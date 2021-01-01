« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 73856 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,848
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 pm »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm
These threads are head And shoulders better when we dont do the puns.

Is Nunez the player to fill the void left by Jason McAteer?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm »
Mo has started to get muscles on his muscles.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:54:20 pm
Shampoo endorsement deal for Darwin when?
 ;D






These two have been pretty close since preseason started. I see them chatting to each other and laughing together all the time.
New bromance?
Must admit, both of them have got the shoulder thing down- Darwin with his perfect Adonis frame thanks to his wide shoulders and length(how's that for evolution..)- and Mo with the shoulder muscles.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,038
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #843 on: Today at 12:35:08 am »
Stop it with the scalp jokes please, no need now we have washed that Mane right out of our hair and replaced him with Darwig Nunez
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #844 on: Today at 12:38:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:08 am
Stop it with the scalp jokes please, no need now we have washed that Mane right out of our hair and replaced him with Darwig Nunez

We bought Darwig for £85m, small price toupée...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #845 on: Today at 12:48:36 am »
Looks like Val from the movie Brink.

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #846 on: Today at 05:01:58 am »
Already fell in the love with this guy.
Logged
Believer

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,819
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #847 on: Today at 08:11:38 am »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm
These threads are head And shoulders better when we dont do the puns.

Alpecin the puns when you pack in being miserable. Deal?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #848 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:31 pm
Is Nunez the player to fill the void left by Jason McAteer?
Hopefully he's not hair today, gone tomorrow.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,425
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #849 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Just hope we dont get any c*nt Chilean midfielders trying to crock him, I doubt weve forgotten about Vidal so soon
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #850 on: Today at 11:42:34 am »
Nunez clearly isn't fit yet. He was Pantene a lot after training yesterday.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #851 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:35:49 am
Just hope we dont get any c*nt Chilean midfielders trying to crock him, I doubt weve forgotten about Vidal so soon
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:42:34 am
Nunez clearly isn't fit yet. He was Pantene a lot after training yesterday.

Joe Rogaine DOES NOT approve of these constant puns!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:48:09 am
Joe Rogaine DOES NOT approve of these constant puns!
All this just because Nunez wears a man pun.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,310
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #853 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:35:28 am
Hopefully he's not hair today, gone tomorrow.

Are you saying he could fuck us off for LOreal Madrid?.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:02 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #854 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:06:37 pm
Are you saying he could fuck us off for LOreal Madrid?.
;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #855 on: Today at 02:47:00 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:06:37 pm
Are you saying he could fuck us off for LOreal Madrid?.

Hairis St Germain
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #856 on: Today at 02:50:01 pm »
I'm sure him and Salah will gel really well together.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,984
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #857 on: Today at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 02:50:01 pm
I'm sure him and Salah will gel really well together.

This is hairesy. We've been told he is a bust.
Logged

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #858 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Love combing through the puns.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #859 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm »
Seem like he linked well with Hairvey Elliot the other day.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #860 on: Today at 04:50:13 pm »
Would you bunch of Herberts knock it off with the hair puns, we've a player who is head and shoulders above the rest, we should focus on that.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #861 on: Today at 05:30:45 pm »
On the Inside Training video he looks sharp,  hitting the ball really hard.  It's a close shave between him and Mo as to who looked better.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #862 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 04:22:28 pm
Love combing through the puns.
Me too. I can't understand people who give them the brush off.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #863 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm »
Just a bunch of scalpers.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #864 on: Today at 05:34:59 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 05:30:45 pm
On the Inside Training video he looks sharp,  hitting the ball really hard.  It's a close shave between him and Mo as to who looked better.

I feel sorry for our defenders and keepers having to face Mo, Nunez, Diaz and Jota in training. They must look forward to real matches to get a rest ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #865 on: Today at 05:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:33:58 pm
Just a bunch of scalpers.
They deserve a clipper round the ear.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #866 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:34:59 pm
I feel sorry for our defenders and keepers having to face Mo, Nunez, Diaz and Jota in training. They must look forward to real matches to get a rest ;D
Where's the pun? 🤔
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #867 on: Today at 05:36:28 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 05:30:45 pm
On the Inside Training video he looks sharp,  hitting the ball really hard.  It's a close shave between him and Mo as to who looked better.
Mo, by a whisker.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,032
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #868 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm »
Lol, Jurgen's trichy reds
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #869 on: Today at 05:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:35:48 pm
Where's the pun? 🤔

You've all got too conditioned to them, so I thought I'd give it a swerve. This thread isn't just for men who like puns.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #870 on: Today at 05:47:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:41:03 pm
You've all got too conditioned to them, so I thought I'd give it a swerve. This thread isn't just for men who like puns.
Spoken like a Red who will dye for the club.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #871 on: Today at 05:49:34 pm »
Any truth in these rumours that we were meant to have a friendly against Inter Milan this weekend but Núñez requested we pull out? Apparently he didn't want to come up against Vidal Sosoon.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #872 on: Today at 06:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:32 pm
Me too. I can't understand people who give them the brush off.

Some get a kick out of being a buzz kill
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #873 on: Today at 06:37:14 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 05:30:45 pm
On the Inside Training video he looks sharp,  hitting the ball really hard.  It's a close shave between him and Mo as to who looked better.

Think Mo's still a hair ahead,we'll be happy either way as long as they can garnier chances for each other.
Logged

Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #874 on: Today at 06:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:37:14 pm
Think Mo's still a hair ahead,we'll be happy either way as long as they can garnier chances for each other.

I thought Darwin regained the lead against Red Bull.
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #875 on: Today at 07:20:14 pm »
Hoping to see a few curlers from Darwin this season
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 