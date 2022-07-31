« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 93445 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 09:06:36 am »
I think there can be no doubt that Darwin has loads of adjusting to do with lifestyle, language, climate, new teammates, premier League Vs Portuguese League etc. and I do think we got a sense of that over the last month or so. So Making that Charity Shield debut and scoring/winning a pen will have been a turbo boost to his adjustment and self confidence. I think we still need to be fair to him and give him some more time to settle, but looks really promising. I agree with posters who sense he has Torres playing vibes - I would add with maybe a hint of Suarezs drive and mentality (the good parts of crazy Luis hopefully 😁).
Exciting to see how he develops.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 am »
He looked superb on Saturday. Early doors like but he's so good to watch. I particularly love how he plays off the shoulder and he's a real threat aerially, gives us such a different dimension. Imagine playing as a number 9 with Salah at one side and Diaz on the other.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 12:31:26 pm »
Hasn't been here for a handful of games and already 2 trophies in the bag. Guess showing him Liverpool's trophy cabinet did the trick :P
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 01:06:57 pm »
There are teething problems with Nunez and it will take a while before they are sorted out. In each of the games he's played so far he has made decoy runs that have taken him into territory already being attacked by the Liverpool player on the ball. Each time it has slowed our momentum. I suspect at Benfica he wasn't used to playing with teammates who could carry the ball as quickly as the likes Diaz, Elliot, Carvalho and Salah. I love the fact he's attempting lung-busting runs for his mates, but he needs to be more intelligent in making them and have a clearer idea what the lad on the ball is capable of doing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 04:26:29 pm »
If he can measure up to Drogba we win the title no questions asked!

I agree that he's got that beastly quality from first glances.

Very hopeful.

Drogba for me is the most over rated player in PL history, was hardly 1 of the most clinical/prolific strikers ever in the competition (only twice in 9 seasons at chelsea did he even get more than 12 goals - Kevin Phillips for instance did that twice in 4 seasons at Sunderland), was slow, couldn't run off the last man.  He was playing for the equivalent of City today - created loads, had unlimited budgets etc. - yet in his 9 seasons there he only *just* hit 100 goals (literally exactly 100 goals, in 226 games - his 100th goal coming in his 219th game for them - Darren Bent got his 100th goal in his 226th game for reference (whilst playing for significantly worse teams)).

What he was excellent at was being a physical presence at corners and free kicks, and holding the ball up to allow Fat Frank to run in to the box and score loads - Diaz is not quite as big or dominant in the air (but we have big Virg and Ibou who are both excellent at that, so don't need a striker to be the main Corner threat), but is faster, can actually dribble and take on defenders on, etc.   Drogba was also a Cup player - had a better record in the FA Cup and Champions League than in the league really - a big game player, rather than a consistent player. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 05:31:05 pm »
Reminds me of his compatriot Cavani at his best. Presence, movement, mobility and goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm »
why are we so keen to compare him to others ?? let him be Darwin Núñez he'll be great as Darwin Núñez  .. hes nobody else i think hes completely different player and because of that hes going to become hopefully a top top player for us .... we've seen very little and klopp will change him too .... hes   Darwin Núñez he plays like and always will play like Darwin Núñez ..we seen flashes that excite us and long may that continue ...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm »
Drogba for me is the most over rated player in PL history, was hardly 1 of the most clinical/prolific strikers ever in the competition (only twice in 9 seasons at chelsea did he even get more than 12 goals - Kevin Phillips for instance did that twice in 4 seasons at Sunderland), was slow, couldn't run off the last man.  He was playing for the equivalent of City today - created loads, had unlimited budgets etc. - yet in his 9 seasons there he only *just* hit 100 goals (literally exactly 100 goals, in 226 games - his 100th goal coming in his 219th game for them - Darren Bent got his 100th goal in his 226th game for reference (whilst playing for significantly worse teams)).

What he was excellent at was being a physical presence at corners and free kicks, and holding the ball up to allow Fat Frank to run in to the box and score loads - Diaz is not quite as big or dominant in the air (but we have big Virg and Ibou who are both excellent at that, so don't need a striker to be the main Corner threat), but is faster, can actually dribble and take on defenders on, etc.   Drogba was also a Cup player - had a better record in the FA Cup and Champions League than in the league really - a big game player, rather than a consistent player.

Chelsea sort of used Drogba wrong. He was an all-action forward for Guingamp and Marseille, but was put in the target player mould by Mourinho and never got the most of out his skillset really.

Little risk of Klopp reducing someone who isn't even that tall like Núñez to such a role.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 06:38:57 am »
Drogba for me is the most over rated player in PL history, was hardly 1 of the most clinical/prolific strikers ever in the competition (only twice in 9 seasons at chelsea did he even get more than 12 goals - Kevin Phillips for instance did that twice in 4 seasons at Sunderland), was slow, couldn't run off the last man.  He was playing for the equivalent of City today - created loads, had unlimited budgets etc. - yet in his 9 seasons there he only *just* hit 100 goals (literally exactly 100 goals, in 226 games - his 100th goal coming in his 219th game for them - Darren Bent got his 100th goal in his 226th game for reference (whilst playing for significantly worse teams)).

What he was excellent at was being a physical presence at corners and free kicks, and holding the ball up to allow Fat Frank to run in to the box and score loads - Diaz is not quite as big or dominant in the air (but we have big Virg and Ibou who are both excellent at that, so don't need a striker to be the main Corner threat), but is faster, can actually dribble and take on defenders on, etc.   Drogba was also a Cup player - had a better record in the FA Cup and Champions League than in the league really - a big game player, rather than a consistent player.

Dunno about this. In years to come people will call Firmino overrated by a simplistic look at his goal scoring record. Its not like the team struggled to score goals as a whole.
