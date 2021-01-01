Theres something to this Im sure. Although Im not sure thats ever been the way we score goals. Weve had a anything it takes to get the ball in the net approach which has included set pieces (quite a lot of them), counter pressing high and winning the ball to create chances (the counter press is the playmaker), lots of different types of crosses from Trent and Robertson, breaks from deep and, occasionally, neat interplay/passes/dribbles in and around the box. City have a typical goal and its clearly their template that theyre looking for. Were much more, throw the kitchen sink at it and see what sticks. The issue we sometimes have is when the counter press and the break from deep are taken away from us because were against a low block who wont progress the ball, set pieces arent working and we become too quick to hit crosses from deep into massed, and big, CBs. I suspect Nunez will help when we do this, both because hell be a distracting presence and because hell be more of a threat given his size. I think having a natural goalscorer playing closer to goal will help too. Sometimes its been annoying to have Salah play from the right because hes the guy you want closest to goal but weve needed his creativity against low blocks (which is outstanding) to have any chance of breaking down massed defences. When we face those with Nunez well have a guy whos main thing is goals, and who has the physical presence to cause defenders issues no matter the amount of space in the box, as well as Salah outside the box. Plus hell be another outlet for us against the few teams that can pin us back. I think we take more points off City if we can find ways of dominating the ball more and that requires us learning to beat their press more effectively. Nunez might allow us to do that by being more direct.