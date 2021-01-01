These threads are head And shoulders better when we dont do the puns.
Shampoo endorsement deal for Darwin when?
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Stop it with the scalp jokes please, no need now we have washed that Mane right out of our hair and replaced him with Darwig Nunez
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is Nunez the player to fill the void left by Jason McAteer?
Just hope we dont get any c*nt Chilean midfielders trying to crock him, I doubt weve forgotten about Vidal so soon
Nunez clearly isn't fit yet. He was Pantene a lot after training yesterday.
Joe Rogaine DOES NOT approve of these constant puns!
Hopefully he's not hair today, gone tomorrow.
Are you saying he could fuck us off for LOreal Madrid?.
I'm sure him and Salah will gel really well together.
Love combing through the puns.
On the Inside Training video he looks sharp, hitting the ball really hard. It's a close shave between him and Mo as to who looked better.
Just a bunch of scalpers.
I feel sorry for our defenders and keepers having to face Mo, Nunez, Diaz and Jota in training. They must look forward to real matches to get a rest
Where's the pun? 🤔
You've all got too conditioned to them, so I thought I'd give it a swerve. This thread isn't just for men who like puns.
