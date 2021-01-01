« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 87013 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 07:37:04 pm
Watching Citys defense panic against him was priceless. Nunez destroyed the cohesion of their back line. Wonderful.

A wonderful sight indeed!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Marvelous player.

He's gonna be fun to watch.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The fans gave him amazing reception and support today, that surely would have been a boost. Good to see.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
That's the difference between a £100m player and a £51m player.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Early days but he just seems to be in the right place at the right time. Think hell miss a few chances, but hell score a lot more than he misses and wont stop getting into scoring positions.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'd certainly start him at Fulham.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Man it excites me to see a forward in the 6yr box, making runs in behind the lines and channels plus being an aerial threat

This guy will do bits for us imo

Honestly could see him having a season like Salah did when he first joined, just banging in goals as teams are not used to him
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Kids gonna be huge for us! Love having a fox in the box again!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Great footballer, underrated biologist.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
I'd certainly start him at Fulham.
He would"ve never left Benfica for Fulham though ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Long live the king #27
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm

He looks like Pan leaping in the Arcadian grove.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Might get slated for this, but the striker he most resembles in style to me is Drogba. No pretty footwork or flair, but he will run for every ball and he'll fight every defender and he can score without needing an additional touch. In short, an absolute pest who can cause mistakes just by being a big physical nuisance.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Best off the bench at Leicester debut from a long haired glamorous signing since Patrik Berger.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
Might get slated for this, but the striker he most resembles in style to me is Drogba. No pretty footwork or flair, but he will run for every ball and he'll fight every defender and he can score without needing an additional touch. In short, an absolute pest who can cause mistakes just by being a big physical nuisance.

Aye, hes just a big annoying bastard.  Great isnt it!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The "Darwin Nunez is a flop" brigade will be quiet tonight ...

https://youtu.be/eKmRkS1os7k
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
Might get slated for this, but the striker he most resembles in style to me is Drogba. No pretty footwork or flair, but he will run for every ball and he'll fight every defender and he can score without needing an additional touch. In short, an absolute pest who can cause mistakes just by being a big physical nuisance.

Yeah definite Drogba vibes there. An absolute handful. Cant wait to watch it all unfold this season!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
Might get slated for this, but the striker he most resembles in style to me is Drogba. No pretty footwork or flair, but he will run for every ball and he'll fight every defender and he can score without needing an additional touch. In short, an absolute pest who can cause mistakes just by being a big physical nuisance.

Probably an apt comparison from the little weve seen to be fair so not sure why you would be slated for that. If we end up with a player on that level who opposition players and fans just dread facing I dont think anyone here will complain!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Best off the bench at Leicester debut from a long haired glamorous signing since Patrik Berger.

But how fit is his bird?
Paddy still edging that Id bet. Saw that Czech lovely in a Southport restaurant and felt a chasm of real-world class open up before me.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:24:28 am
The "Darwin Nunez is a flop" brigade will be quiet tonight ...

https://youtu.be/eKmRkS1os7k
Haaland is a better player by a country mile, everyone could see that throughout the game. We got a second-hand pick. And we overpaid for Darwin, much more than City paid for Haaland.

;D

Very happy for the lad, what a debut! One brilliant save from Ederson, one penalty and one goal. And it it wasn't for the first offside (he was), it could have been another penalty.

But Haaland hit the crossbar in the dying moments, didn't he?!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
His runs reminds me of Rushie. Always Ghosting in behind defenders on the blindside.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:00:06 am
His runs reminds me of Rushie. Always Ghosting in behind defenders on the blindside.
I was never that good




;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:25:34 pm
nice pics, i like it.  ;D

Here's the thing, the poor kids overwhelmed right now new country new language and coming to a team the pedigree of Liverpool at the moment. Now sadly hes the also the in when sadio mane was the out. Sadio vastly experienced and possibly the smartest thinker in football with the explosive reactions and fierce tenacity to match. im guilty as hell of wanting that replaced myself and thats not fair to the kid. Playing with this level and all the nuances just a little quicker get the ball back in here just a little slower there take the sting out and coming back and pressing now now now.  ;D for me i figure this whole whirlwind is pretty much freaking him out lol

But of course we have Jurgen Klopp for these matters. The footballer in him seems pretty natural, welcome back Fernando Torres. Its been ages since we played a natural striker even poor Divock who i hope gets 35 goals this year almost always played out wide. Darwins  got heart hes got hustle hes fast and strong really solid in the one twos. Hes got that effortless slot from what seems like any angle "The Snipe hes got the Snipe".   

I like the Snipe. Torres had the snipe. Luis had the Snipe. Sturridge was major snipe ++.

Lemme just say im warming to him big time. See what Kloppo can do here this could be a good one.
All fair except Diaz is the Mane replacement.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Best off the bench at Leicester debut from a long haired glamorous signing since Patrik Berger.
;D ;D ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Looks like we got ourselves another legend in the #27, how good!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'm here to tell ya honey
That I'm bad to the bone
- Darwin Nunez & The Merseyside Destroyers
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I almost feel sorry for rival fans, their happiness was short-lived
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Early days but I see tentative signs that the days of Liverpool needing to score the perfect goal to open teams up may be over. I think we'll score all sorts with this lad and lots of them will be scrappy as Fuck. I reckon we might see a bit of pressure lifted from Robbo, Trent and the other creators when were at 0-0 looking for the breakthrough.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Theres something to this Im sure. Although Im not sure thats ever been the way we score goals. Weve had a anything it takes to get the ball in the net approach which has included set pieces (quite a lot of them), counter pressing high and winning the ball to create chances (the counter press is the playmaker), lots of different types of crosses from Trent and Robertson, breaks from deep and, occasionally, neat interplay/passes/dribbles in and around the box. City have a typical goal and its clearly their template that theyre looking for. Were much more, throw the kitchen sink at it and see what sticks. The issue we sometimes have is when the counter press and the break from deep are taken away from us because were against a low block who wont progress the ball, set pieces arent working and we become too quick to hit crosses from deep into massed, and big, CBs. I suspect Nunez will help when we do this, both because hell be a distracting presence and because hell be more of a threat given his size. I think having a natural goalscorer playing closer to goal will help too. Sometimes its been annoying to have Salah play from the right because hes the guy you want closest to goal but weve needed his creativity against low blocks (which is outstanding) to have any chance of breaking down massed defences. When we face those with Nunez well have a guy whos main thing is goals, and who has the physical presence to cause defenders issues no matter the amount of space in the box, as well as Salah outside the box. Plus hell be another outlet for us against the few teams that can pin us back. I think we take more points off City if we can find ways of dominating the ball more and that requires us learning to beat their press more effectively. Nunez might allow us to do that by being more direct.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:57:20 am
Theres something to this Im sure. Although Im not sure thats ever been the way we score goals. Weve had a anything it takes to get the ball in the net approach which has included set pieces (quite a lot of them), counter pressing high and winning the ball to create chances (the counter press is the playmaker), lots of different types of crosses from Trent and Robertson, breaks from deep and, occasionally, neat interplay/passes/dribbles in and around the box. City have a typical goal and its clearly their template that theyre looking for. Were much more, throw the kitchen sink at it and see what sticks. The issue we sometimes have is when the counter press and the break from deep are taken away from us because were against a low block who wont progress the ball, set pieces arent working and we become too quick to hit crosses from deep into massed, and big, CBs. I suspect Nunez will help when we do this, both because hell be a distracting presence and because hell be more of a threat given his size. I think Im general having a natural goalscorer playing closer to goal will help too. Sometimes its been annoying to have Salah play from the right because hes the guy you want closest to goal but weve needed his creativity against low blocks (which is outstanding) to have any chance of breaking down massed defences.

youre making the same point as me while thinking youre disagreeing.

edit. apologies missed the first line. its largely what im saying. set pieces are low percentage even though were generally good at them. and our counter press is nullified by teams defending deep and bypassing the middle. so we end up either probing for long periods or floating balls into areas where wed want a natural 9 but havent had one.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: The Test on Today at 07:06:49 am
youre making the same point as me while thinking youre disagreeing.

But better ;)

I think the perfect goal is a misnomer, were very varied. If by perfect you mean typical then youre totally right in that its often crosses from the fullbacks. But its to some extent the crosses from fullback goals that Nunez may help us get more of, so scoring more perfect goals
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:10:38 am
But better ;)

I think the perfect goal is a misnomer, were very varied. If by perfect you mean typical then youre totally right in that its often crosses from the fullbacks. But its to some extent the crosses from fullback goals that Nunez may help us get more of, so scoring more perfect goals

i think by perfect i probably mean inch perfect since were not mixing it up physically. so yes, those typical low percentage crosses may suddenly become medium to high percentage. im also curious to see jota buzzing around nunez and feeding off the chaos he brings.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: The Test on Today at 07:16:01 am
i think by perfect i probably mean inch perfect since were not mixing it up physically. so yes, those typical low percentage crosses may suddenly become medium to high percentage. im also curious to see jota buzzing around nunez and feeding off the chaos he brings.

Yeah absolutely, very exciting. Basically he adds strings to our bow and the more different ways weve got of making chances, and not being be predictable, the better
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm
Reminds me of Torres.

Yeah makes me think of him too.  There is a kind of awkwardness about his athleticism or something that Torres had too.  Here's hoping he can bang them in like Fernando too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
That was a proper goal scorers goal. This guy is going to be lethal. You can see how much he is loving life at Liverpool already, he absolutely wants to be here.
What a contrast to Brien of Abu Dhabi, looked miserable all game, even before he did his Andy Caroll impression.
