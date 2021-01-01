Apart from the player in question deleting his social media when he had a poor first season at Benfica. I am absolutely delighted that he has had a confidence inspiring night.



I'd argue the lesson there is to stay off twitter, or at least not open the comments section, not to score goals to shut up obvious and permanent trolls.The goals are great for his confidence and for the teams confidence in him. They bring him into the group more - everyone's hugging and smiling and congratulating him. He's linked with 3/4 different players for them and all four came from different styles of attacks - pen, through ball, cross, shooting from corner of box. The variety of them is nice. There's still stuff there to work on. But now he has any weight off his shoulders that he's put on himself - the team/manager won't be, unnecessarily, no sensible supporter of him will have. He's free to relax into his time here and focus on what we want from him in terms of our general style, which, hopefully will lead to him and us being successful.Twitter banter pricks shouldn't even be in the conversation.