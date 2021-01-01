He was miles better with the ball at his feet than Mignolet. More than that, he was a proper sweeper keeper. People remember his final howlers - when he was concussed from Ramos' filthy elbows - but forget how much our defending improves as a team with him in goal. He was a lot better from set pieces too, an aggressive claimer that, again, helped our high line a lot. I feel for Karius - his confidence was destroyed by an elbow to the temple that should have been a red for Ramos, instead it was him playing on, concussed, to the death of his career. For his age he was brilliant, and better resilience and concentration are things he might well have learned, in time. Like everyone would agree that Kelleher is a fantastic number 2 and I agree, he's a quality keeper - but he's very similar to how Karius was, imo. Similar skillset, suits our system, but definite flaws in decision making that time will probably iron out. But I don't think many have the mentality to be able to turn around what Karius went through.



The difference between Kelleher's ability with the ball at his feet and Karius's is almost night and day.Personally speaking, I have no recollection of his kicking during Kyiv and it hasn't warped any memory of him not being great at passing or controlling a ball. I agree with you about having some promising sweeper keeper traits, but the use of the words brilliant for his age just doesn't chime at all with memory of his performances. As a comparator, I don't think any of us would label Meslier for Leeds, aged 22, as brilliant for his age - despite him actually being good with his feet.