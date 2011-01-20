Some good quotes from him which puts in context the nerves he had as he tried to settle in at the club, from a post game interview in Spanish:
-"What an official debut, huh?"
-"It's a really nice sensation to win my first trophy with Liverpool. But this must be just the beggining, there's still a long and beautiful road ahead. I will always try to do my best to help the team.
-"Tell us. You are not a starter today you're on the bench, you do you warm up routine and then come into the game. Klopp then give you some last minute advices, what do you feel at that moment?"I came on really motivated, the last minute advices where on the set pieces, where to be and what to do, and after that he just told me to enjoy myself and do what I do best with no pressure, and that's what I tried to do."
-"You came on so motivated that the match is tied and you forced the penalty call and then scored the 3-1, how was that?"-"It was something beautiful. It started with Salah taking on the defence, I knew he'd go through and I know now that he will see me and put the ball on my head, so I just went at the far post and headed it aiming at the opposite side, and the ball hits Ruben's hand. And at the last minute, I knew Robbo would put it back, so I just ran at the box and luckly it worked."
-"Liverpool is not an easy place, Klopp said few days prior that it requires time to adapt. How has that worked for you so far and how much time you think you'd need to feel comfortable playing here?
-"To be honest, the first weeks I was extremely nervous, so much that I was missing even the simplest pass. It was really dificult to get used at the beggining with the team. But as time went by, they made me feel comfortable, I had a talk with Salah that helped me a lot, then with the brassilians, with Luis Diaz who's also a new guy here. It's really difficult to come to a big club like Liverpool and not to feel that pressure. And I felt that. The mister (Klopp) has talked a lot with me, he's always pushing me forward and has given me the trust and I aim to pay that trust back on pitch."
