. If he scored one, he wanted two. If he scored two, he wanted three. He was obsessed. Thats Darwin. Hes a predator. Hes never satisfied.

Nunezs goal record in those early days suggests they sell rose-tinted spectacles in Montevideo  or at least that he must have been absolutely deadly in training. Nunez scored once in 12 matches for Penarol in 2018. He started 2019 with Uruguays under-20 side, playing at the South American Championships, but failed to find the net. Five goalless club matches followed.

It was only at the Under-20 World Cup that things started to click. Nunez scored a stunning volley in Uruguays opening game against Norway and followed it up with an instinctive finish against New Zealand. He returned to Penarol with his tail up and promptly netted a hat-trick against Boston River.

That blitz was enough to convince Almeria, newly ambitious after an injection of Saudi money, to pay an initial $4.5 million (£3.7m) for his services.

His characteristics were exactly what I wanted, says Pedro Emanuel, the coach who signed him. Mobility, movement, finishing ability, technical quality We knew that Darwin would add those things to our team.

It was, nonetheless, a gamble. Nunez had only scored in two of his 22 appearances for Penarol. He was in the strange position of being both a relative unknown and someone of whom great things were immediately expected, thanks to what was, by the standards of Spains second division, a gigantic transfer fee.

Those worries soon dissipated. Nunez lent dynamism and power to the Almeria attack, just as Emanuel had predicted. The move to Andalusia allowed Nunez to buy his parents a house and six hectares of land back home, but it was clear he was not there simply to pick up an easy pay check.

He really identified with the club, says Emanuel. He quickly understood Almerias DNA. He is the kind of player that every fan loves, because he gives his life in every match.

It helped that Nunez was able to add more cutting edge to his game. He compiled a highlight reel of thumping finishes  note to all footballs: dont make an enemy of this guy  and ended the season with 16 league goals.

That put him on the radar of bigger clubs; when Almeria failed to secure promotion, his departure was inevitable. In September 2020, he moved to Benfica for 24 million.

You probably know much of the rest, at least in the broad strokes. Nunez had a mixed, COVID-interrupted first season but exploded in 2021-22, netting 26 times in 28 league games and taking the Champions League by storm.

Liverpool, of course, got a crash course in Darwinism in April. But for Nelson Verissimo, Benficas caretaker coach for the last five months of last season, that was just a small taster of what Nunez can do.

Physically, hes an animal, Verissimo tells The Athletic. There is a real intensity to his play. Hes really fast and very good at attacking space, making runs in behind a defensive line.

When people talk about classic No 9s, I think about forwards who like to position themselves in that central corridor, close to the penalty area. But Darwin is a player who also likes to run into the channels, particularly down the left. He scored quite a few great goals like that, drifting left, dribbling inside and shooting.

For Verissimo, Anfield is the perfect place for Nunez to hone his craft. Honestly, after the season Darwin had, and particularly those performances in the Champions League, I always thought he would be a great fit at Liverpool, he says.

I think he suits the way they play. It was just a personal feeling, but now it has become a reality. Im sure that Darwin will show what he can do.

Nunez is still only 23. It makes sense that he is still sanding off some of the rougher edges of his game. What, then, should Jurgen Klopp be working on with him?

He needs to be more objective, says Emanuel, his former coach at Almeria. There is an altruism to his game, but sometimes his desire to help the team means he loses his position and roams about. He spreads himself too thin. He will have to understand that Liverpool will need him to be in the penalty box, to score goals.


Verissimo picks out a more technical aspect of Nunezs game: His first touch making sure it takes him into space. Its about orientation: when he receives the ball, he needs to be able to take one touch  two maximum  and be in a position to shoot. When he has the ball in front of him, he finishes brilliantly.

But what he has to work on most is the defensive side of the game. One-on-one duels, positioning, protecting the right spaces, knowing the right moment to lead the press he has to know his job in the teams defensive processes.

The Premier League is, by any metric, another big step up for Nunez. Liverpool will doubtless preach patience, but that stratospheric transfer fee will make scrutiny and pressure unavoidable.

Im not surprised he has joined a team like Liverpool, because I know about his quality, says Emanuel. But I never thought things would go so quickly. I cant lie: its a lot of money for a 23-year-old. There will be a weight on him. People will look at him differently due to that fee.


Those who know Nunez best, though, do not think he will be found wanting in terms of mentality and he showed no nerves in scoring off the bench in Saturdays Community Shield. He has an enormous capacity to learn, says Verissimo, while his former mentors back home all point to his inner strength.

Darwin has perseverance, resolve, the adaptability to deal with new things, says Curutchet. Hes a big personality who knows how to face adversities.

National stereotypes are not normally very instructive, but multiple people tell The Athletic that they see Nunez as a distinctly Uruguayan footballer, exhibiting the same traits that have made some of his countrymen  Cavani, say, or Luis Suarez  such success stories at the top level.

He embodies our football culture, says Gustavo Ferreyra, who coached him in the Uruguay Under-20 side. He has this ability to deal with difficult situations, to resist. The aggression, the predisposition to work, with or without the ball. If he has to press, he does it with maximum intensity  sometimes even too much. Thats a characteristic of Uruguayan players: that aggression, that solidarity with the team.


That view is echoed by Estoyanoff. Determination, rebelliousness, a sense of comradeship: those are the virtues of the best Uruguayan players. Darwin has them.

These are the attributes that seem most likely to endear Nunez to the Liverpool fans in the months ahead. His route from the floodplains of Artigas to Anfield was not always the easiest, but it strengthened him, supercharged his tenacity. If he fails, it will not be for a lack of effort or commitment.

He knows that his has been a story of hard work and sacrifice, concludes Emanuel. He takes that into every training session and every game. Hes a fighter.

The solidarity, the work ethic, the collective spirit he fits Liverpool like a glove.

https://theathletic.com/3449272/2022/08/01/darwin-nunez-hospital-liverpool/


It's a really good read.  I'm excited to see how he develops under Klopp and the coaching staff.

A slight worry for me is that by the age of 23 he has already had 3 knee operations. Two on his left (2017 ACL & 2018 Patella) and one on his right knee (2021 meniscus which wasn't mentioned in the article). In some of the training sessions I have noticed him wearing a strap over his knee. To be fair though, iirc he did have a rigorous medical, therefore, no stone will have been left unturned.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1058 on: August 2, 2022, 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: JP! on August  2, 2022, 09:55:13 am
He's going to score some absolutely awful looking, scruffy goals, but I think that's what we've been missing.

You can see his desire to succeed and make it here, and I think he'll pull it off.

Sooo.... he's the new Origi? :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1059 on: August 2, 2022, 11:18:00 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on August  2, 2022, 11:11:31 am
Sooo.... he's the new Origi? :D

Haha. If he scores as many important goals we've done alright.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1060 on: August 2, 2022, 11:53:34 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on August  2, 2022, 10:41:31 am
Drogba was a good player but you have to bear in mind that he was at Chelsea when they were spending vast, vast amounts of money more than anyone else. He was definitely a big game player, but I wouldnt look at his goalscoring record to write him off. I just think there were a lot of games where he didn't really do much, aside from rolling around on the floor.

Bobby I see as pretty similar to Bergkamp (I know, I know). Was never prolific but never relied on being particularly quick or strong, and played well into his 30s. No reason Bobby can't do that for us at all.

They spent vast, vast amounts of money and never found anyone better to lead the line (still haven't!), that has to say something. Never was a fan of the theatrics though, I must say.
I guess the only thing that could stop Firmino going into his late 30s is a drop-off in his stamina levels, but pace often goes before stamina, so I hope he can keep going for years to come. Having competition with Nunez and Jota is going to help, I think.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1061 on: August 2, 2022, 12:07:10 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on August  2, 2022, 11:53:34 am
They spent vast, vast amounts of money and never found anyone better to lead the line (still haven't!), that has to say something. Never was a fan of the theatrics though, I must say.
I guess the only thing that could stop Firmino going into his late 30s is a drop-off in his stamina levels, but pace often goes before stamina, so I hope he can keep going for years to come. Having competition with Nunez and Jota is going to help, I think.

I think what it says is that they've never really got it right, transfer-wise. Shevchenko on paper looked a sure thing, same with Crespo, Anelka, Costa, Torres, Lukaku, Ba, Sturridge, Remy, Falcao, Pato, Batshuayi, etc etc. Just pure scattergun in every aspect. But alas thats for a Drogba thread (which thankfully doesn't exist :D).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1062 on: August 2, 2022, 01:29:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August  2, 2022, 12:07:10 pm
But alas thats for a Drogba thread (which thankfully doesn't exist :D).

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1063 on: August 3, 2022, 03:36:51 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on July 31, 2022, 09:19:15 am
Someone also mentioned, and I have to agree- that he seems to always land "shots" that are on target. It's insane, but it's something like no, or 1 shot off target, while the rest are all on!

He's going to be a terrifying menace to defenses.Yeah, that's the high life- leaving Benfica to win a start against Fulham...

;)

Average house price is £1.3m in Fulham. Its nicer than Chelsea I think. Chelsea is a polluted Expensive shithole though.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1064 on: August 4, 2022, 03:19:31 pm »
Nice interview with Darwin on the official site here.  He comes across as such a humble guy.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 11:33:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on August  2, 2022, 06:38:57 am
Dunno about this. In years to come people will call Firmino overrated by a simplistic look at his goal scoring record. Its not like the team struggled to score goals as a whole.

There is a world of difference though - Firmino was never the main goal threat for us, Salah (and in 2 out of 5 seasons, Mane AS WELL as Salah) were - his role was to chase defenders, create space, make passes - and the amount of goals we scored in those seasons was ridiculous.  Dorgba, on the other hand, WAS (or SHOULD have been) the main goal threat, yet his goal scoring record is about the same in the league as Darren Bent (despite playing for a much, much better team than Bent). 

Yes Chelsea won the league, but that was through an incredible defence (as much as we all hate Terry, that Defence conceeding 15 in the season was incredible), and midfield, meaning they only needed to score 65-70 goals in a season to have a chance at winning the league (the only scored 72 goals in 04/05 when they got 95 points, 72 goals in 05/06 when they got 91, then 64/65 the next 2 seasons when finishing 2nd) - largely as they were up against an ageing Arsenal side who relied entirely on Henry (as great as he still was from 2004-06), and an average United side.   City and Us have set the bar so high in terms of attack, that 65-70 goals is only enough for 3rd at best (in 20/21 Us, Leics AND Spurs all scored 68, but finished 3rd/5th/7th; Chelsea last year outscored 6 of the 7 seasons they had Drogba in, yet finished with fewer than 75 points, etc).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 am »
Was Drogba meant to be their main goal threat? He was one of them sure but in 04/05 onwards Lampard got 13,16, 11,10,12,22 and their system was in part built around Lampard scoring plenty of goals. Most years Lampard outscored Drogba. I just don't think you can look at the way that chelsea team actually played and think, 'ah Drogba should be scoring a lot more goals here', in the same way that you shouldn't look at the Liverpool team of 17-21 and think, 'Firmino should be scoring way more'. They did it in different ways but both players enabled their teams to play a certain way, and enabled players around them to score more.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 12:04:52 pm »
Do you think he starts tomorrow?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 12:14:13 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 12:04:52 pm
Do you think he starts tomorrow?

I hope so. Feel like we're going to get so much more from him starting games and Bobby finishing them than the other way round, with respect to Bobby. Nunez needs to be involved in games, getting multiple chances in. I think a lot of the time we just assume that fresher legs coming on means a player will just be able to cause trouble against more tired players but often they just as easily struggle getting into the pace of the game. I don't think Bobby's a problem in that regard, though.

With respect to them Fulham is a great starting opportunity for a new striker with big expectations like Nunez. If he starts I think he'll get chances, and take at least one. I'd fancy Diaz to cause trouble too, and Salah's always scored on the first day, so hopefully tomorrow is no different. If all three play and are on form I can see a nice victory.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 12:15:58 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 12:04:52 pm
Do you think he starts tomorrow?

I doubt it.  I think it'll be Diaz - Bobby - Mo.  Think we'll see Nunez from the bench. Not what a tired Fulham will want to see...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 12:38:29 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 12:04:52 pm
Do you think he starts tomorrow?

No. The starting 3 will be Mo, Diaz and Bobby, with Nunez coming on around the 60th minute mark to scare the shit out of an already knackered Fulham.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 05:51:13 pm »
A video that goes into his background and Benefica stats in good detail.
https://youtu.be/xqEwIosB17w
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 01:55:43 pm »
He's the business
