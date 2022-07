nice pics, i like it.Here's the thing, the poor kids overwhelmed right now new country new language and coming to a team the pedigree of Liverpool at the moment. Now sadly hes the also the in when sadio mane was the out. Sadio vastly experienced and possibly the smartest thinker in football with the explosive reactions and fierce tenacity to match. im guilty as hell of wanting that replaced myself and thats not fair to the kid. Playing with this level and all the nuances just a little quicker get the ball back in here just a little slower there take the sting out and coming back and pressing now now now.for me i figure this whole whirlwind is pretty much freaking him out lolBut of course we have Jurgen Klopp for these matters. The footballer in him seems pretty natural, welcome back Fernando Torres. Its been ages since we played a natural striker even poor Divock who i hope gets 35 goals this year almost always played out wide. Darwins got heart hes got hustle hes fast and strong really solid in the one twos. Hes got that effortless slot from what seems like any angle "The Snipe hes got the Snipe".I like the Snipe. Torres had the snipe. Luis had the Snipe. Sturridge was major snipe ++.Lemme just say im warming to him big time. See what Kloppo can do here this could be a good one.