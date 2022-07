The whole social media thing is bizarre - in both directions.



The 'banter' accounts making a fuss about his first couple of outings are made for 'likes' and engagament...but this is then picked up by daft folk on Twitter as a genuine source of ridicule and and a stick to beat Liverpool with. It's obviously utterly moronic but does have lots of well-intentioned reds getting involved.



So last night Nunez scores four goals and Liverpool fans respond with their own vitriol and gloating. Which is kind of fair enough but is equally hollow.



The whole thing is just weird and indicative of the way people view football; which is to constantly engage in a cycle of brain-dead one-upmanship to 'save face' when confronted with a rival. It's why Twitter 'debate' gets so puerile and toxic so quickly. Two lads arguing about who has a better defender and within about 10 tweets they're throwing around awful tweets that have virtually nothing to do with the original issue.