« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 74810 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,897
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 08:17:58 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm
Any truth in these rumours that we were meant to have a friendly against Inter Milan this weekend but Núñez requested we pull out? Apparently he didn't want to come up against Vidal Sosoon.
Best so far
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,034
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 08:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm


Should have no trouble settling in!
Lol at El Greco there
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,240
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm


Should have no trouble settling in!
Bobby is cool as anything.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,380
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #883 on: Today at 01:22:14 am »
Quote from: hesbighesred on July 21, 2022, 08:24:08 pm
He was miles better with the ball at his feet than Mignolet. More than that, he was a proper sweeper keeper. People remember his final howlers - when he was concussed from Ramos' filthy elbows - but forget how much our defending improves as a team with him in goal. He was a lot better from set pieces too, an aggressive claimer that, again, helped our high line a lot. I feel for Karius - his confidence was destroyed by an elbow to the temple that should have been a red for Ramos, instead it was him playing on, concussed, to the death of his career. For his age he was brilliant, and better resilience and concentration are things he might well have learned, in time. Like everyone would agree that Kelleher is a fantastic number 2 and I agree, he's a quality keeper - but he's very similar to how Karius was, imo. Similar skillset, suits our system, but definite flaws in decision making that time will probably iron out. But I don't think many have the mentality to be able to turn around what Karius went through.

Not many would have the mentality to fight his corner four years later after being proven wrong either, fair play to you sir  ;) ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 