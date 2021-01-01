« previous next »
Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm »
Nice one Winnie lad. Do the same at the Castle Greyskull, please ;)

A load of bleating blerts crying into their cocoa tonight and looking for a sock to despoil- and that's just the twatter liverpool fans
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
Just read the last 4 pages of the thread and really cant work out if preseason matters or not  its a roller coaster in here 😉
His goals mean a lot because he's been getting dog's abuse on Twitter. He just shut them up.
MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm
Nice one Winnie lad.
Mother of Jesus please never utter that nickname again..
Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
Mother of Jesus please never utter that nickname again..
;D

It just came to me. Wondered if anyone would bite
jizzspunk

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm »
Is it Nunez or Nunyez... according to the LFCTV commentator 🤷‍♂️
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
Just read the last 4 pages of the thread and really cant work out if preseason matters or not  its a roller coaster in here 😉
As sessions to build fitness, sharpness and trying out tactics etc it absolutely matters.

As an indication of how the title race will pan out, it's meaningless.

The problem is, media and certain types of football fan confuse the two then create ridiculous narratives on the back of it.
Ghost Town

  Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm
Is it Nunez or Nunyez... according to the LFCTV commentator 🤷‍♂️
It's Núñez. Strong first syllable and the tilde over the second N makes an NY sound in Spanish, so Noo-nyez.
wige

  wiggy-woo!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
His goals mean a lot because he's been getting dog's abuse on Twitter. He just shut them up.

Possibly the least meaningful reason there is
KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
He was miles better with the ball at his feet than Mignolet. More than that, he was a proper sweeper keeper. People remember his final howlers - when he was concussed from Ramos' filthy elbows - but forget how much our defending improves as a team with him in goal. He was a lot better from set pieces too, an aggressive claimer that, again, helped our high line a lot. I feel for Karius - his confidence was destroyed by an elbow to the temple that should have been a red for Ramos, instead it was him playing on, concussed, to the death of his career. For his age he was brilliant, and better resilience and concentration are things he might well have learned, in time. Like everyone would agree that Kelleher is a fantastic number 2 and I agree, he's a quality keeper - but he's very similar to how Karius was, imo. Similar skillset, suits our system, but definite flaws in decision making that time will probably iron out. But I don't think many have the mentality to be able to turn around what Karius went through.
agreed but yeah Darwin is a menace and annoying something I like in a number 9
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm
Is it Nunez or Nunyez... according to the LFCTV commentator 🤷‍♂️
NUUUnyez. Ñ is pronounced ny.
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
Possibly the least meaningful reason there is

Apart from the player in question deleting his social media when he had a poor first season at Benfica. I am absolutely delighted that he has had a confidence inspiring night.
jckliew

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 pm »
Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #772 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
He was miles better with the ball at his feet than Mignolet. More than that, he was a proper sweeper keeper. People remember his final howlers - when he was concussed from Ramos' filthy elbows - but forget how much our defending improves as a team with him in goal. He was a lot better from set pieces too, an aggressive claimer that, again, helped our high line a lot. I feel for Karius - his confidence was destroyed by an elbow to the temple that should have been a red for Ramos, instead it was him playing on, concussed, to the death of his career. For his age he was brilliant, and better resilience and concentration are things he might well have learned, in time. Like everyone would agree that Kelleher is a fantastic number 2 and I agree, he's a quality keeper - but he's very similar to how Karius was, imo. Similar skillset, suits our system, but definite flaws in decision making that time will probably iron out. But I don't think many have the mentality to be able to turn around what Karius went through.

The difference between Kelleher's ability with the ball at his feet and Karius's is almost night and day.

Personally speaking, I have no recollection of his kicking during Kyiv and it hasn't warped any memory of him not being great at passing or controlling a ball. I agree with you about having some promising sweeper keeper traits, but the use of the words brilliant for his age just doesn't chime at all with memory of his performances. As a comparator, I don't think any of us would label Meslier for Leeds, aged 22, as brilliant for his age - despite him actually being good with his feet.
wige

  wiggy-woo!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #773 on: Today at 12:51:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm
Apart from the player in question deleting his social media when he had a poor first season at Benfica. I am absolutely delighted that he has had a confidence inspiring night.

I'd argue the lesson there is to stay off twitter, or at least not open the comments section, not to score goals to shut up obvious and permanent trolls.

The goals are great for his confidence and for the teams confidence in him. They bring him into the group more - everyone's hugging and smiling and congratulating him. He's linked with 3/4 different players for them and all four came from different styles of attacks - pen, through ball, cross, shooting from corner of box. The variety of them is nice. There's still stuff there to work on. But now he has any weight off his shoulders that he's put on himself - the team/manager won't be, unnecessarily, no sensible supporter of him will have. He's free to relax into his time here and focus on what we want from him in terms of our general style, which, hopefully will lead to him and us being successful.

Twitter banter pricks shouldn't even be in the conversation.
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:51:57 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm
Nice one Winnie lad. Do the same at the Castle Greyskull, please ;)



It's Fuck Mountain [/Gob]
Beninger

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #775 on: Today at 12:55:07 am »
Hes just warming up
SpionBob

  I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #776 on: Today at 01:12:44 am »
Fuck sake he's only played 105 minutes football in pre-season! Strikers usually take a few games to get their sharpness back. The boy is doing fine. He's not changed overnight from waste of money to best striker in the prem. He's a work in progress but I am excited by his potential!
latortuga

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #777 on: Today at 01:43:54 am »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 08:24:08 pm
He was miles better with the ball at his feet than Mignolet. More than that, he was a proper sweeper keeper. People remember his final howlers - when he was concussed from Ramos' filthy elbows - but forget how much our defending improves as a team with him in goal. He was a lot better from set pieces too, an aggressive claimer that, again, helped our high line a lot. I feel for Karius - his confidence was destroyed by an elbow to the temple that should have been a red for Ramos, instead it was him playing on, concussed, to the death of his career. For his age he was brilliant, and better resilience and concentration are things he might well have learned, in time. Like everyone would agree that Kelleher is a fantastic number 2 and I agree, he's a quality keeper - but he's very similar to how Karius was, imo. Similar skillset, suits our system, but definite flaws in decision making that time will probably iron out. But I don't think many have the mentality to be able to turn around what Karius went through.

You seem to be inferring that his poor decision making and mistakes were caused by a concussion, but correct me if I'm wrong the Ramos elbow happened after the first goal was scored?  He also bounced up instantly from the contact so it's doubtful the concussion was severe enough to have caused any real effect on his cognitive abilities.  The whole concussion story just struck me as a way for us to help Karius save face a bit.  If Klopp had that much faith in him and his ability as you seem to suggest he would have credited the mistakes as caused by the concussion and never gone after Alisson.
