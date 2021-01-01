If he can measure up to Drogba we win the title no questions asked!



I agree that he's got that beastly quality from first glances.



Very hopeful.



Drogba for me is the most over rated player in PL history, was hardly 1 of the most clinical/prolific strikers ever in the competition (only twice in 9 seasons at chelsea did he even get more than 12 goals - Kevin Phillips for instance did that twice in 4 seasons at Sunderland), was slow, couldn't run off the last man. He was playing for the equivalent of City today - created loads, had unlimited budgets etc. - yet in his 9 seasons there he only *just* hit 100 goals (literally exactly 100 goals, in 226 games - his 100th goal coming in his 219th game for them - Darren Bent got his 100th goal in his 226th game for reference (whilst playing for significantly worse teams)).What he was excellent at was being a physical presence at corners and free kicks, and holding the ball up to allow Fat Frank to run in to the box and score loads - Diaz is not quite as big or dominant in the air (but we have big Virg and Ibou who are both excellent at that, so don't need a striker to be the main Corner threat), but is faster, can actually dribble and take on defenders on, etc. Drogba was also a Cup player - had a better record in the FA Cup and Champions League than in the league really - a big game player, rather than a consistent player.